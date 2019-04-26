8 Days A Week

April 26 (Friday)

Scrappy Ladies — A sewing group, 9 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Eureka! Fiber in the Ozarks! — Two days of uninterrupted fiber bliss as you knit, hook, weave, felt, quilt or spin with old and new friends, April 26-27, Eureka Springs Community Center across the street from the Inn of the Ozarks. Vendor event 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 27 open to the public; $2 admission. 981-0832 or email redscottie@cox.net.

Finders Keepers — A roundtable for antiques lovers, 1 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. Email mharris@rogersar.gov.

Arkansas Stories — A virtual exploration of the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center in Spiro, Okla., 5-9 p.m., Giffels Auditorium in Old Main at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Free. fulbright.uark.edu/programs/humanities-program/arkansas-stories.php.

Art by the Glass — Polaroid Prints, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. Register at 657-2335.

Watch Party — For the “State of the Art: Discovering American Art Now” on PBS, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

FPL Author Series — With Khaled Hosseini, author of “The Kite Runner,” doors open at 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free; books for sale. 856-7210 or email wfitzgibbon@faylib.org.

“Les Miserables” — Presented by BHS students, 7 p.m. April 26-27; 2 p.m. April 28, Arend Arts Center at Bentonville High School. $10-$15. 254-5161.

Enclothe: Universal Elements — A University of Arkansas collaborative student fashion show, 7:30 p.m., Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences in Fayetteville. $50. Email enclothe@uark.edu.

“A Perfect Likeness” — “Carroll Photographs Dickens,” the story of what might happen if Lewis Carroll asked Charles Dickens to pose for a portrait, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $7. fslt.org.

April 27 (Saturday)

BGO Plant Sale — Both annual and perennial plants, grown by BGO horticulturists, will be available, along with outside vendors, 8 a.m.-noon, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Admission is free. 750-2620.

Walk & Talk — Fayetteville National Cemetery, 9 a.m., cemetery main entrance. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Read With Haylee — A therapy dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Super Saturday — Save The Frogs Day, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Signing — For Rain Williams & Joyce Pirnat, authors of “Houdini’s Big Adventures: Finding a Forever Home,” 11 a.m., Barnes & Nobel Booksellers in Rogers. Free. Email joyce.pirnat@yahoo.com.

Bluebird Society Public Meeting — 1:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

El Dia de los Ninos — 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

“Rare and Precious” — Ballads and Songs of the Ozarks with Kyla Cross, 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

SewSimple — Embellished gift bag, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at 750-8180.

eARTh Theatre Festival — With short plays performed by Arts Live Theatre, 3-7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $10-$15 at the gate; food & drink will be available for purchase. Rain date April 28. 750-2620.

Creative Visions — With Cherokee artist Mary Lee speaking on traditional Cherokee basket weaving, 5:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

ACO Chorale Spring Concert — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $5-$10. 751-5441.

April 28 (Sunday)

Sunday Salon — An artist talk, 1-3 p.m., ArtVentures in Fayetteville. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

Author Talk — With Jeanne Phaneuf Champagne, author of “I’m Not Crazy (I’m Just a Tad Ditzy): An Odyssey to Diagnosis of Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ozark Folklorists — With writer and researcher Katrina Hine, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. Email jxlucas@cox.net.

April 29 (Monday)

Pieces & Patches — Quarterly charity sewing day, Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

B’Creative Stitchers — For any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving & crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“Model Homes” — An exhibit featuring doll houses and small-scale replicas of real houses from the 1900s, opens at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Free. 750-8165.

UFOs V — With UFO expert Bob VanDerClock, 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Lord Nelson Mass” — The masterwork by Franz Joseph Haydn with the 175-voice UA Collegiate Chorale and University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$10. 575-5387, Faulkner.uark.edu.

April 30 (Tuesday)

Knitters & Crocheters — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

May 1 (Wednesday)

Curious Kids Workshop — Crepe paper poppy, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Bad Movie Wednesday — “Clockstoppers,” 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for teens. faylib.org.

Letter Writing Society — Love snail mail? These letter lovers meet to share mail art ideas, postal ephemera, special correspondence & write letters, 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Open Chess Play — For teens, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Books & Brews — “Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Company in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

May 2 (Thursday)

After School Movies — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

First Thursday Open Studios — 6 p.m., Trailside Village, 546 W. Center St., Fayetteville. Free. Email katographic@gmail.com.

Teen Movie Night — “Bumblebee,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Bulk Up on Sustainability — With Taylor Gladwin, an environmental educator for Boston Mountain Solid Waste District, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Thursday Films — “Rashomon,” 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

May 3 (Friday)

Artist of the Month — Ryan Starkey, Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. Free. 646-3945.

May 4 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Free Comic Book Day, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free; costumes welcome. faylib.org.

Legomania — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Mostly Fiction — Spring book sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4 & 1-5 p.m. May 5, Fort Smith Main Library. 783-0229.

May the Fourth Be With You — A celebration of all things Star Wars, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Masterworks IV — The Rite of Spring with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and cellist Edgar Moreau, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $32-$55. 443-5600. Ticket holders are invited to attend a pre-concert Creative Conversation with Maestro Haas in Baum Walker Hall at 6:30 p.m.

May 5 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — Bayard Blain & Friends, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

