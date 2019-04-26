LIVE! in NWA

April 26

Luxemburg Trio — 9 p.m., with Mass Mella, and William Pierce. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Jed Harrelson — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Sarah Loethen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Baub Eis Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Bobby DeGonia — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Nick Swaim — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Benjamin Del Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Ilya Yakushev — 7:30 p.m. with dancer Lindsey Strok. Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$20.

The Mixtapes — 10 p.m. ‘Nothing but Nirvana’; Upright Citizen at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

C.J. Starr — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Alvin Newsome. The Grove, Lowell.

Mickey Gilley — 8 p.m., Kay Rodgers Park Expo Center, Fort Smith.

Matt’s Bar Band — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Thunderstruck American’s AC/DC — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$25.

The John Spurling Project — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

JWG & The Dreamwalkers — 9 p.m., Moonbroch Brewing, Rogers.

Scott Eason — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Jug Hill Annie — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

The Irie Lions — 10 p.m., with Koodookoo. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Byrne and Kelly — 7 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $38-$58.

Jason Bowen — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

April 27

ACO Chorale — 7:30 p.m. ‘A Celebration of Love & Joy Through Song’. ACO, Springdale. $5-$10.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., American Legion, Bella Vista.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Justin Driggers, Dominic Roy, and Jasper Logan. American Legion, Fayetteville.

American Comedy Abattoir — 9 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Scott Eason — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Cody Nielsen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Opal Fly — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

No Justice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Arkansas Winds Community Concert Band — 7 p.m. 30th anniversary concert ‘Let’s Be Frank’. Farmington Performing Arts Center.

Big Smith — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

C.J. Starr — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Alvin Newsome. The Grove, Lowell.

Dave & Teddy — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Borderline — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.

William Pierce — 8 p.m., with Becky Adams, and Nathan Owens. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Like Butta — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Mark Shields Band — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Gin Mill Drive — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Dead Metal Society — 9 p.m., The Sound Room, Fort Smith.

The Performing Artists of Life Styles — 5 p.m. ‘This Is Me’. Stensgaard Center, Fayetteville. $5.

JWG & The Dreamwalkers — 6 p.m., Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.

April 28

Mr. Bill & ILL.Gates — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$30.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Borderline — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Bruce Allen & Guy Ames — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Santana — 7:30 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $42.50-$136.50.

April 29

NWA Youth Jazz All-Stars — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $13-$20.

April 30

One For The Money Band — 7 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.

Circles Around the Sun — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

May 1

Koe Wetzel — 8:30 p.m., with Giovannie & The Hired Guns. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.

Dime Box Duo — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Rock Bottom String Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Leon Bridges — 7:30 p.m., Walmart AMP, Roges. $35-$69.50.

May 2

Jacob Dement Band — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

mömandpöp — First Thursday, Fayetteville Square.

Jim Mills — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

