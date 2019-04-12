8 Days a Week

April 12 (Friday)

Vintage Market Days — Antiques, signs, furniture, repurposed, vintage inspired, clothing, jewelry, handmade, food trucks, specialty treats & more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 12 & 13, until 4 p.m. April 14, Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Boulevard in Bentonville. $5. vintagemarketdays.com.

Ozark Mountain UFO Conference — With keynote speakers Lee Speigel & L.A. Marzulli, April 12-14, Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. $20-$150. ozarkufoconference.com.

“A Little Night Music” — Stephen Sondheim’s story of actress Desiree Armfeldt and the relationships that flow and ebb around her, 7:30 p.m. April 12-13, 2 p.m. April 14, University Theatre, 340 N. Garland Ave. in Fayetteville. $5-$20. 575-4752.

“The Graduate” — The infamous coming-of-age story of Mrs. Robinson and her young lover, 7:30 p.m. April 12-13, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966.

“Waitress” — Dreaming of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage, Jenna is presented with the possibility of a fresh start if she can find the strength to rebuild her life, 8 p.m. April 12-13; 2 p.m. April 13-14, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $38-$87. 443-5600. Recommended for ages 12 and up.

April 13 (Saturday)

Earth Day — With Birds N Breakfast, 9 a.m.; Mother Nature reads, 10:30 a.m.; live raptors with Lynn Sciumbato, 11 a.m.; a spring hike, 1 p.m.; and crafts, 1-4 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Shiloh Saturday — With local gardener and bee enthusiast Steve Brizzi on “Propagating Peaceful, Prolific Pollinators,” 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Instruments of Faith” — The Life and Work of Ed Stilley, featuring more than 20 handmade Stilley instruments on loan from private collectors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through 2019, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

“Early Medicine of Northwest Arkansas” — A look at the medical field from the late 1800s to the early 1900s, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through July 1, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Discover the Grounds — Spring Blooming Trees, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Super Saturday — Arts Live Theatre presents “Junie B. Jones,” 10:30 a.m., Fayetetville Public Library. Free. faylib.org, artslivetheatre.com.

Mother Nature Reads — “Dandelions: Stars in the Grass,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

RAM Saturday — Plastic Egg Flower Pot, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

The Better World Mural — A partnership among Terra Studios, Compassion Fayetteville, local businesses and community members and 19 local artists to portray the 17 sustainable development goals plus one of compassion, 12:30 p.m. unveiling, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. 643-3185.

Gallery Conversation — “Letters to Calder” with Catherine Wallack, architectural records archivist at the University of Arkansas, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

DIY Afternoon — Mason Jar Terrariums, 1-2:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free for ages 13 and older. Register at 783-0229 or email lharms@fortsmithlibrary.org by April 11.

“It’s Time For Music” — With pianist Tony DeSare & the Fort Smith Symphony, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$50. 452-7575.

April 14 (Sunday)

Second Sunday Local Author Series — With Richard Massey, author of “The Gascony Letters,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Songs America Loves — With the Bella Vista Men’s Chorus and special guests the Bella Vista Women’s Chorus, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. A benefit for the Bella Vista Public Library. 855-1753.

April 15 (Monday)

Riders on the Orphan Train — A multi-media program with Alison Moore, 6 p.m., Community Room of Carroll Electric, 920 U.S. 62 Spur, in Berryville. Hosted by the Berryville Public Library. Free. 870-423-2323.

April 16 (Tuesday)

U.S. Government Policies on Native American Religion and Art — With Native American artist and UAFS alumnus Jay Benham, 5 p.m., Pendergraft Campus Center Room 129AB, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email sbrann01@g.uafs.edu.

Space Science Series — “Mars: Fiction Versus Research” with Caitlin Ahrens, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Series ends April 23. faylib.org.

April 17 (Wednesday)

Sandwiched In — “The Shiloh Meeting Hall: A Visible Link to History” with Carolyn Reno, collections manager at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, noon, Shiloh Museum in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Bad Movie Wednesday — “Kung Pow! Enter the First,” 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for grades 7-12. faylib.org.

Marketing — Part of the Small Business Series, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6712.

April 18 (Thursday)

Bayou Bash — An authentic crawfish boil, jambalaya and fried catfish, music & craft beer, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. Hosted by the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce with a portion of proceeds to Circle of Life. $25-$35. 273-2841.

Gallery Conversation — Crystal Bridges’ Modern Architecture with Lydia Brandt, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Effective Communication — A workshop on dementia presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, 3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6712.

“A Voice for the Voiceless” — With Rahim AlHaj, a political refugee, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free in partnership with the Faulkner Performing Arts Center. faylib.org.

Afro-Caribbean Music in the U.S. — With UA Latin American Ensemble, 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $5. 751-5441.

April 19 (Friday)

Art Night Out — With music, art making, theater, a demo by Gustav Carlson and costumed characters, 6-11:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Date Night — Love Mugs, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $80 per couple. 571-2796,

April 20 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday — “Ozark Stories” with young actors from Arts Live Theatre, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Battle of Fayetteville Living History Event — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Headquarters House in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. Free. 521-2970.

Super Saturday — Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas State Chili Championship — Tasting, 12:30-4 p.m., Holiday Island north of Eureka Springs. $8. 253-9511.

Intro to Genealogy — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free; registration required. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — “Representation in Comics: Why Comics Are for Everyone” with Matt Wood, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with a ticket to “Men of Steel, Women of Wonder.” Register at 657-2335.

Rogers Postal History — Learn about and explore the history of the postal service in Rogers from the stagecoach to the mail truck and see a collection of stamps from across the world, as well as sit in a reproduction of a stagecoach model used by the Butterfield Line which ran just East of Rogers from Missouri to Fort Smith, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

The Green Heart Festival — “A Celebration of Art, Music, Wellness, & Plant Medicine,” 6-10 p.m., Trailside Village, 546 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Email wendy@bulldozerhealth.org.

April 21 (Sunday)

“Men of Steel, Women of Wonder” — More than 70 paintings, photographs, installations & videos by 50 artists, ends April 22, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

