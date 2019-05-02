Five Minutes, Five Questions with Molly Tuttle May 2, 2019

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com

Molly Tuttle is only 25 years old, and she’s just released her first album, titled “When You’re Ready.” But apparently the roots music world was more than ready for her. She was named Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards, won the Folk Alliance International Song of the Year for “You Didn’t Call My Name” and took home her second trophy for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year — making her the first woman in the history of the IBMA to earn that honor. Oh, and that debut album? It was produced by Ryan Hewitt, known for his work with The Avett Brothers and The Lumineers.

Now, Tuttle is taking her “rapid fire bluegrass guitar work, incredible technical skill, a sweet voice and fun, barnstorming songwriting” on the road, stopping May 2 for one show only in the Walton Arts Center’s Starr Theater. She took time to answer five questions for What’s Up! before her visit.

Q. I know your dad, Jack Tuttle, taught you to play the guitar growing up in the San Francisco Bay area of California, but did he encourage you to go into “the business” or “get a real job”?

A. He encouraged me to pursue whatever career I wanted! There was never really pressure one way or another, but when I decided I wanted to pursue music, he was very supportive.

Q. What did you think you’d do when you grew up — play, teach, all the things you are doing or something else entirely?

A. I realized that I wanted to pursue a career performing when I was around 16 years old. Before that, I never really knew what I wanted to do after high school.

Q. Back in the day, aspiring musicians didn’t go to college, they went on the road. What did you gain by going to Berklee College of Music in Boston that you wouldn’t have learned on the road?

A. I learned a lot about music theory and songwriting. I was exposed to so many different perspectives on music and what it means to be an artist. During my time at Berklee I solely focused on music, which is something that became harder once I started touring full time. I also met many friends who I still play music with and who I learned a lot from.

Q. What do other countries think of Americana music? Why do you think it appeals to people around the world?

A. There is a big following for Americana music all over the world, and the people who come out to shows are usually really excited because it can be rare for the musicians they like from the U.S. to come to them. I think people in other countries appreciate Americana music for the same reasons that people like it in the U.S. It’s often very personal, raw and honest.

Q. What is your favorite kind of gig to play? And what kind of show will your visit to the Walton Arts Center offer?

A. Any show where I can feel an excitement and enjoyment from the audience is a great show! I love making people feel things with music. I will be mostly playing the new songs from my album “When You’re Ready” with a full band.

__

FAQ

Molly Tuttle

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. May 2

WHERE — Starr Theater at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

COST — $30-$50

INFO — 443-5600, mollytuttlemusic.com