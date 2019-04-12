LIVE! in NWA

April 12

The Whispering Willows — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Dance Monkey Dance! — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Western Justice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Tracy Byrd — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Tater, Mater & Squash — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Boss Tweeds — 7 p.m.; Jesse Dean & Co. at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Dan Frigolette — 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy with Adam Gabel. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Mac N Moore — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Speakeasy — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Jt Habersaat — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Jay Chanoine. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

Mike & Grady — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.

April 13

Jt Habersaat — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Jay Chanoine. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Lazy Daisy — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Flipoff Pirates — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Dead Metal Society — 11 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Dillon Carmichael — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Statehouse Electric — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

One For The Money — 7 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Jazz Festival — 12:30-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Dan Frigolette — 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy with Adam Gabel, and The Deadleg Band. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Keith Nicholson Trio — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Dexter Rowe Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rugged Grace — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

JWG & The Dreamwalkers — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Silverado — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.

BKR — 7:30 p.m. with Something Over Four, Agony Inc., and Solid Ground. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

September’s End — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Chicken Pot Pie Band — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.

Bones of the Earth — 10 p.m. album release, with Groaners. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Michael Fields Jr. — 7:30 p.m. ‘An Evening of Jazz.’ Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $15.

April 14

RNIE — 9 p.m. with Jess Harp, and Rhinestone Cowgirl. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Barrett Baber — 7 p.m. for Brewroom Sessions. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $15.

JWG — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.

House of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 7 p.m. with Becky Adams, Justin Leflar, Jerrod Mounce, and Ashtyn Barbaree. Fairlane Station, Springdale.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Saving Abel — 8 p.m., with Rehab. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $35-$40.

Silverado — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

School of Rock — 6 p.m. adults season show. West & Watson, Fayetteville.

April 16

One For The Money Band — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

April 17

Big Lo — 9 p.m. with Chadx, Devin Nu Phlo, and Mella KUSAnagi. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Adam Johnston Band — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Cody Nielsen — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Chris Tomlin — 7 p.m., with Tauren Wells, Pat Barrett, Nicole Serrano. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $17.80-$96.50.

April 18

UA Latin American Ensemble — 7 p.m., ACO, Springdale. $5.

UAFS Jazz Concert — 7:30 p.m. with Jazz Catz and Jazz Band. ArcBest PAC, Fort Smith. $8.

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Earl & Them — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Jon Shorter — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Rahim Alhaj — 6 p.m. “A Voice for the Voiceless.” Fayetteville Public Library.

Manic Focus — 8:30 p.m., with Russ Liquid. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.

96 Mi — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Daikaiju — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

