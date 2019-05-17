LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA
May 17, 2019

May 17

Carter Sampson — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Ken Weatherford — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

TNT Offroad Tour — with The Lacs, and Charlie Farley. Byrd’s Adventure Center, Ozark. $15-$175.

Chucky Waggs & the Company of Raggs — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

John Anderson — 9 p.m.; Jacob Dement at 11. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Asphalt — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Candy Lee — Crabby’s Rogers.

Joesf Glaude & Guitars Gone Wild — 8 p.m., Fenix Art Collective, Fayetteville. $15.

Jay Yates — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Take Cover — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Randall Shreve — 9:30 p.m.; Mudhawk at 7; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Chas Elstner — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Steve Dimmitt & the Overworked & Underpaid — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Gin Mill Dive — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

FreeVerse — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Blues in the Natural State — 8 p.m. with Dawn Cate Band, Isayah Warford, Ocie Fisher, and more. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15.

Dave Bright Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ross Turner & Charley McMullen — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.

Roger Thomas — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.

Earth, Wind & Fire — 7:30 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $42-$66.50.

May 18

Mary Flower — 7 p.m., Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista. $15.

Moldilocks — 8 p.m. with niiice. Backspace, Fayetteville.

Grady Nichols — 5:30 p.m.; Arthur Duncan at 2:30. Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.

Ross Turner & Charley McMullen — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

TNT Offroad Tour — with Aaron Lewis, and Craig Gerdes. Byrd’s Adventure Center, Ozark. $15-$175.

The Irie Lions — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Wesley Michael Hayes — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Wade Bowen — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

John Silva — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

KIDS — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Spaceberry Pre-Party — 9:30 p.m. with Deep Sequence, and Steady Flow. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Cadillac Jackson — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Vanimal Kingdom — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Magnolia Road — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Lost Corner Country — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

59 South Country — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.

Conga Keyz Jazz Duo — Sassafras Vineyard, Springdale.

Granger Smith — 8 p.m., with Earl Dibbles Jr., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $20-$25.

412 West — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.

The Avett Brothers — 8 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $35.

JWG & The Dreamwalkers — Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.

May 19

JWG — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.

Willi Carlisle — 5 p.m., Eureka House Concert, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.

Matt Adams Memorial Benefit — 7 p.m. with Opal Agafia, Jesse Dean, and Caleb Ryan Martin. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

School of Rock Showcase — 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.

Kevin Mills — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

May 20

Friendship Commanders — 9 p.m., with Terminus, and Shook Yang. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

May 21

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

May 22

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Blues from Texas — 7 p.m. with Chris Ruest, Eve Monsees, and Mike Buck. Landry’s New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.

Vince Turner — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

May 23

Kris Pierce — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Bentonville Brewing Co., Bentonville. $7.

Steve Earle & The Dukes — 8 p.m.; The Reeves Brothers at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $25.

Roby Pantall — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Bob Dylan Tribute — 7 p.m., with Jeff Alvine, Ted Hammig, Samantha Hunt, She’s Us, Buddy Shute, and more. Omni Center, Fayetteville. $5.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

Categories: LIVE! In NWA

Related Articles

Music Listings

Music Listings

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

STS9

STS9

The Set List

The Set List

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

Passafire

Passafire

The Voice of the Youth Nation

The Voice of the Youth Nation

Live Music

Live Music