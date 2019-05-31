Art OverView

Gardens, neighborhoods, trails and more on show this month

61st Annual Delta Exhibition — Including works by Kim Brecklein of Harrison; Janet Goodyear of Eureka Springs; Carol Hart of Fayetteville; and Laura Terry of West Fork, ends June 3, Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock. 501-372-4000.

“Untitled: Assembled” — Works by international artist Alex Williamson, ends June 14, Windgate Art & Design Gallery at the University of Arkansas in Fort Smith. 788-7549.

Lenguaje del Arte — A collaborative project between Crystal Bridges, the Springdale Family Literacy Program, the Community Creative Center, and the Arts Center of the Ozarks designed for English language learners, ends June 15, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. 751-5441.

RMS Titanic Life Jackets — Seven of only 12 known extant Titanic life jackets, ends June 15, Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson. $14-$26.50. 800-391-7870 or titanicbranson.com.

The Art of Assemblage — A group show featuring works by Mary Springer, Jeff Danos, Chadd Wilson, Teresa Pelliccio, Raven Dirge, David Pettit, Barbara Kellogg, Bossascrewanova, Mackenzie Doss, Adrian Frost, Caitlin Branaman, Maureen Daily, Alan Margolies, John Stalling, John Rankine, Christopher Fischer, Jennifer Crane, Noah Morris, Alyssa Zimmerman, Leigh Valens, Josh Clark and Nancy Sycamore Brooks, ends June 18, Brews in Eureka Springs. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

“Edward Robison III: The Nature of Photography from Traditional to Augmented Reality” — Chronicling a 25-year artistic journey by this Eureka Springs photographer during a time of revolution in the world of photography, through Sept. 1, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“Nature’s Nation: American Art and Environment” — Featuring 100 artworks from 70 eminent US collections, through Sept. 9, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $16. 657-2335.

June 1

“Through the Garden Gate” — The 22nd annual Flower, Garden & Nature Society fundraising event, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., including several private gardens plus The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Tickets are $15 at all Westwood Garden Centers and The Botanical Garden; also at all gardens day of tour. 595-2298 or 466-6817.

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Artist of the Month — Photographer Dennis Russell, through June, Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. 646-3945.

June 6

Opening Reception — For “Neighbors & Neighborhoods: Beav-O-Rama Park” by Eloa Jane Pereira and “Islamic Art in Context” with works by Behnaz Sohrabian, Moh’d Bilbeisi, Maryamsadat Amirvaghefi, D’zart and the Texas Muslim Artists Collective, 5-8 p.m., ArtVentures in Fayetteville. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

Opening Reception — For “Jaquita Ball: Solo Exhibition,” 5:30-8:30 p.m., Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St. in Joplin, Mo. Exhibit through June 29. Email jaquita@jaquitaball.com.

June 7-9

Featured Artisan Demonstration and Sale — Mollyjogger’s Scrimshaw, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. 657-2335.

June 8

Discover the Grounds — River Cane and Indigenous Plants, 9-10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. 657-2335.

NWA Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Garden Party — Celebrate the beauty of Crystal Bridges’ trails and grounds at the fifth annual Garden Party, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. 657-2335.

RAM Saturday — Watercolor Flower Doodles, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. For all ages. fsram.org.

Embroidery Workshop — With Aimee Ray, author of the Doodle Stitching hand embroidery books, 1-3 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $45. 571-2706.

A Splash Of Paint — Intro to Watercolors with Mary Alink, 1-5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. 634-3791.

June 9

Knitting Circle — Practice your craft and socialize with your friends, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. 634-3791.

June 12

Adult Workshop — Moon Pod Sculpture Workshop with Craig Colorusso, 6-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $45. 657-2335.

June 14

Distinguished Speaker Series — With Titus Kaphar, the artist of “The Cost of Removal” (2017), 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335.

June 15

Rise & Rally Car Show — 9 a.m.-noon the third Saturday of the month through October, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 872-2222.

Wool & Wheel Handspinners — A fiber arts guild, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. 634-3791.

RAM Saturday — Fruit Fan, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. For all ages. fsram.org.

June 22

Featured Artisan Demonstration and Sale — Perrion Hurd, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges. 657-2335.

RAM Saturday — Raindrop Suncatcher, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. For all ages. fsram.org.

June 23

Adult Workshop — Plein Air at Hobbs State Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. $80. 657-2335.

June 26

Adult Workshop — Bundle Dye Workshop with Hillfolk Textile Studio & Shop, 6-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335.

June 28

Finders Keepers — A roundtable for antiques lovers, 1 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Art By The Glass — Summer Blooms in Watercolor, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

June 29

RAM Saturday — Alien Spaceship, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. For all ages. fsram.org.

All Month

“Early Medicine of Northwest Arkansas” — A look at the tools used by turn-of-the-20th-century doctors and what could be found in early pharmacies, through June, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“Between and Beyond” — Works by Kellie Lehr, new gallery curator, through June, The Gallery at Midtown Associates, 211 S. Main St. in Bentonville. 268-5170.

“Acansa to Arkansas: Maps of the Land” — A chronicle of changes in Arkansas place names, population demographics and geography, through July 7, Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock. Free. HistoricArkanas.org.

“Rogers Postal History” — “From Stagecoach to Mail Truck,” until July 13, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“The Heart of a Nation” — The annual RAM invitational, through July 28, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“John Lee Hooker: King of the Boogie” — Presented by the Grammy Museum, through Aug. 4, Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, Okla. 918-574-2710.

“Scenes of Madison County” — A photo exhibit featuring people, places and events in Madison County history, through Dec. 14, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“David Levinthal: Barbie & Baseball” — In this focus exhibition, American photographer David Levinthal documents Americana with larger-than-life photographs of Barbie dolls and baseball figurines, through August, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Tempera” — This focus exhibition explores the unique qualities of tempera painting and how it has shaped the art world over the centuries, through Oct. 14, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Model Homes” — An exhibit featuring doll houses and small-scale replicas of real houses from the 1900s, all year, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

“Instruments of Faith” — The Life and Work of Ed Stilley, featuring more than 20 handmade Stilley instruments on loan from private collectors, all year, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.