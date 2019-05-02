Art OverView

Opening receptions, art walks and gallery talks

May 1

Small Works on Paper — A juried exhibition that showcases Arkansans’ artwork that is no larger than 18-by-24 inches, through May 28, Mullins Library on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. Email cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

“The Landscape Architecture of Lawrence Halprin” — Organized on the centennial of Halprin’s birth, through May 13, Fred and Mary Smith Exhibition Gallery in Vol Walker Hall on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. 575-4704.

__

May 2

Opening Reception — For “Eye Spy,” a student photography exhibit, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. Email info@fsram.org.

Opening Reception — For the new Dr. William E. Knight Porcelain Gallery, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. Email info@fsram.org.

Opening Reception — For “Assemblage & Collage,” including works by Mary Springer, Teresa Pelliccio, Raven Dirge, Mackenzie Doss, John Rankine and more, 5-8 p.m., Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Opening Reception — For “Openings,” a celebration of renewal, awakening and Mother Earth with art by ceramicist Amy Jones & Fayetteville artist Leilani Law, 5-8 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville. Free. Exhibit through May 31. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Opening Reception — For “Liminal Spaces” & “Figure Drawing & Portrait Painting,” including art by Kathleen Barta, Amy Eichler, Jerry Plumlee and more, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. $10. Exhibits through June 2. artventuresnwa.org.

Opening Reception — For “Darkness Through Light,” artwork by Diana Michelle, 6-8 p.m., Arsaga’s at the Depot in Fayetteville. Exhibit through May. dianamichellefineart.com.

__

May 3

61st Annual Delta Exhibition — Including works by Kim Brecklein of Harrison; Janet Goodyear of Eureka Springs; Carol Hart of Fayetteville; and Laura Terry of West Fork, through June 3, Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock. Free. 501-372-4000.

__

May 4

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Studio Show — With glass bead making demonstrations, new glass, jewelry, dishes, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lanuti’s Glass Studio, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. 200-8207.

“Motorcycle Memories” — With vintage motorcycles, artifacts and photos from the 1940s through present day, with a program at 1 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $2-$7 museum admission. 783-7841.

Gallery Conversation — Charley Friedman and “Squirrel Gang,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Opening Reception — And fashion show featuring the works of Rosie Rose, 5-8 p.m., Eureka Fine Art Gallery in Eureka Springs. Jewelry by local artists Leigh Valens, Eleanor Lux, Mary Springer and Rhonda Dixon will also be featured. Rose’s fashions will be on show until June 10. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

__

May 5

“Bold Improvisation: Searching for African-American Quilts” — Ends May 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

__

May 9

Art on the Bricks — Including artwork by Carol Hart at the Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory and pop-ups at some 20 businesses, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free. Email karen@rogerslowell.com.

Opening Reception — For “Edward Robison III: The Nature of Photography from Traditional to Augmented Reality,” 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $10. Exhibit through Sept. 1. 784-2787.

__

May 10

Artist Demo — Daaman Porcelain, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 10-12, Crystal Bridges Museum Store in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Opening Reception — For “Acansa to Arkansas: Maps of the Land,” a chronicle of changes in Arkansas place names, population demographics and geography, 5-8 p.m., Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock. Exhibit through July 7. Free. HistoricArkanas.org.

__

May 11

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

__

May 14

History Happy Hour — 6-8 p.m., Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville. $5 at the door. 444-0066.

__

May 16

Gallery Conversation — “What’s New? Tempera” with curatorial assistant Larissa Randall, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Opening Reception — For “Lenguaje del Arte,” a project for English language learners, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

May 17

Artist Demo — Jim Young Pottery, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 17-19, Crystal Bridges Museum Store in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

May 18

Rise & Rally Car Show — 9 a.m.-noon the third Saturday of the month through October, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 872-2222.

__

May 19

Adult Workshop — Egg tempera with Jane Irish, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $80. 657-2335.

__

May 21

“Scenes of Madison County” — A photo exhibit featuring people, places and events in Madison County history, through Dec. 14, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

__

May 24

Opening Lecture — “Nature’s Nation” with co-curators Karl Kusserow (Princeton University Art Museum) and Alan Braddock (William & Mary), followed by a discussion with artist Walton Ford, 7-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at crystalbridges.org.

__

May 25

Gallery Conversation — With poet Noelia Young, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

May 31

Panel Discussion — Kicking off the outdoor exhibition “Color Field,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

The Junk Ranch — A country barn sale, May 31 & June 1, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. $5-$10. 790-1379.

__

All Month

“A Life in Nature Explored” — Artwork by Jeff Godlevsky, through May 31, Bolder Coffee in Rogers. Free. Email demara.titzer@gmail.com.

RMS Titanic Life Jackets — Seven of only 12 known extant Titanic life jackets, through June 15, Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson. $14-$26.50. 800-391-7870 or titanicbranson.com.

“Between and Beyond” — Works by Kellie Lehr, new gallery curator, through June, The Gallery at Midtown Associates, 211 S. Main St. in Bentonville. 268-5170.

“Rogers Postal History” — “From Stagecoach to Mail Truck,” until July 13, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“The Heart of a Nation” — The annual RAM invitational, through July 28, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“David Levinthal: Barbie & Baseball” — In this focus exhibition, American photographer David Levinthal documents Americana with larger-than-life photographs of Barbie dolls and baseball figurines, through August, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Tempera” — This focus exhibition explores the unique qualities of tempera painting and how it has shaped the art world over the centuries, through Oct. 14, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Model Homes” — An exhibit featuring doll houses and small-scale replicas of real houses from the 1900s, all year, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

“Instruments of Faith” — The Life and Work of Ed Stilley, featuring more than 20 handmade Stilley instruments on loan from private collectors, all year, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.