LIVE! in NWA

May 17
Carter Sampson — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Ken Weatherford — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
TNT Offroad Tour — with The Lacs, and Charlie Farley. Byrd’s Adventure Center, Ozark. $15-$175.
Chucky Waggs & the Company of Raggs — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
John Anderson — 9 p.m.; Jacob Dement at 11. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Asphalt — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Candy Lee — Crabby’s Rogers.
Joesf Glaude & Guitars Gone Wild — 8 p.m., Fenix Art Collective, Fayetteville. $15.
Jay Yates — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Take Cover — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Randall Shreve — 9:30 p.m.; Mudhawk at 7; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Chas Elstner — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Steve Dimmitt & the Overworked & Underpaid — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Gin Mill Dive — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
FreeVerse — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Blues in the Natural State — 8 p.m. with Dawn Cate Band, Isayah Warford, Ocie Fisher, and more. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15.
Dave Bright Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ross Turner & Charley McMullen — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.
Roger Thomas — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.
Earth, Wind & Fire — 7:30 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $42-$66.50.
May 18
Mary Flower — 7 p.m., Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista. $15.
Moldilocks — 8 p.m. with niiice. Backspace, Fayetteville.
Grady Nichols — 5:30 p.m.; Arthur Duncan at 2:30. Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.
Ross Turner & Charley McMullen — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
TNT Offroad Tour — with Aaron Lewis, and Craig Gerdes. Byrd’s Adventure Center, Ozark. $15-$175.
The Irie Lions — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Wesley Michael Hayes — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Wade Bowen — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
John Silva — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
KIDS — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.
The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Spaceberry Pre-Party — 9:30 p.m. with Deep Sequence, and Steady Flow. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Cadillac Jackson — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Fetts Folly — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Vanimal Kingdom — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Magnolia Road — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Lost Corner Country — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
59 South Country — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.
Conga Keyz Jazz Duo — Sassafras Vineyard, Springdale.
Granger Smith — 8 p.m., with Earl Dibbles Jr., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $20-$25.
412 West — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.
The Avett Brothers — 8 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $35.
JWG & The Dreamwalkers — Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.
May 19
JWG — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.
Willi Carlisle — 5 p.m., Eureka House Concert, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.
Matt Adams Memorial Benefit — 7 p.m. with Opal Agafia, Jesse Dean, and Caleb Ryan Martin. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
School of Rock Showcase — 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.
Kevin Mills — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
May 20
Friendship Commanders — 9 p.m., with Terminus, and Shook Yang. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
May 21
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
May 22
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Blues from Texas — 7 p.m. with Chris Ruest, Eve Monsees, and Mike Buck. Landry’s New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.
Vince Turner — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
May 23
Kris Pierce — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Bentonville Brewing Co., Bentonville. $7.
Steve Earle & The Dukes — 8 p.m.; The Reeves Brothers at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $25.
Roby Pantall — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Bob Dylan Tribute — 7 p.m., with Jeff Alvine, Ted Hammig, Samantha Hunt, She’s Us, Buddy Shute, and more. Omni Center, Fayetteville. $5.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.
