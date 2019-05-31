LIVE! in NWA

May 31

Patrick Cunningham — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy; Musclegoose, Data Drums, and more at 9. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Rhythm & Blues Weekend — 3 p.m., with Tony Redman, and Jeremiah Johnson. Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.

Will Saylor — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Blues Weekend — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

90LB Wrench — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Larry B & The Caravan of Stars — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Statehouse Electric — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Jason Plumlee — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

The Blacklisted — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Jay Yates — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Mixtapes — 8:30 p.m.; Brick Fields at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Bottle Rocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Hwy 124 — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Route 358 — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Lazy Daisy — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Ripped Pigeon — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Backwoods Music Festival — with Lettuce. Mulberry Mountain, Ozark. $150-$349.

Troy Gittings — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville.

The Motivator Trio — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Han Duo — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Cody Canada and the Departed — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$35.

El Dirte — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

June 1

Rhythm & Blues Weekend — 2 p.m., with Brick Fields & Rich McDonnough. Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.

Troy Gittings — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Vintage Pistol — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville.

Cody Nielsen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Earl & Them — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Yarn — 7 p.m., with The Vine Brothers. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$12.

The Blacklisted — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

The Atlantics — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Dale Stokes — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Prince Birthday Celebration — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$20.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Justin Logan — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Uncrowned Kings — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Benjamin Del Shreve — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Backwoods Music Festival — with The Motet. Mulberry Mountain, Ozark. $150-$349.

Mark Shields & Good Company — 7:30 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Rackensak — 8 p.m.; Vince & James duo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Angela Edge — 7 p.m., SixTwelve Coffeehouse, Fayetteville. $12.

Amber and the Relics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

June 2

The Vine Brothers — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Smallpools — 8 p.m., with Royal Teeth. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 1 p.m., Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.

Hawk and Seed — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

June 3

Rick Dodson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Isayah Warford — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Brent Krueger — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Fats Marley — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

June 4

Opera in the Ozarks — 7 p.m. “Monkey See, Monkey Do” concert. Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville.

One for the Money Band — 7 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Candy Lee — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Brent Krueger — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

June 5

Encore Concert — 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Springdale.

Brent Krueger — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jovan Arrellanno — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Trio de Janeiro — 6 p.m. with Fernando Valencia and Friends. Walmart Museum, Bentonville.

June 6

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Witchsister — 9 p.m., with Groaners, and Moonsong. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Pat Green — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Ryan Reichard — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jerrod Mounce — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Trey O’Dell — 7 p.m., Murphy Park, Springdale.

