LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA
April 19, 2019

Photo courtesy: Ron Jones
Benny Green Trio — Benny Green has been hailed as perhaps the most exciting hard-swinging, hard-bop pianist of his time. Joined by Veronica Swift. The Walton Arts Center hosts this hot performance that combines the sophisticated know-how of an established jazz master with the complex sounds of his inventive band-mates, and the riffs and scats of tomorrow’s jazz royalty, at 7:30 p.m. April 19. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org, bennygreenmusic.com. $30-$50.

April 19

Makin Loaf — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Jenna And Friends Trio — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Out of the Blue — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Members Only — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Nick Swaim — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Ripped Pigeon — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Handmade Moments — 9:30 p.m vinyl release, with Nathan & Jessie, and Air Loom; Mudhawk at 7; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Dusty Slay — 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy with Dan Whitehurst and Hannah Hogan. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Dime Box Duo — 6 p.m., Hindsville Cafe.

Mary-Heather & the Sinners — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jon Shorter — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Candy Lee — The Nines, Bentonville.

Tina Dybal & Libbie Higgins — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Party Line Band — 9 p.m., Shirley’s Bar, Springdale. $5.

MSG — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

St. Paul Choir — 7 p.m., presenting “TheCrucifixion: A Meditation on the Sacred Passion of the Holy Redeemer.” St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Fayetteville.

Odd Key — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 6 p.m., Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.

April 20

Tina Dybal & Libbie Higgins — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale. $5.

Ashtyn Barbaree — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

JWG & The Dreamwalkers — 8 p.m., Cathouse, Eureka Springs.

Jesse Dean and Friends — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Travis Kidd — 11 p.m.; Jason Boland at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

William Clark Green — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

BoomKinetic — 9 p.m., with Friends of Sinners, and Rosy Hips. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Dusty Slay — 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy with Dan Whitehurst and Hannah Hogan. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Vanimal Kingdom— 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Aubree Sweeney — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.50-$20.

Noah Richmond’s Little Monster — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Prairie Roads — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

The Green Heart Festival — 7 p.m. with Statehouse Electric, Amy Hart, Migel Treat and more. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $2.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Lost Corner — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Mark Shields Band — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.

Conga Keyz Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Winery, Springdale.

April 21

JWG — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Prairie Roads — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Hawk & Seed — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

April 22

Brian Huntress — 9 p.m., with Justin Arena, and Martin Bemberg. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Power Trip — 8:30 p.m. with Red Death, and Terminus. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Gov’t Mule — 7:30 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$45.

Victor Wooten Band — Five time Grammy Award-winner Victor Wooten brings The Wooten Woods Experience to George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville at 8:30 p.m. April 23. A founding member of Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, Wooten also created Victor Wooten’s Center for Music and Nature, a 147-acre retreat outside of Nashville, Tenn., for people of all ages. This is the 20th anniversary of his namesake camp, and Wooten brings the camp experience to the public on the road with his current tour. victorwooten.com. $25-$30.

April 23

Blessed — 9 p.m., with Molasses Disaster, and Ankle Pop. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Victor Wooten Band — 8:30 p.m. & The Wooten Woods Experience. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25-$30.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

April 24

Mannequin P***y — 9 p.m., with The Phlegms, and The Chads. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Judah & The Lion — 7:45 p.m. album listening and storytelling. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $35.

Fetts Folly — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

April 25

Craig Morgan — 8 p.m.; Runnin’ On Empty at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Poncé — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jesse Dean — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

Categories: LIVE! In NWA

Related Articles

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

Report From Wakarusa

Report From Wakarusa

The Screeming Goodies

The Screeming Goodies

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

Live Music

Live Music

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

Original Still on the Hill Reunite!

Original Still on the Hill Reunite!