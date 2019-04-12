LIVE! in NWA
April 12
The Whispering Willows — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Dance Monkey Dance! — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Western Justice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Tracy Byrd — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Tater, Mater & Squash — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Boss Tweeds — 7 p.m.; Jesse Dean & Co. at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Dan Frigolette — 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy with Adam Gabel. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Mac N Moore — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Whippersnapper — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Speakeasy — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Jt Habersaat — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Jay Chanoine. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.
Mike & Grady — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.
April 13
Jt Habersaat — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Jay Chanoine. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Lazy Daisy — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Flipoff Pirates — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Dead Metal Society — 11 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Dillon Carmichael — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Statehouse Electric — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
One For The Money — 7 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.
Fayetteville Jazz Festival — 12:30-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Dan Frigolette — 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy with Adam Gabel, and The Deadleg Band. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Keith Nicholson Trio — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Dexter Rowe Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rugged Grace — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
JWG & The Dreamwalkers — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Silverado — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Black Oak Band — 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.
BKR — 7:30 p.m. with Something Over Four, Agony Inc., and Solid Ground. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
September’s End — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Chicken Pot Pie Band — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.
Bones of the Earth — 10 p.m. album release, with Groaners. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Michael Fields Jr. — 7:30 p.m. ‘An Evening of Jazz.’ Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $15.
April 14
RNIE — 9 p.m. with Jess Harp, and Rhinestone Cowgirl. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Barrett Baber — 7 p.m. for Brewroom Sessions. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $15.
JWG — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.
House of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 7 p.m. with Becky Adams, Justin Leflar, Jerrod Mounce, and Ashtyn Barbaree. Fairlane Station, Springdale.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
Saving Abel — 8 p.m., with Rehab. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $35-$40.
Silverado — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
School of Rock — 6 p.m. adults season show. West & Watson, Fayetteville.
April 16
One For The Money Band — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
April 17
Big Lo — 9 p.m. with Chadx, Devin Nu Phlo, and Mella KUSAnagi. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Adam Johnston Band — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Cody Nielsen — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Chris Tomlin — 7 p.m., with Tauren Wells, Pat Barrett, Nicole Serrano. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $17.80-$96.50.
April 18
UA Latin American Ensemble — 7 p.m., ACO, Springdale. $5.
UAFS Jazz Concert — 7:30 p.m. with Jazz Catz and Jazz Band. ArcBest PAC, Fort Smith. $8.
Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Earl & Them — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Jon Shorter — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Rahim Alhaj — 6 p.m. “A Voice for the Voiceless.” Fayetteville Public Library.
Manic Focus — 8:30 p.m., with Russ Liquid. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.
96 Mi — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Daikaiju — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
