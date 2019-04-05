High Fashion
From bikers to brides, NWA is stylin’
LARA JO HIGHTOWER
lhightower@nwadg.comSince rebooting Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week in 2017, executive director Robin Wallis Atkinson has approached each subsequent run with fresh ideas to gain followers and fans for this premier fashion event. For the spring 2019 show, she and her staff have tweaked the schedule a bit to make it more fan friendly: Each night will have a specific theme, including bridal, activewear, avant garde and ready-to-wear.
“We want to make it more cohesive,” says Atkinson. “When you buy the ticket, we want you to know what you’re signing up for.”
Atkinson says this show will have a strong focus on inclusion and diversity, as always.
“That’s just naturally in the DNA of the organization,” she says. “It’s important to me and my team. We want to make sure we’re representing as wide of an array of people as we can, and, this year, we’re pushing that farther than we have before.
“When most fashion shows are talking about plus-size fashion, they’re talking about somewhere between the sizes of 8 and 12 —but that’s just middle-of-the-road, average-sized. When we talk about it, we’re talking about size 20-plus. We’re pushing really hard to spot our blind spot, to see who hasn’t been on the runway before, to see who we are missing.
“How far can we push the idea that a fashion show doesn’t have to be about the stereotypical tall, thin person but can embrace all people? Everyone is involved in the process of getting themselves dressed every day. We want to show our audiences themselves.”
FAQ
NWA Fashion Week
Spring 2019
WHEN — April 3-6
WHERE — Crystal Bridges Museum, 21c Museum Hotel, Record, all in Bentonville
COST — The event at Crystal Bridges is free; tickets for the other events range from $15-$220
INFO — nwafw.com
FYI
NWA Fashion Week
Spring 2019
April 3
7 p.m.
Crystal Bridges
Fashion Industry Pecha Kucha
Lance Cheramie, University of Arkansas
Shaun Cohen, Jordache
Zach Freeze, Walmart, Inc.
Alyssa Bird, Regenerous Designs
April 4
7:15 p.m.
21c Museum Hotel
Bridal
Boutiques
Joon Briday
Tesori
She Said Yes
Designers
Amy Johnson
Ashley Little
Alicia Crayton
April 4
7 p.m.
Record
Activewear
22nd Element
Arkie Apparel
Bearded Goat Apparel
BEAT Outdoor Gear
Besweet
Dig Clothing Co., featuring Livsn
Exlr Yoga Younge, presents lululemon
Gearhead
Inkjnk
Rapha
Stitches
April 5
7 p.m.
Record
Boutiques
59th and 9th
Dandy Roll
Eleventy
George
Hubbard Clothing Co.
Lola
Maude
Terra and Sky
Time and True
Designers
Big Sister Apparel
Darcy Apparel
Ethwes
Ruby Ru
April 6
2 p.m.
Haxton Road Studios
In Conversation
Gabrielle Korn, editor in chief, Nylon
7 p.m.
Record
Avant Garde
Designers
A’lyece Lenae
Ashton Hall
Basana Chhetri
Bizarre Couture
Eclection
Ellen Elaine
Nicole Simone
Regenerou Designs, featuring B-Unlimited
Robbie’s Era
Rosie Rose
Samantha’s Garden
The R Gene