LIVE! in NWA
April 26
Luxemburg Trio — 9 p.m., with Mass Mella, and William Pierce. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Jed Harrelson — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Sarah Loethen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Baub Eis Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Bobby DeGonia — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Nick Swaim — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Benjamin Del Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Ilya Yakushev — 7:30 p.m. with dancer Lindsey Strok. Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$20.
The Mixtapes — 10 p.m. ‘Nothing but Nirvana’; Upright Citizen at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
C.J. Starr — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Alvin Newsome. The Grove, Lowell.
Mickey Gilley — 8 p.m., Kay Rodgers Park Expo Center, Fort Smith.
Matt’s Bar Band — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Thunderstruck American’s AC/DC — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$25.
The John Spurling Project — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
JWG & The Dreamwalkers — 9 p.m., Moonbroch Brewing, Rogers.
Scott Eason — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Jug Hill Annie — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
The Irie Lions — 10 p.m., with Koodookoo. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Byrne and Kelly — 7 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $38-$58.
Jason Bowen — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
April 27
ACO Chorale — 7:30 p.m. ‘A Celebration of Love & Joy Through Song’. ACO, Springdale. $5-$10.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., American Legion, Bella Vista.
Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Justin Driggers, Dominic Roy, and Jasper Logan. American Legion, Fayetteville.
American Comedy Abattoir — 9 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Scott Eason — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Cody Nielsen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Opal Fly — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
No Justice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Arkansas Winds Community Concert Band — 7 p.m. 30th anniversary concert ‘Let’s Be Frank’. Farmington Performing Arts Center.
Big Smith — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
C.J. Starr — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Alvin Newsome. The Grove, Lowell.
Dave & Teddy — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Borderline — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Black Oak Band — 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.
William Pierce — 8 p.m., with Becky Adams, and Nathan Owens. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Like Butta — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Mark Shields Band — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Gin Mill Drive — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Dead Metal Society — 9 p.m., The Sound Room, Fort Smith.
The Performing Artists of Life Styles — 5 p.m. ‘This Is Me’. Stensgaard Center, Fayetteville. $5.
JWG & The Dreamwalkers — 6 p.m., Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.
April 28
Mr. Bill & ILL.Gates — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$30.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
Borderline — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Bruce Allen & Guy Ames — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Santana — 7:30 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $42.50-$136.50.
April 29
NWA Youth Jazz All-Stars — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $13-$20.
April 30
One For The Money Band — 7 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.
Circles Around the Sun — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
May 1
Koe Wetzel — 8:30 p.m., with Giovannie & The Hired Guns. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.
Dime Box Duo — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Rock Bottom String Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Leon Bridges — 7:30 p.m., Walmart AMP, Roges. $35-$69.50.
May 2
Jacob Dement Band — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
mömandpöp — First Thursday, Fayetteville Square.
Jim Mills — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com