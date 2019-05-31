8 Days a Week

May 31 (Friday)

The Junk Ranch — A country barn sale of vintage, repurposed items, antiques and more, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. May 31; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. $5-$10. thejunkranch.net.

Battlefield Tour — 10 a.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. 846-2990.

Snakes of Arkansas — 2 p.m., Lake Fort Smith State Park. 369-2469.

Native Conversations — Indigenous Short Films, 6 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free; reservations at 273-2456. (BYOB: Bring your own beanbag chair.)

Panel Discussion — “Color Field” with artists Claire Helen Ashley, Odili Donald Odita and Typoe Gran, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; registration required. 657-2335.

Snakeskin Book Marks — 7 p.m., Devil’s Den State Park near West Fork. 761-3325.

The Legend of Georgia McBride” — A wacky comedy about a down-on-his-luck Elvis impersonator named Casey who has to make a sudden shift to drag performances, Tuesdays-Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m., TheatreSquared at Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville, extended through June 2. $10-$49. 443-5600.

“Cats” — The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical based on T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” 8 p.m. May 31; 2 & 8 p.m. June 1; 2 p.m. June 2, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $51 & up. 443-5600.

June 1 (Saturday)

National Trails Day — All day, Lake Fort Smith State Park. 369-2469.

Walk And Talk — “Crime and Destruction on the Fayetteville Square” with J.B. Hogan, 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

“Through the Garden Gate” — The 22nd annual Flower, Garden & Nature Society fundraising event, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., including several private gardens plus The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Tickets are $15 at all Westwood Garden Centers and The Botanical Garden; also at all gardens day of tour. 595-2298 or 466-6817.

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Summer Reading Club Kickoff Party — “A Universe of Stories” with bounce houses, shaved ice, air brush tattoos, a photo booth, giveaways, food, face painting and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

All Aboard Family Day — A train-themed event with artisans, community booths & more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Donald Harington: A Celebration — With author Brian Walter, an art exhibit and more, 1-3 p.m., David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History in Fayetteville. Free. Email Brian.Walter@stlcop.edu.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335.

Basin Park Music Series — With Brick Fields & Rich McDonnough, 2 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Forest Concert Series — With Yarn and the Vine Brothers, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12 adults. 657-2335.

June 2 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — With the Vine Brothers, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Star Wars Movie Marathon — “A New Hope,” 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

June 3 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. 855-1753.

Monday Movie — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Star Wars Day — Star Wars themed activities, crafts, coloring and a showing of the movie “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” 1-3 p.m., Dallas Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 484-5650.

“Our Journey Into Space” — The History of Discovery: Hipparchus to the Copernican Revolution with Katherine Auld, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 5-12. 271-6816.

The Pod People — Tune in to some of the coolest, most interesting, and highly entertaining podcasts circulating the internet, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. 855-1753.

Star Wars Movie Marathon — “The Empire Strikes Back,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Book Talk at Night — “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

June 4 (Tuesday)

Kids Summer Film Fest — 10 a.m., Van Buren Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers, Springdale Cinema Grill. $2. malco.com.

Embroidery Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Knitters & Crocheters — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Terrific Tuesday Movie — “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” 2 p.m., Windsor Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 785-0405.

Cosmic Kids Workshop — Challenge yourself with astronaut boot camp and complete an astronaut job application, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 1-4. 271-6816.

Star Wars Movie Marathon — “Return of the Jedi,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Terrific Tuesday — “Monkey See, Monkey Do” with Opera in the Ozarks, 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

June 5 (Wednesday)

Kids Summer Film Fest — 10 a.m., Van Buren Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers, Springdale Cinema Grill. $2. malco.com.

Jugglology — With Galen Harp, 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Cosmic Kids Workshop — With retired NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 1-6. 271-6816.

X-Raying The Universe — With Bret Lehmer on colliding black hole and neutron star binary systems, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Books and Brews — “Force of Nature” by Jane Harper, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Company on Zion Road. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Star Wars Movie Marathon — “The Phantom Menace,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

June 6 (Thursday)

Activated Storytime Theater — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

A Universe of Movies — “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Movie Matinee — “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Galaxy’s Wild Frontiers — With Mary Beth Gunter, wildlife biologist with the Natural History Educational Company of the MidSouth, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. 271-6816.

Opening Reception — For “Neighbors & Neighborhoods: Beav-O-Rama Park” by Eloa Jane Pereira and “Islamic Art in Context” with works by Behnaz Sohrabian, Moh’d Bilbeisi, Maryamsadat Amirvaghefi, D’zart and the Texas Muslim Artists Collective, 5-8 p.m., ArtVentures in Fayetteville. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

Opening Reception — For “Jaquita Ball: Solo Exhibition,” 5:30-8:30 p.m., Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St. in Joplin, Mo. Exhibit through June 29. Email jaquita@jaquitaball.com.

Star Wars Movie Marathon — “Attack of the Clones,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Music in Murphy — With Trey O’Dell, 7 p.m., Murphy Park in Springdale. Free. 750-8185.

June 7 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie — “Space Jam,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Featured Artisan Demonstration and Sale — Mollyjogger’s Scrimshaw, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. 657-2335.

Star Wars Movie Marathon — “Revenge of the Sith,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Family Film Friday — “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” 2 p.m., Dallas Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 484-5640.

HobbNob — With National Park Radio and Ashtyn Barbaree, music, food trucks & prizes, 5:30 p.m., Downtown Rogers Farmers Market. $25 ticket includes Friends of Hobbs State Park membership.789-5000.

June 8 (Saturday)

Discover the Grounds — River Cane and Indigenous Plants, 9-10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. 657-2335.

NWA Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Genealogy Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — With Jane Para, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Garden Party — Celebrate the beauty of Crystal Bridges’ trails and grounds at the fifth annual Garden Party, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. 657-2335.

Super Saturday — With kids comedy band mömandpöp, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Mother Nature Reads — “Animals in the Night,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. 789-5000.

RAM Saturday — Watercolor Flower Doodles, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. For all ages. fsram.org.

Star Wars Movie Marathon — “The Force Awakens,” 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Lighten Up: How to Simplify, Streamline & Stage Your Space — With Laurie Malloy and Jenna Ruhe, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Embroidery Workshop — With Aimee Ray, author of the Doodle Stitching hand embroidery books, 1-3 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $45. 571-2706.

A Splash Of Paint — Intro to Watercolors with Mary Alink, 1-5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. 634-3791.

June 9 (Sunday)

Star Wars Movie Marathon — “The Last Jedi,” 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com