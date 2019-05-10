LIVE! in NWA

May 10

Melody Pond — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Something Better — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Deltaphonic — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Uncrowned Kings — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Asphalt Cowboys — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Dial Up — 9:30 p.m.; Ultra Suede at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$12.

Tony Deyo — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Ralph Barbosa. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Route 358 — Hapa’s Hawaiian Grill, Rogers.

Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

KALO — 9 p.m., with Leah & The MOJO Doctors. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$25.

JWG and the Dreamwalkers — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Brandon Davidson — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie Trio — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Hosty — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$30.

Tony Alvarez — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

May 11

Fort Smith Symphony — 7:30 p.m. “It’s Time for Pictures.” ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $20-$50.

Claw Marks American — 9 p.m. with Judason Void, and TV Preacher. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Tim Easton + Kaylyn — 7 p.m. for Brewroom Sessions. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Brandon Davidson — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Cody Nielsen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Kris Lager Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Rocket Science — 9 p.m.; nighTTrain at 7. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Kentucky Headhunters — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Dino O’Dell — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Goose — 9 p.m., with Jim’N’Juice. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Tony Deyo — 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Ralph Barbosa. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Fair on the Square — with Whistlin’ Dixie. Kingston Downtown Square.

Jenna and the Soul Shakers — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Melody Pond — Moonbrooch, Rogers.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.

Willi Carlisle — 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow. $10.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Rackensak — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Mark Shields — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.

Ginger Doss and Lynda Millard — 7 p.m. for Fayetteville Women’s Concert Series. Six Twelve Coffee House, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

May 12

Happy Mother’s Day!

Wilderado — 8 p.m., with Duncan Fellows. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Jess Rizkallah — 7 p.m. reading and workshop. Nomads, Fayetteville.

The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

May 13

Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jesse Joice — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

May 14

Sam Thompson — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jim Mills — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

May 15

Sons of Texas — 8:30 p.m., with 90lb Wrench. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Cody Nielsen — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

May 16

Shaun Munday — 6 p.m. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Dominic B. Roy — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Dead Horses — 8:30 p.m., with Benjamin Jaffe. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Chas Elstner — 6 & 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Makin Loaf — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

John Spurling Project — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Everything’s Burning — 8 p.m. comedy show with Roughhouse Comedy Collective. Nomads, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.

Roby Pantall — Sassafras Vineyard, Springdale.

Route 358 — Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.

