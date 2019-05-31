LIVE! in NWA
May 31
Patrick Cunningham — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy; Musclegoose, Data Drums, and more at 9. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Rhythm & Blues Weekend — 3 p.m., with Tony Redman, and Jeremiah Johnson. Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.
Will Saylor — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Blues Weekend — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
90LB Wrench — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Larry B & The Caravan of Stars — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Statehouse Electric — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Jason Plumlee — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
The Blacklisted — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Jay Yates — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Mixtapes — 8:30 p.m.; Brick Fields at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Bottle Rocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Hwy 124 — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Route 358 — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Lazy Daisy — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Ripped Pigeon — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Backwoods Music Festival — with Lettuce. Mulberry Mountain, Ozark. $150-$349.
Troy Gittings — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville.
The Motivator Trio — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Han Duo — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Cody Canada and the Departed — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$35.
El Dirte — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
June 1
Rhythm & Blues Weekend — 2 p.m., with Brick Fields & Rich McDonnough. Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.
Troy Gittings — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Vintage Pistol — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville.
Cody Nielsen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Earl & Them — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Yarn — 7 p.m., with The Vine Brothers. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$12.
The Blacklisted — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
The Atlantics — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Dale Stokes — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Prince Birthday Celebration — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$20.
EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Justin Logan — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Uncrowned Kings — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Backwoods Music Festival — with The Motet. Mulberry Mountain, Ozark. $150-$349.
Mark Shields & Good Company — 7:30 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Rackensak — 8 p.m.; Vince & James duo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Angela Edge — 7 p.m., SixTwelve Coffeehouse, Fayetteville. $12.
Amber and the Relics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
June 2
The Vine Brothers — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Smallpools — 8 p.m., with Royal Teeth. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 1 p.m., Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.
Hawk and Seed — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
June 3
Rick Dodson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Isayah Warford — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Brent Krueger — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Fats Marley — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
June 4
Opera in the Ozarks — 7 p.m. “Monkey See, Monkey Do” concert. Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville.
One for the Money Band — 7 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Candy Lee — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Brent Krueger — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
June 5
Encore Concert — 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Springdale.
Brent Krueger — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jovan Arrellanno — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Trio de Janeiro — 6 p.m. with Fernando Valencia and Friends. Walmart Museum, Bentonville.
June 6
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Witchsister — 9 p.m., with Groaners, and Moonsong. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Pat Green — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Ryan Reichard — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jerrod Mounce — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Trey O’Dell — 7 p.m., Murphy Park, Springdale.
