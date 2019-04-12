Everything Old Is New Again April 12, 2019

Vintage Market Days returns to Benton County Fairgrounds

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

“Our favorite thing about shopping at Vintage Market Days is that you can find so many unique products all under one roof,” says Tammy Edwards, co-owner of the “upscale, open-air vintage event” set for April 12-14 at the Benton County Fairgrounds. “I love that you can shop for your home as well as shop for your little ones, shop for clothing for yourself and even find stuff for your pet — and find yummy food, too. We also have live music playing throughout the weekend!

“Vintage Market Days is more than a show,” she says. “We love adding special touches to make it an event.”

This marks the sixth year and the 11th Vintage Market Days in Northwest Arkansas, where the pop-up market is held every spring and fall. Edwards expects 125 vendors to fill two large barns and set up outside.

“We have vendors from over 10 states driving across the U.S. to be in Bentonville, Ark., with their amazing items and products,” she enthuses. “We have a huge variety of vendors, but our main focus is vintage home decor. We have true vintage, antiques, signs, furniture, repurposed, vintage inspired, clothing, jewelry, handmade, food trucks, specialty treats and much more.”

Edwards says the popularity for collectibles with vintage appeal waxes and wanes every year.

“Furniture has always been a very popular item at Vintage Market Days, people are really loving signs, and they also love to mix ‘new’ vintage-inspired products with true vintage items,” she says. “Our vendors do a great job of displaying these items so that you know how to decorate with it in your homes.”

While versions of Vintage Market Days take place in 26 other states, Edwards says the Northwest Arkansas event is still rooted in the community.

“We are honored to give a portion of the proceeds to Saving Grace Northwest Arkansas, a Christ-centered safe harbor offering acceptance, restoration and hope to young women of Northwest Arkansas, preparing them for interdependent living,” she says. “We are excited to help support the local area.”

Vintage Market Days “has incredible vintage potential to provide a charming get-a-way for customers so they can come and leave stress behind and just enjoy being in a fun environment with some of the most creative people around,” Edwards says. “The atmosphere and charm really help to set the tone for what our event is about — a vintage ‘experience,’ not just a sale.

“We want our customers to walk away feeling like they were a part of something really special.”

FAQ

Vintage Market Days:

Freshly Picked

WHEN — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 12 & 13, until 4 p.m. April 14

WHERE — Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Boulevard in Bentonville

COST — $10 on April 12; $5 April 13-14

INFO — vintagemarketdays.com