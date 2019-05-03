LIVE! in NWA
May 3
Richard Burnett — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Steve Earle & The Dukes — 8 p.m., The Auditorium, Eureka Springs. $45-$85.
The Traveling Squirrels — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Sad Daddy — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Clint Scholz Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Nick Swaim — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Emily Rowland — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 4:30 p.m., First Friday, Bentonville Square.
Arkansauce — 9:30 p.m. with The Mighty Pines; Out of the Blue at 7; Honeyjack at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Mo Alexander — 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell.
Wayne’s World Blues Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Will Loden & Doug Gillon — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.
Rachel Fields — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Ron Preston — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Typsy Gypsy — 6 p.m., The Sound Room, Fort Smith.
Ashley McBryde — 8 p.m., with Barrett Baber. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $20-$25.
Take Cover — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
May 4
Rosegarden Funeral Party — 9 p.m., with Vio\ator. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Mattson 2 — Basin Springs Park, Eureka Springs.
House of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 7 p.m. with Jamie Lou, Lacy Hampton, Candy Lee, and Kaylyn Fay. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.
Will Loden & Doug Gillon — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
The John Spurling Project — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
1oz Jig — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Audio Crush — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Casey Donahew — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Home by Daylight — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
One For The Money Band — 7 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.
Knox Hamilton — 9 p.m. with Brother Moses. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Mo Alexander — 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 9 a.m., Jammin’ Java, Fayetteville.
Gospel Singing — 6 p.m., Kingston downtown square.
Willin-N-Able — Landry’s New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.
Power of Music Festival — 7-10 p.m. Nashville Songwriters Round, Ozark Regional Songwriters Association finale. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$55.
The Band Woodland — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Jason Kinney — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Hedtripp Duo — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Brewgrass After Party — 10 p.m. with Dumptruck Boyz. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Judge Parker Band — 9 p.m., The Sound Room, Fort Smith.
Strutter — 8 p.m. KISS tribute. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15.
Brandon Santini — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $10.
Brewgrass Festival — 1-7 p.m. with Sad Daddy, Okay Crawdad, and The Ozark Highballers. Washington County Fairgrounds, Fayetteville. $10.
May 5
Cinco de Mayo Celebration — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with DJ Afrosia, Papa Rap, and more. Basin Springs Park, Eureka Springs.
Beer & Hymns — 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Brewroom Session — 7:30 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $13.50.
Justin Logan & Murray Williams — 4 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Tim Easton — 6 p.m., with Alisa Amore. Eureka House Concert, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.
Bayard Blain — 2 p.m. and friends. Fayetteville Public Library.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
Randy Sanders — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
May 6
The Killers — 8 p.m., with White Reaper. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $35-$89.50.
May 7
NWA Suzuki School of Music Concert — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library.
One For The Money Band — 7 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.
Marbin — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$25.
Andante Music Club — 6:30 p.m. celebrating National Music Week. Mildred Cooper Memorial Chapel, Bella Vista.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
May 8
The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute — 9 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $30-$35.
Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Steve Cormier Cowboy Singer — 7 p.m., with Willi Carlisle. Shiloh Museum, Springdale. $10.
May 9
Dub Peveau — 8 p.m. with Chenoa Summers, Honey Collective, and Elephantom. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Sierra & Khya Carson — 5:30 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Sawyer Brown — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Roby Pantall — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
May The Funk Be With Us — 9 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$25.
6-WIRE — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.
JWG and the Dreamwalkers — Wrights BBQ, Johnson.
