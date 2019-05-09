8 Days A Week

May 10 (Friday)

Artist Demo — Daaman Porcelain, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 10-12, Crystal Bridges Museum Store in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Bentonville Film Festival — “The Amazing Spider-Man,” 1 p.m.; “The Shallows,” 3:45 p.m.; “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” 7 p.m., Sony and Orville Redenbacher Outdoor Theater at Lawrence Park, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillefilmfestival.com.

May Festival of the Arts — Northwest Arkansas Juggling Festival open gym, 5-9 p.m. Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway in Eureka Springs. eurekaspringsfestivalofthearts.org.

“A Kid Like Jake” — What happens when a 4-year-old would rather be Cinderella, 8 p.m. May 9-11, 2 p.m. May 12, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $22-$29. 631-8988. This production contains adult language and content and is recommended for mature audiences.

May 11 (Saturday)

Walk and Talk — Bird watching with the Audubon Society in honor of International Migratory Bird Day, 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org. In case of inclement weather, the tour may be canceled.

Fair on the Square — Kingston’s 37th annual arts, crafts, food and music event, beginning at 9 a.m. with parade at noon. Free. 665-2929.

“Turning Red: Learning to Choose Love” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m. May 11 and May 16-18, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $6. 464-5084.

Blossoms & Bows — A chance for children to make gifts for mom, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Genealogy Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — With Jane Para, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Maker Fair at Main — Free workshops for emerging artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Main Stage in Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. eurekaspringsfestivalofthearts.org.

Crochet Crazy in the Park — With nationally renowned crochet artist Gina Gallina, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. eurekaspringsfestivalofthearts.org.

Kids Concert — With Shaky Bugs, 10:30 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations accepted. 634-3791.

Mother Nature Reads — “Around the Pond: Frogs and Toads,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Bentonville Film Festival — “A Dog’s Way Home,” 11 a.m.; “The Emoji Movie,” 1 p.m.; “Hotel Transylvania 3,” 3 p.m.; “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” 5 p.m., Sony and Orville Redenbacher Outdoor Theater at Lawrence Park, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillefilmfestival.com.

Singing in Solidarity — With Still on the Hill singing in support of the youth movement toward climate justice, 11 a.m., on the Fayetteville square. Email still@stillonthehill.com.

Basin Park Art Fair — With origami making, caricature artist, jewelry, steampunk, textile & visual artists, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. eurekaspringsfestivalofthearts.org.

Teen Anime Club — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Second Saturday Gallery Stroll — 6-9 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. eurekaspringsfestivalofthearts.org.

It’s Time For Pictures — With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$50. 452-7575.

May 12 (Sunday)

Knitting Circle — 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations welcome. 634-3791.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Hosted by Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Second Sunday Local Author Series — Coralie Koonce, author of “Twelve Dispositions: A Field Guide to Humans,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

May 13 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — For any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving & crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Book Talk — “Dark Matter” by Blake Crouch, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Butterfly Gardening — With Clifford Ivy, 5 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

May 14 (Tuesday)

The Book Lover’s Club — 10:15 a.m., Main Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 783-0229.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — “The Civil War in Arkansas: The Battle of Pea Ridge,” noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Knitters & Crocheters — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Beyond the Book — A book club for teens, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Books and Brews— “Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body” by Roxane Gay, 6 p.m., temporarily meeting at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Book Club — “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

History Happy Hour — 6-8 p.m., Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville. $5 at the door. 444-0066.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride” — A wacky comedy about a down-on-his-luck Elvis impersonator named Casey who has to make a sudden shift to drag performances, Tuesdays-Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m., TheatreSquared at Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $10-$49. 443-5600.

May 15 (Wednesday)

Couponing in NWA — 9 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Sandwiched In — “Opera in the Ozarks? Yes!” with Janet Parsch, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

May Festival of the Arts — Chalk Art Festival, noon-6 p.m. May 15; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 16-18, 22 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. Free. eurekaspringsfestivalofthearts.org.

The Quilt Study Group — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Brainteasers — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

High South Moments — Farmer’s Market Values, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $38. 657-2335.

Couponing in NWA — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

May 16 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — “What’s New? Tempera” with curatorial assistant Larissa Randall, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

After School Movies — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Opening Reception — For “Lenguaje del Arte,” a project for English language learners, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

May Movies — “The Good, TheBad & The Ugly,” 7 p.m., TempleLive in Fort Smith. $5. 222-6186 or templelive.com.

May 17 (Friday)

Artist Demo — Jim Young Pottery, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 17-19, Crystal Bridges Museum Store in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Artinfusion Happy Hour + Happening — “Male Fragility: A Night of Rant & Reason,” 7-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

May 18 (Saturday)

National Kids to Parks Day — With a bird walk, scavenger hunt & more, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Rise & Rally Car Show — 9 a.m.-noon the third Saturday of the month through October, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 872-2222.

Fun & Easy Papermaking — With Michele Clark, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. 634-3791.

Shiloh Saturday — A family program with David Cheek, a member of the Northwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Family Nature Workshop — Clouds, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Spring Dance Concert — Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m., Van Buren Fine Arts Center. $5 at the door. 785-0152.

May 19 (Sunday)

Clayton Conversations — Herbal Adventure with the River Valley Master Gardeners, 1:30 p.m., Clayton House Museum in Fort Smith. Reservations at 783-3000.

Tiny Living — “How I Built My Tiny House” with Asha Mevlana, 2 p.m. Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

