LIVE! in NWA

May 3

Richard Burnett — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Steve Earle & The Dukes — 8 p.m., The Auditorium, Eureka Springs. $45-$85.

The Traveling Squirrels — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Sad Daddy — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Clint Scholz Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Nick Swaim — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Emily Rowland — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 4:30 p.m., First Friday, Bentonville Square.

Arkansauce — 9:30 p.m. with The Mighty Pines; Out of the Blue at 7; Honeyjack at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Mo Alexander — 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell.

Wayne’s World Blues Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Will Loden & Doug Gillon — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.

Rachel Fields — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Ron Preston — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Typsy Gypsy — 6 p.m., The Sound Room, Fort Smith.

Ashley McBryde — 8 p.m., with Barrett Baber. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $20-$25.

Take Cover — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

May 4

Rosegarden Funeral Party — 9 p.m., with Vio\ator. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Mattson 2 — Basin Springs Park, Eureka Springs.

House of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 7 p.m. with Jamie Lou, Lacy Hampton, Candy Lee, and Kaylyn Fay. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Will Loden & Doug Gillon — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

The John Spurling Project — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

1oz Jig — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Audio Crush — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Casey Donahew — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Home by Daylight — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

One For The Money Band — 7 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.

Knox Hamilton — 9 p.m. with Brother Moses. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Mo Alexander — 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 9 a.m., Jammin’ Java, Fayetteville.

Gospel Singing — 6 p.m., Kingston downtown square.

Willin-N-Able — Landry’s New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.

Power of Music Festival — 7-10 p.m. Nashville Songwriters Round, Ozark Regional Songwriters Association finale. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$55.

The Band Woodland — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Jason Kinney — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Hedtripp Duo — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Brewgrass After Party — 10 p.m. with Dumptruck Boyz. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Judge Parker Band — 9 p.m., The Sound Room, Fort Smith.

Strutter — 8 p.m. KISS tribute. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15.

Brandon Santini — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $10.

Brewgrass Festival — 1-7 p.m. with Sad Daddy, Okay Crawdad, and The Ozark Highballers. Washington County Fairgrounds, Fayetteville. $10.

May 5

Cinco de Mayo Celebration — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with DJ Afrosia, Papa Rap, and more. Basin Springs Park, Eureka Springs.

Beer & Hymns — 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Brewroom Session — 7:30 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $13.50.

Justin Logan & Murray Williams — 4 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Tim Easton — 6 p.m., with Alisa Amore. Eureka House Concert, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.

Bayard Blain — 2 p.m. and friends. Fayetteville Public Library.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Randy Sanders — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

May 6

The Killers — 8 p.m., with White Reaper. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $35-$89.50.

May 7

NWA Suzuki School of Music Concert — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library.

One For The Money Band — 7 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.

Marbin — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$25.

Andante Music Club — 6:30 p.m. celebrating National Music Week. Mildred Cooper Memorial Chapel, Bella Vista.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

May 8

The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute — 9 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $30-$35.

Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Steve Cormier Cowboy Singer — 7 p.m., with Willi Carlisle. Shiloh Museum, Springdale. $10.

May 9

Dub Peveau — 8 p.m. with Chenoa Summers, Honey Collective, and Elephantom. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Sierra & Khya Carson — 5:30 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Sawyer Brown — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Roby Pantall — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

May The Funk Be With Us — 9 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$25.

6-WIRE — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.

JWG and the Dreamwalkers — Wrights BBQ, Johnson.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com