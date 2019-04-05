LIVE! in NWA
April 5
Headcold — 9 p.m., with The Phlegms, Tomboil, and Gardensnakes. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Ashtyn Barbaree — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Jessie Joice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Nick Swaim — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Ronny Cox — 2 p.m. Mountain Street Stage. Fayetteville Public Library.
Rhythm and Blues — 7:30 p.m. with Garrett Jones, Asher Perkins, Fernando Valencia, and Jeannine Wagar. Fenix Fayetteville. $10.
Steve’n’Seagulls — 9:30 p.m.; The Nace Brothers at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Tim Gaither — 7 p.m. with Son Tran. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Conjunction Function — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Rumours — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Allison Grace — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Route 358 — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Dolly Parton & the Drag Queens — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Terri & Brett — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
DJ Boyd — Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Rival Sons — 8 p.m. with The Sheepdogs. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $20-$25.
Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
The Edge Effect — 7:30 p.m. VoiceJam A Cappella Festival headliner. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.
Will Brand — 10 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
April 6
House of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 7 p.m. with Ten Penny Gypsy, Alaina Hawf, Kevin McLachlan, and Candy Lee. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.
Eric Brown — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy with Ty Clay, and Ameerah Sanders. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
The Time Burners — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Bear Chasers — 2 p.m., Byrd’s Adventure Center, Ozark.
nighTTrain — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Sissy Brown — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
JCL — 7 p.m. “I Love Fayetteville” party. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $75.
Tim Gaither — 6 & 9 p.m. with Son Tran. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mark Shields & Good Company — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Eric Schwartz — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Country X-Press — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Home by Daylight — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Jason Kinney Band — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.
Little Monster — 10 p.m. with Dana Louise. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
VoiceJam A Cappella competition — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $19-$39.
Honeyjack — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.
April 7
Bijoux — 7 p.m. for Brewroom Sessions. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.
JWG — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.
Ronny Cox — 6 p.m. Eureka House Concert, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.
Isayah Warford’s Family Crawfish Boil — noon, George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$20.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
Good Morning Bedlam — 8 p.m., with Route 358. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $5.
Country X-Press — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Symphony of NWA — 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library.
The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Boz Scaggs — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $65-$95.
April 9
Ghost Light — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jimi Gibbond — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Lance Thompson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Matt Berger — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
April 10
Curt Oren — 9 p.m., with Moldilocks, and Dub Peveau. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Ryan Reichard — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Bear Chasers — 5:30 p.m., Pack Rat, Fayetteville.
Red Sun Rising — 7:30 p.m. with Goodbye June, and Dirty Honey. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15-$20.
April 11
Hinder — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $30.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Benjamin Del Shreve — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Reverend Horton Heat — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22-$25.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Canada — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com