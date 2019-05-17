LIVE! in NWA

May 17

Carter Sampson — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Ken Weatherford — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

TNT Offroad Tour — with The Lacs, and Charlie Farley. Byrd’s Adventure Center, Ozark. $15-$175.

Chucky Waggs & the Company of Raggs — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

John Anderson — 9 p.m.; Jacob Dement at 11. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Asphalt — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Candy Lee — Crabby’s Rogers.

Joesf Glaude & Guitars Gone Wild — 8 p.m., Fenix Art Collective, Fayetteville. $15.

Jay Yates — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Take Cover — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Randall Shreve — 9:30 p.m.; Mudhawk at 7; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Chas Elstner — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Steve Dimmitt & the Overworked & Underpaid — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Gin Mill Dive — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

FreeVerse — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Blues in the Natural State — 8 p.m. with Dawn Cate Band, Isayah Warford, Ocie Fisher, and more. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15.

Dave Bright Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ross Turner & Charley McMullen — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.

Roger Thomas — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.

Earth, Wind & Fire — 7:30 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $42-$66.50.

May 18

Mary Flower — 7 p.m., Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista. $15.

Moldilocks — 8 p.m. with niiice. Backspace, Fayetteville.

Grady Nichols — 5:30 p.m.; Arthur Duncan at 2:30. Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.

Ross Turner & Charley McMullen — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

TNT Offroad Tour — with Aaron Lewis, and Craig Gerdes. Byrd’s Adventure Center, Ozark. $15-$175.

The Irie Lions — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Wesley Michael Hayes — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Wade Bowen — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

John Silva — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

KIDS — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Spaceberry Pre-Party — 9:30 p.m. with Deep Sequence, and Steady Flow. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Cadillac Jackson — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Vanimal Kingdom — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Magnolia Road — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Lost Corner Country — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

59 South Country — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.

Conga Keyz Jazz Duo — Sassafras Vineyard, Springdale.

Granger Smith — 8 p.m., with Earl Dibbles Jr., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $20-$25.

412 West — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.

The Avett Brothers — 8 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $35.

JWG & The Dreamwalkers — Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.

May 19

JWG — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.

Willi Carlisle — 5 p.m., Eureka House Concert, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.

Matt Adams Memorial Benefit — 7 p.m. with Opal Agafia, Jesse Dean, and Caleb Ryan Martin. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

School of Rock Showcase — 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.

Kevin Mills — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

May 20

Friendship Commanders — 9 p.m., with Terminus, and Shook Yang. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

May 21

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

May 22

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Blues from Texas — 7 p.m. with Chris Ruest, Eve Monsees, and Mike Buck. Landry’s New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.

Vince Turner — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

May 23

Kris Pierce — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Bentonville Brewing Co., Bentonville. $7.

Steve Earle & The Dukes — 8 p.m.; The Reeves Brothers at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $25.

Roby Pantall — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Bob Dylan Tribute — 7 p.m., with Jeff Alvine, Ted Hammig, Samantha Hunt, She’s Us, Buddy Shute, and more. Omni Center, Fayetteville. $5.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.

