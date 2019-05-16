8 Days a Week

May 17 (Friday)

Artist Demo — Jim Young Pottery, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 17-19, Crystal Bridges Museum Store in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

White Street Walk — Artist studios and popups, 4-10 p.m., White Street in Eureka Springs. Free. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Artinfusion Happy Hour + Happening — “Male Fragility: A Night of Rant & Reason,” 7-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Art of Wine Festival — Uncorked, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $75-$150. 443-5600.

“War of the Worlds” — Presented by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7:30 p.m. May 17-18, 3 p.m. May 19, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $5-$10. 751-5441.

May 18 (Saturday)

National Kids to Parks Day — With a bird walk, scavenger hunt & more, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Rise & Rally Car Show — 9 a.m.-noon the third Saturday of the month through October, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 872-2222.

Art Reception — For “Maynard Sandol Retrospective: Paintings from 1957-1987,” 10 a.m.-noon, Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Art up through May 25. Email todd.ballinger@g.fayar.net.

Fun & Easy Papermaking — With Michele Clark, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. 634-3791.

Shiloh Saturday — A family program with David Cheek, a member of the Northwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Family Nature Workshop — Clouds, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Spring Dance Concert — Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m., Van Buren Fine Arts Center. $5 at the door. 785-0152.

May 19 (Sunday)

Books in Bloom — With authors Jeffery Deaver, Chris Bohaljian, Wiley Cash & “Pete the Cat” creator James Dean, noon-5 p.m., Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Free. Hosted by the Carroll and Madison Public Library Foundation. 870-423-5300; booksinbloom.org.

Clayton Conversations — Herbal Adventure with the River Valley Master Gardeners, 1:30 p.m., Clayton House Museum in Fort Smith. Reservations at 783-3000.

Tiny Living — “How I Built My Tiny House” with Asha Mevlana, 2 p.m. Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

May 20 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — Including any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

May 21 (Tuesday)

Embroidery Guild — 10 a.m.-noon, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“Scenes of Madison County” — A photo exhibit featuring people, places and events in Madison County history, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, through Dec. 14, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Booked For Lunch — “In the Woods” by Tana French, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Knitters & Crocheters — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Native Plants of the Ozarks — With Eric Fuselier, president of the Ozark Chapter of the Arkansas Native Plant Society, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books on Tap — “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn, 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing in downtown Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free. Email jjohnson@springdalelibrary.org.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride” — A wacky comedy about a down-on-his-luck Elvis impersonator named Casey who has to make a sudden shift to drag performances, Tuesdays-Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m., TheatreSquared at Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $10-$49. 443-5600.

May 22 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club — 9:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Discover Drawing — With Anna Lewis, noon-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. Free. 646-3945.

Ozark Book Authority — Writing class to help writers plan, write and finish a short story in a month, 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

May 23 (Thursday)

Train Club — 6:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

May Movies — “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” 7 p.m., TempleLive in Fort Smith. $5. 222-6186 or templelive.com.

Civil War Roundtable — 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

May 24 (Friday)

Opening Lecture — “Nature’s Nation” with co-curators Karl Kusserow (Princeton University Art Museum) and Alan Braddock (William & Mary), followed by a discussion with artist Walton Ford, 7-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at crystalbridges.org.

May 25 (Saturday)

Veterans Freedom Festival — With speaker Sgt. Maj. Lance Nutt, music, community booths & more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Hosted by VFW Auxiliary Post 2952. Free. Email post2952@gmail.com.

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Gallery Conversation — With poet Noelia Young, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“It’s Your Story, Get Close to It” — A writing seminar with Crescent Dragonwagon, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $125. Email info@ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Author Talk — With Matt Farwell, author of “American Cipher: Bowe Bergdahl and the U.S. Tragedy in Afghanistan,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Name That Tune — Grab your friends and show off your song skills in teams of two to six, 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. $5 per team. Register at 855-1753.

May 26 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Music on the Meadow — With Winslow Squirrel Jam, 5-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations welcomed. 634-3791.

May 27

Sunset Tai Chi — 7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335.

