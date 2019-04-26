ACO Springs In To Song April 26, 2019

Chorale sings something for everyone

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

For Arts Center of the Ozarks Chorale director Denice Parkhurst, a love of music includes sharing that love — so when she plans for the ACO Chorale Spring Concert, the name of the game is variety.

“There should be something for everyone at this concert,” says Parkhurst, who is the music teacher at Helen Tyson Middle School in Springdale and just finished directing her students in the musical “Once on This Island.” “In the spring, I try to program a lighter fare. This concert was built around ‘Mass: A Celebration of Love and Joy” by Andre Thomas, [and] movements include Kyrie, Gloria, Credo, Sanctus, Agnus Dei. The Mass is written in Gospel style and uses other biblical text added to the traditional Latin texts. The Mass will be accompanied by piano and drum set and has solos through the work. We are performing the Mass during the second half of the program.”

The first half, meanwhile, promises to please music lovers of all stripes.

“The first half will include a medley from Nat King Cole, The Best of Neil Diamond, and a medley from ‘Mamma Mia,’” says Parkhurst.

“Mamma Mia” will be ACO’s summer musical this year.

Parkhurst says the spring concert usually features around 40 singers, all Northwest Arkansas community members who share a love of music.

“We welcome new members, and do have several who are the cornerstone singers of the group, being a part of it for over 15 years,” notes Parkhurst. “We have a variety of professions represented in the group: housewives, mothers, bankers, financial analysts, nurses, doctors, veterinarians, teachers, etc. A very diverse group!”

Parkhurst says this event is good for the whole community.

“Music is a great way to bring people together — whether performing or as an audience,” she says. “Music lifts the spirits and transcends us to another place in time — tapping into our memories and creating new ones!”

FAQ

ACO Chorale

Spring Concert

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. April 27

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale

COST — $5-$10

INFO — 751-5441