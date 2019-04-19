LIVE! in NWA

April 19

Makin Loaf — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Jenna And Friends Trio — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Out of the Blue — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Members Only — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Nick Swaim — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Ripped Pigeon — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Handmade Moments — 9:30 p.m vinyl release, with Nathan & Jessie, and Air Loom; Mudhawk at 7; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Dusty Slay — 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy with Dan Whitehurst and Hannah Hogan. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Dime Box Duo — 6 p.m., Hindsville Cafe.

Mary-Heather & the Sinners — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jon Shorter — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Candy Lee — The Nines, Bentonville.

Tina Dybal & Libbie Higgins — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Party Line Band — 9 p.m., Shirley’s Bar, Springdale. $5.

MSG — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

St. Paul Choir — 7 p.m., presenting “TheCrucifixion: A Meditation on the Sacred Passion of the Holy Redeemer.” St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Fayetteville.

Odd Key — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 6 p.m., Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.

April 20

Tina Dybal & Libbie Higgins — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale. $5.

Ashtyn Barbaree — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

JWG & The Dreamwalkers — 8 p.m., Cathouse, Eureka Springs.

Jesse Dean and Friends — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Travis Kidd — 11 p.m.; Jason Boland at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

William Clark Green — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

BoomKinetic — 9 p.m., with Friends of Sinners, and Rosy Hips. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Dusty Slay — 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy with Dan Whitehurst and Hannah Hogan. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Vanimal Kingdom— 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Aubree Sweeney — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.50-$20.

Noah Richmond’s Little Monster — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Prairie Roads — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

The Green Heart Festival — 7 p.m. with Statehouse Electric, Amy Hart, Migel Treat and more. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $2.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Lost Corner — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Mark Shields Band — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.

Conga Keyz Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Winery, Springdale.

April 21

JWG — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Prairie Roads — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Hawk & Seed — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

April 22

Brian Huntress — 9 p.m., with Justin Arena, and Martin Bemberg. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Power Trip — 8:30 p.m. with Red Death, and Terminus. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Gov’t Mule — 7:30 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$45.

April 23

Blessed — 9 p.m., with Molasses Disaster, and Ankle Pop. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Victor Wooten Band — 8:30 p.m. & The Wooten Woods Experience. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25-$30.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

April 24

Mannequin P***y — 9 p.m., with The Phlegms, and The Chads. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Judah & The Lion — 7:45 p.m. album listening and storytelling. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $35.

Fetts Folly — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

April 25

Craig Morgan — 8 p.m.; Runnin’ On Empty at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Poncé — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jesse Dean — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com