LIVE! in NWA
May 10
Melody Pond — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Something Better — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Deltaphonic — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Uncrowned Kings — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Asphalt Cowboys — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Dial Up — 9:30 p.m.; Ultra Suede at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$12.
Tony Deyo — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Ralph Barbosa. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Route 358 — Hapa’s Hawaiian Grill, Rogers.
Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
KALO — 9 p.m., with Leah & The MOJO Doctors. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$25.
JWG and the Dreamwalkers — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Brandon Davidson — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie Trio — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Hosty — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$30.
Tony Alvarez — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
May 11
Fort Smith Symphony — 7:30 p.m. “It’s Time for Pictures.” ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $20-$50.
Claw Marks American — 9 p.m. with Judason Void, and TV Preacher. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Tim Easton + Kaylyn — 7 p.m. for Brewroom Sessions. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.
Brandon Davidson — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Cody Nielsen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Kris Lager Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Rocket Science — 9 p.m.; nighTTrain at 7. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Kentucky Headhunters — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Dino O’Dell — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Goose — 9 p.m., with Jim’N’Juice. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Tony Deyo — 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Ralph Barbosa. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Fair on the Square — with Whistlin’ Dixie. Kingston Downtown Square.
Jenna and the Soul Shakers — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Melody Pond — Moonbrooch, Rogers.
Black Oak Band — 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.
Willi Carlisle — 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow. $10.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Rackensak — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Mark Shields — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.
Ginger Doss and Lynda Millard — 7 p.m. for Fayetteville Women’s Concert Series. Six Twelve Coffee House, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
May 12
Happy Mother’s Day!
Wilderado — 8 p.m., with Duncan Fellows. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
Jess Rizkallah — 7 p.m. reading and workshop. Nomads, Fayetteville.
The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
May 13
Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jesse Joice — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
May 14
Sam Thompson — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jim Mills — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
May 15
Sons of Texas — 8:30 p.m., with 90lb Wrench. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5-$10.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Cody Nielsen — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
May 16
Shaun Munday — 6 p.m. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Dominic B. Roy — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Dead Horses — 8:30 p.m., with Benjamin Jaffe. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Chas Elstner — 6 & 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Makin Loaf — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
John Spurling Project — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Everything’s Burning — 8 p.m. comedy show with Roughhouse Comedy Collective. Nomads, Fayetteville.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.
Roby Pantall — Sassafras Vineyard, Springdale.
Route 358 — Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.
