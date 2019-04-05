LIVE! in NWA

April 5

Headcold — 9 p.m., with The Phlegms, Tomboil, and Gardensnakes. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Ashtyn Barbaree — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Jessie Joice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Nick Swaim — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Ronny Cox — 2 p.m. Mountain Street Stage. Fayetteville Public Library.

Rhythm and Blues — 7:30 p.m. with Garrett Jones, Asher Perkins, Fernando Valencia, and Jeannine Wagar. Fenix Fayetteville. $10.

Steve’n’Seagulls — 9:30 p.m.; The Nace Brothers at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Tim Gaither — 7 p.m. with Son Tran. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Conjunction Function — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Rumours — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Allison Grace — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Route 358 — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Dolly Parton & the Drag Queens — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Terri & Brett — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

DJ Boyd — Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Rival Sons — 8 p.m. with The Sheepdogs. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $20-$25.

Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

The Edge Effect — 7:30 p.m. VoiceJam A Cappella Festival headliner. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Will Brand — 10 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

April 6

House of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 7 p.m. with Ten Penny Gypsy, Alaina Hawf, Kevin McLachlan, and Candy Lee. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Eric Brown — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy with Ty Clay, and Ameerah Sanders. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

The Time Burners — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Bear Chasers — 2 p.m., Byrd’s Adventure Center, Ozark.

nighTTrain — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Sissy Brown — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

JCL — 7 p.m. “I Love Fayetteville” party. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $75.

Tim Gaither — 6 & 9 p.m. with Son Tran. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mark Shields & Good Company — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Eric Schwartz — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Country X-Press — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Home by Daylight — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Jason Kinney Band — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.

Little Monster — 10 p.m. with Dana Louise. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

VoiceJam A Cappella competition — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $19-$39.

Honeyjack — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

April 7

Bijoux — 7 p.m. for Brewroom Sessions. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

JWG — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.

Ronny Cox — 6 p.m. Eureka House Concert, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.

Isayah Warford’s Family Crawfish Boil — noon, George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$20.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Good Morning Bedlam — 8 p.m., with Route 358. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $5.

Country X-Press — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Symphony of NWA — 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library.

The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Boz Scaggs — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $65-$95.

April 9

Ghost Light — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jimi Gibbond — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lance Thompson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Matt Berger — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

April 10

Curt Oren — 9 p.m., with Moldilocks, and Dub Peveau. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Ryan Reichard — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Bear Chasers — 5:30 p.m., Pack Rat, Fayetteville.

Red Sun Rising — 7:30 p.m. with Goodbye June, and Dirty Honey. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15-$20.

April 11

Hinder — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $30.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Benjamin Del Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Reverend Horton Heat — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22-$25.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Canada — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.

