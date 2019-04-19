8 Days A Week

April 19 (Friday)

Spring Crank-Up — With Tired Iron of the Ozarks, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 19-20, 13344 Taylor Orchard Road in Gentry. Free; there will be goods for sale. tiredironoftheozarks.com. The event is family and dog friendly.

Art Night Out — With music, art making, theater, a demo by Gustav Carlson and costumed characters, 6-11:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Date Night — Love Mugs, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $80 per couple. 571-2796,

__

April 20 (Saturday)

Springfest — Pancake breakfast, 7-10 a.m., JJ’s; Kids’ Zone, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with an egg hunt at 9 a.m., WAC Rose Garden; live music including Melody Pond, The Poggs, School of Rock, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bruce Walker Memorial Stage at Dickson & West and Just Love Stage at KingFish, Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Many activities are free. fayettevillespringfest.org.

Shiloh Saturday — “Ozark Stories” with young actors from Arts Live Theatre, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Battle of Fayetteville Living History Event — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Headquarters House in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. Free. 521-2970.

Super Saturday — Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas State Chili Championship — Tasting, 12:30-4 p.m., Holiday Island north of Eureka Springs. $8. 253-9511.

Intro to Genealogy — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free; registration required. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — “Representation in Comics: Why Comics Are for Everyone” with Matt Wood, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with a ticket to “Men of Steel, Women of Wonder.” Register at 657-2335.

Rogers Postal History — Learn about and explore the history of the postal service in Rogers from the stagecoach to the mail truck and see a collection of stamps from across the world, as well as sit in a reproduction of a stagecoach model used by the Butterfield Line which ran just East of Rogers from Missouri to Fort Smith, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Music in the Park — With Joe Purdy and the SmokeyDewdrops — Smokey & The Mirror and The Honey Dewdrops — 6 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. Email grambo@eurekasprings.org.

The Green Heart Festival — “A Celebration of Art, Music, Wellness, & Plant Medicine,” 6-10 p.m., Trailside Village, 546 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Email wendy@bulldozerhealth.org.

__

April 21 (Sunday)

“Men of Steel, Women of Wonder” — More than 70 paintings, photographs, installations & videos by 50 artists, ends April 22, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

__

April 22 (Monday)

DIY Superhero Art — Get ready for the release of Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” with a DIY Superhero Art activity at the Dallas Street Branch Library in Fort Smith. Participants can create their own superhero art using optional stencils or tracing paper. Through April 27. 484-5650.

B’Creative Stitchers — For any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving & crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Crafting for the Not-So-Crafty — Working on the most simple, easy to follow, no fuss crafts imaginable, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Family Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

__

April 23 (Tuesday)

Knitters & Crocheters — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Ozobot Battle — Teams will each design a maze and compete to get their Ozobot to be No. 1, 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for grades 5-12. Register at faylib.org.

Space Science Series — “Space Travel” with Caitlin Ahrens, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Final installment. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With Phillip Howerton, a professor of English at Missouri State University-West Plains and author of “The Literature of the Ozarks: An Anthology,” 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

__

April 24 (Wednesday)

RPL Cookbook Club — Pick a cookbook, choose a foreign dish to cook and bring it to share, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. Register at the Reference Desk. 621-1152.

Home Buying Workshop — Presented by Robert Brown of Sente Mortgage, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192, bentonvillelibrary.org.

Coloring Book Club — Bring your own coloring book or just show up and use FPL coloring books and supplies, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Distinguished Speaker Series — With visual and performance artist Vanessa German, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. Register at 657-2335.

__

April 25 (Thursday)

Library Book Club — 9:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

After-School Workshop — Stained glass suncatcher, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

After-School Movies — “The Great Mouse Detective,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Artist’s Reception — For “A Life in Nature Explored” by Jeff Godlevsky, 6-8 p.m., Bolder Coffee in Rogers. Free. Exhibit on show through May 31. Email demara.titzer@gmail.com.

Train Club — For railroad enthusiasts, 6:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Forest Fun — Happy Earth Week, 6:30-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum’s North Forest. Free. 657-2335.

Civil War Roundtable — 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

__

April 26 (Friday)

Scrappy Ladies — A sewing group, 9 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Eureka! Fiber in the Ozarks! — Two days of uninterrupted fiber bliss as you knit, hook, weave, felt, quilt or spin with old and new friends, April 26-27, Eureka Springs Community Center across the street from the Inn of the Ozarks. Vendor event 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 27 open to the public; $2 admission. 981-0832 or email redscottie@cox.net.

Finders Keepers — A roundtable for antiques lovers, 1 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. Email mharris@rogersar.gov.

Art by the Glass — Polaroid Prints, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. Register at 657-2335.

Watch Party — For the “State of the Art: Discovering American Art Now” on PBS, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

FPL Author Series — With Khaled Hosseini, author of “The Kite Runner,” 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free; books for sale. 856-7210 or email wfitzgibbon@faylib.org.

__

April 27 (Saturday)

BGO Plant Sale — Both annual and perennial plants, grown by BGO horticulturists, will be available, along with outside vendors, 8 a.m.-noon, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Admission is free. 750-2620.

Walk & Talk — Fayetteville National Cemetery, 9 a.m., cemetery main entrance. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Read With Haylee — A therapy dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Super Saturday — Save The Frogs Day, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Signing — For Rain Williams & Joyce Pirnat, authors of “Houdini’s Big Adventures: Finding a Forever Home,” 11 a.m., Barnes & Nobel Booksellers in WHERE. Free. Email joyce.pirnat@yahoo.com.

Bluebird Society Public Meeting — 1:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

El Dia de los Ninos — 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

SewSimple — Embellished gift bag, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at 750-8180.

eARTh Theatre Festival — With short plays performed by Arts Live Theatre, 3-7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $10-$15 at the gate; food & drink will be available for purchase. Rain date April 28. 750-2620.

__

April 28 (Sunday)

Sunday Salon — An artist talk, 1-3 p.m., ArtVentures in Fayetteville. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

Author Talk — With Jeanne Phaneuf Champagne, author of “I’m Not Crazy (I’m Just a Tad Ditzy): An Odyssey to Diagnosis of Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 29 (Monday)

“Model Homes” — An exhibit featuring doll houses and small-scale replicas of real houses from the 1900s, opens at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Free. 750-8165.

UFOs V — With UFO expert Bob VanDerClock, 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com