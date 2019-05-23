Summer Is Season For Studying Fun May 23, 2019

Washington County nonprofits offer wealth of opportunities

Summer approaches, but do not fear, parents: Northwest Arkansas organizations are more than up for the challenge of helping parents find activities to keep kids occupied during the summer. Here are some of the offerings in Washington County. The Benton County list appeared last week and is available at nwadg.com/features/whatsup.

Winslow

Ozark Folkways

22733 N. U.S. 71

634-3791

Mountain Music For Beginners — Bring a guitar, banjo, mandolin, ukulele, bass guitar, fiddle, or percussion instrument and learn to play and sing well-known folk classics in an encouraging atmosphere, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 1. $50.

A Splash of Paint: Intro to Watercolors — Perfect for beginners with no experience and intermediate painters who want to move to the next level, 1-5 p.m. June 8. $45.

Fayetteville

Arts Live Theatre

818 N. Sang Ave.

521-4932

Spotlight Musical Theater Camp — Through theater games, focus and teamwork, students will learn the rehearsal process and will perform an original musical theater script at the end of the week, 9-10:30 a.m. June 17-21. Grades K-2. $85.

Curtain up Musical Theater Camp — Students will rehearse an original musical theater show and perform on the last day of camp, 10:30 a.m.-noon June 17-21. Grades 2-4. $85.

Stories About Us Camp — This half-day camp will give students the opportunity to write their own stories and create a performance piece to be presented on the last day of camp, 1-4 p.m. June 17-21. Grades 5-12. $125.

Broadway Now Musical Theater Camp — In this half-day camp, students will perform music and choreography from current Broadway musicals including “Anastasia,” “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “Aladdin” and others, 9 a.m.-noon June 24-28. Grades 5-8. $125.

Hamilton and Broadway Today Musical Theater Camp — In this half-day camp, students will perform music and choreography from current Broadway musicals including “Anastasia,” “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “Aladdin” and others, 1-4 p.m. June 24-28. Grades 8-12. $125.

Create-A-Play Theater Camp — Through theater games, focus and teamwork, students will learn the rehearsal process and will perform an original script at the end of the week created by the students imagination, 9-10:30 a.m. July 8-12 for grades K-2 and 10:30 a.m.-noon July 8-12 for grades 2-4. $85.

Harry Potter Magic Theater Camp — Create a magical world with in this half-day camp where imagination comes alive creating scenes from this enchanting series, 1-4 p.m. July 8-12. Grades 3-12. $125.

Two-Week ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ Musical Theater Camp — This two-week camp will result in a full performance of this family favorite musical, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 15-19 and 22-27. Grades 3-12. $350.

Disney Musical Theater Camp — Through theater games, focus and teamwork, students will learn the rehearsal process and will perform songs from Disney musicals, 9-10:30 a.m. July 29-Aug. 2. Grades K-2. $85.

Encore Musical Theater Camp — Students will rehearse an original musical theatre show and perform on the last day of camp, 10:30 a.m.-noon July 29-Aug. 2. Grades 2-4. $85.

Take a Bow Musical Theater Camp — Students will rehearse an original musical theater show and perform on the last day of camp, 1-4 p.m. July 29-Aug. 2. Grades 5-8. $125.

Let’s Make a Movie Camp — In this half-day camp we will make our own movie, 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5-9 for grades 5-8 and 1-4 p.m. Aug. 5-9 for grades 8-12. $125.

University of Arkansas

Department of Engineering

4183 Bell Engineering Center

515-7455

(Some camps held off campus.)

Inside Engineering — This year’s theme is Mission to Mars. Students will identify some of the issues involved in settling another planet and design, build, and test their ideas for overcoming these challenges, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 10-14. Grades 6-9. $300.

Discover Engineering — Explore the many exciting areas of engineering while participating in fun hands-on activities, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 3-7. Grades 6-7. $300.

Explore Engineering — Explore Engineering provides an opportunity for students to explore different fields of engineering around a central theme through a variety of engaging, hands-on activities, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 3-7. Grades 8-9. $300.

GirlTREC — This camp is developed for girls who are currently in grades 5 and 6 (entering 6th and 7th in fall 2019) and will focus on engaging, hands-on activities related transportation engineering from roads to railroads to waterways, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 8-12. Grades 6-7. $300.

Soaring High in Engineering — Soaring High in Engineering (SHE) is a girls only camp developed specifically for young women to participate in engaging, hands-on activities designed with a real world theme to expose them to everything a girl can do as an engineer, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 17-21. Grades 6-9. $200.

Engineering Summer Academy — The Engineering Summer Academy (ESA) is a one-week residential engineering academy for students who have recently completed grades 9-11. This intensive summer academy provides students with the opportunity for in-depth exploration into a concept that crosses engineering disciplines, June 21-27. Grades 9-11. $675.

FIRST Lego League — Explore robotics engineering with hands-on activities during a week-long, half-day program designed specifically for students who are currently in first through third grades, Session 1: 8-11:30 a.m.; Session 2: 1:30-5 p.m. July 8-12. Grades 2-4. $300.

Robotics Engineering Camp — Students will spend the week designing, building, programming, and testing LEGO MINDSTORMS robots, Session 1: 8-11:30 a.m.; Session 2: 1:30-5 p.m. July 8-12. Grades 5-8. $300.

Walton Arts Center

495 W. Dickson St.

443-5600

Second City Improv/Sketch Camp — Campers exercise their sense of play through improv games and exercises that are the foundation of The Second City’s unique brand of comedy, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 15-26. Ages 11-18. $850.

Parks and Rec

1455 S. Happy Hollow Road

444-3471

(Some camps held at other locations.)

Outdoor Adventure Camp — Fish, hike, play disc golf and Ultimate Frisbee, learn about orienteering, as well as ride mountain bikes, conquer a 25 foot rock wall, and paddle a kayak through the waters of Lake Fayetteville, 9 a.m.-noon June 3-7; 9 a.m.-noon June 17-21; 9 a.m.-noon July 8-12; 9 a.m.-noon July 22-26. Ages 8-12. $75.

Drama Camp — With the help of the Young Actors Guild, campers learn acting techniques, theater terminology and explore character creation through fun and games, 9 a.m.-noon July 15-19. Ages 5-12. $75.

Camp Sequoyah

150 N. Skyline Drive

479-443-4531

Outdoor Camp — Hiking, capture the flag, nature crafts, natural science activities and more, 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. June 3-7. Ages 5-12. $200.

Sports Camp — This camp is focused on keeping campers active and moving while playing some of their favorite sports and (hopefully) trying some new ones, 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. June 10-14. Ages 5-12. $200.

Create Camp — Music, art, drama and dance are all things that campers will get to experience at Create Camp, 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. June 17-21. Ages 5-12. $200.

Film and Food Camp — Campers will get to prepare and try new foods, learn to set a table for guests and safety in the kitchen, 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. July 22-26. Ages 5-12. $200.

Tech Camp — Campers will get to experience robotics, natural sciences, chemistry and activities about the weather, 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. July 29-Aug. 2. Ages 5-12. $200.

Epic Camp — An end of summer fun camp, 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Aug. 5-9. Ages 5-12. $200.

Kanakuk Kampout — Led by professional Kanakuk staff, it’s a great way to let children not old enough for overnight camps benefit from the fun and learning a camp experience provides, 9 a.m.-4 pm. June 24-28 and July 8-12. Ages 5-12. $285 per week.

Community Creative Center

505 W. Spring St.

571-2706

Wheel Camp — Campers learn all about the pottery wheel, working closely with the instructor to create bowls, cups, and more, 12:30-3 p.m. June 10-14 and July 29-Aug. 2. Ages 10-14. $125.

Clay Camp: Art of the Americas — A virtual trip across North, South, and Central America where campers will make Anasazi pots, Mola designs, and Easter Islands heads out of clay, 9-11:30 a.m. June 10-14. Ages 6-14. $100.

Art Camp: Art of the Americas — Codex journals, Panamanian Mola designs, Arthur Dove paintings are all things campers can expect to study and create while taking an imaginary trip across the Americas, 12:30-3 p.m. June 10-14. Ages 6-14. $100.

Art Camp: Out to Sea — Kids create their own worlds of lighthouses, fisherman and oceanfront cities in this class about what they can see at the ocean’s edge, 12:30-3 p.m. June 17-21. Ages 6-14. $100.

Clay Camp: Out to Sea — From lighthouses to fisherman to Viking ships to mythical sea creatures, kids will discover things that lie at the ocean’s edge, 9-11:30 a.m. June 17-21. Ages 6-14. $100.

Clay Camp: Out of Africa — Kids will get a taste of Africa through creating Moroccan clay lanterns, animals from West Africa, their very own sphinx, and much more, 9-11:30 a.m. June 24-28. Ages 6-14. $100.

Art Camp: Out of Africa — Kids will explore and create their own art using African techniques such as Batik dying, Kente cloth weaving, and Senufo spirit drawings, 12:30-3 p.m. June 24-28. Ages 6-14. $100.

Art Camp: On the Farm — A farm of your own? Papier mache farm animals for older kids and texture painted animals for the younger people, 12:30-3 p.m. July 8-12. Ages 6-14. $100.

Clay Camp: On the Farm — Create farm scenes with cows, chickens, Llamas or whatever animal campers want to raise, 9-11:30 a.m. July 8-12. Ages 6-14. $100.

Art Camp: Adventures through Europe — Kids will create their own Londontown, Picasso-esque mosaics, and mythical papier mache creatures, 12:30-3 p.m. July 15-19. Ages 6-14. $100.

Art Camp: Arctic Arts — Grab your parka and get ready to visit penguins, polar bears, and the Northern Lights as campers explore the Arctic tundra, 12:30-3:30 p.m. July 22-26. Ages 6-14. $100.

Clay Camp: Arctic Arts — Penguins, polar bears, arctic foxes, and igloo lanterns, are clay creations during frozen adventure across the Arctic landscape, 9-11:30 a.m. July 22-26. Ages 6-14. $100.

Clay Camp: To the End of Asia and Back — From Russian Kremlin clay buildings to Korean bird vessels, kids will enjoy a wide range of creative adventures during this week of Asian art and architecture, 9-11:30 a.m. July 29-Aug. 2. Ages 6-14. $100.

Art Camp: To the End of Asia and Back — Kids will explore the vast continent of Asia through animal masks, henna hands on paper, and Russian Kremlin paper buildings, 12:30-3 p.m. July 29-Aug. 2. Ages 6-14. $100.

Art Camp: Island Art — From Komodo Island animals to Australian Aboriginal design techniques to creating coastal Mediterranean towns, kids will love this get away to new worlds, 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 5-9. Ages 6-14. $100.

Clay Camp: Art of Ancient Kingdoms — Ancient Egyptian canopic jars, Inca animal bowls, and Greek platters are some of the ancient art across the ages kids will create and explore, 9-11:30 a.m. June 3-7. Ages 6-14. $100.

Art Camp: Art of Ancient Kingdoms — Scarab Beetles, Inca calendars, and Persian mythical creatures are some of the fascinating things kids will create in this class of exploration and design, 12:30-3 p.m. June 3-7. Ages 6-14. $100.

Comics and Manga Camp — Students will explore the amazing world of comics, and manga then create their own unique, fantastic comic characters and short comic stories utilizing basic drawing techniques, 9-11:30 a.m. July 22-26. Ages 10-14. $115.

Springdale

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

118 W. Johnson Ave.

750-8165

Campers will explore the decades of the 1950s through the 1990s, a different decade each day of camp. Snacks are provided for both camps; lunch is provided for campers attending Session II.

Session I — 9-11:30 a.m. June 17-21. For ages 7-10. Cost is $30 for museum members; $40 for nonmembers.

Session II — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 8-12. For ages 11-14. Cost is $45 for museum members; $55 for nonmembers.

A limited number of scholarships are available.

Arts Center of the Ozarks

214 S. Main St.

751-5441

Hippie Modernists — Investigate how the 1960s and ’70s introduced new types of art and ideas and experiment with color, concepts, and collaboration to create vivid works of hippie art, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m. June 10-14. Ages 6-12. $90 half-day; $130 full day.

Art Outdoors — Make art from nature, like cyanotypes (sun prints), land art sculptures plus an exercise in plein air painting and a special site specific public art piece, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m. June 17-21. Ages 10-16. $90 half-day; $130 full day.

Print Power — Learn how to create a relief print, and use unusual materials to make beautiful prints. Create monotypes to take home and editions of multiples to trade with other campers for a unique portfolio of prints, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m. June 24-28. Ages 6-12. $90 half-day; $130 full day.

Dynamic Design — Dive into graphic design and create posters, logos, business cards and magazine covers. Learn how things like font, color, and the sizing of words and pictures affect how we read them, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m. July 8-12. Ages 10-16. $90 half-day; $130 full day.

Clay & 3D Creations — Build functional and sculptural ceramic art and learn about hand‐building methods decorating your creations! Create 3D sculptures from recyclable materials and art installations, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m. July 22-26. Ages 6-12. $90 half-day; $130 full day.

The Jones Center

922 E. Emma Ave.

756-8090

Basic Skills Skate Camp — This camp is designed for beginner and lower level skaters that are interested in figure skating, playing hockey and having fun on the ice, Full day: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Half day: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 3-7, July 8-12 and July 29-Aug 2. Ages 4-17. $150/full week; $100/half week.

Advanced Skating Camp — This camp is designed for figure skating that have passed Basic 4 and higher, Full day: 8 a.m.-4:30; Half day: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 10-14 and July 22-26. Ages 4-17.$150/full week; $100/half week.

Art Camp — Introduce the beauty of art to your child with this art camp, Half day: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 17-19. Ages 3-15. $50.

Slime Time — It’s time to get your hands icky sticky exploring the fascinating world of polymers, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 24 and 28. Ages 6-11. $55/$45 Amazeum and Jones Center members.

Bike Skills Camp — Campers will learn bike handling skills through various games and fun drills at the Runway Bike Park facilities, 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 8-9 (Ages 8-10) and July 10-11 (Ages 11-13). $75/$60 for Jones Center members.

Send any summer camps and classes we’ve missed — hosted by nonprofits — to lhightower@nwadg.com.