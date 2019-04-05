8 Days a Week

April 5 (Friday)

Used Book Sale — 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. April 5-6, Read it Again Book Store in the Bentonville Public Library. Free admission. 903-1891.

“Balloonacy” — Part of the Little Trike Series for the youngest theatergoers, 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m. April 5; 3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. April 6, Trike Theatre, 902 SW 2nd St., Suite F, Bentonville. $6. 464-5084.

“Tomorrow’s Heirlooms XVII” — A show by the QUILT guild of Northwest Arkansas, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 5 & 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 6, Encore Event Center, 1106 N. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. $8. QuiltGuildNWA.edublogs.org.

Mountain Street Stage — With singer/songwriter Ronny Cox and musician Radoslav Lorkovic, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

African Night — Hosted by the UAFS African Student Association, 6 p.m., Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas in Fort Smith. $15. 788-7981.

“Cinderella” — Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 7:30 p.m. April 5 & 2:30 p.m. April 6, ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$25. 785-0152 or waballet.org.

VoiceJam Headliner Concert — With Hong Kong group Boonfaysau, AcaPeeps & the VoiceJam Varsity Singers, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10 & up. 443-5600.

“The Graduate” — Directed by Micki Voelkel, 7:30 p.m. April 5-6, 2 p.m. April 7, again April 10-13, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966.

__

April 6 (Saturday)

Legomania — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Saturday Morning Family Movies — “The Little Mermaid,” 10 a.m., Skylight Cinema in Bentonville. $5. Movies follow in May, June and July. skylightcinemas.com.

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Animal Tales, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tellers of Tales — A group for storytellers and listeners, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

HogFest — With live music, a classic car & truck show, inflatables, food & a pep rally, noon-2:30 p.m., Lot 44 at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Free. The Red-White game follows at 3 p.m. in Razorback Stadium. arkansasrazorbacks.com.

Butler Center Spotlight — With Joe David Rice, author of “Arkansas Backstories,” 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Villain Day — Expect to see Maleficent, Captain Hook, Cruella DeVille & a few other familiar faces at this drop-in event, 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. Free. 646-3945.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Spring Author Showcase — With Richard A. Knaak, author of “Black City Dragon,” 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers in Fayetteville. richardallenknaak.com.

Tail Waggin’ Reads With Obi — A therapy dog, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Adult Recess — Savvy Shopping, 2-3:30 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Branch Library. Free. 785-0405.

Ales & Tails — A charity crawfish boil, 2-5 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. $45. alesandtails.org.

VoiceJam Competition — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $19 & up. 443-5600.

__

April 7 (Sunday)

Introduction to Basket Weaving — With Jeannie L. Hornsby, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

April 8 (Monday)

Book Talk — “Sea Prayer” by Khaled Hosseini, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 9 (Tuesday)

Books and Brews — “And the Mountains Echoed” by Khaled Hosseini, 6 p.m., Henry Board Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. (Note change of location.) Free. faylib.org.

Space Science Series — “Apollo Moon Landing 50th Anniversary” with Caitlin Ahrens, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Series continues April 9. faylib.org.

History Happy Hour — A collaboration with the Fayetteville Ale Trail, 6-8 p.m., Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville. $5. 444-0066.

__

April 10 (Wednesday)

UA Visiting Writer in Fiction — With author Howard Norman, three-time winner of the National Endowment for the Arts fellowship, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 11 (Thursday)

Crimes and Clues Book Club — “Force of Nature” by Jane Harper, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artists’ Reception — For artists Tania Knudsen, Judi O. Harrison, Marcia Davis and Cindi Zimmerman, 4-6 p.m., Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA, 402 SW A St. Art on show for three months. Email bank art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Art on the Bricks — Including artwork by Carol Hart, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Artwork on show through May. Free. 631-8988.

Try FPL — Spray Dyed Book Bags, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

“The Tin Woman” — A new heart doesn’t make life perfect for its recipient and the donor’s family still grieves in this drama directed by Mike Thomas, 7 p.m. April 11-13, 2 p.m. April 14, Fayetteville High School Performing Arts Center. $10. 445-1335.

__

April 12 (Friday)

Ozark Mountain UFO Conference — With keynote speakers Lee Speigel & L.A. Marzulli, April 12-14, Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. $20-$150. ozarkufoconference.com.

__

April 13 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday — With local gardener and bee enthusiast Steve Brizzi on “Propagating Peaceful, Prolific Pollinators,” 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Early Medicine of Northwest Arkansas” — A look at the medical field from the late 1800s to the early 1900s, through July 1, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Discover the Grounds — Spring Blooming Trees, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Super Saturday — Arts Live Theatre presents “Junie B. Jones,” 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org, artslivetheatre.com.

Gallery Conversation — “Letters to Calder” with Catherine Wallack, architectural records archivist at the University of Arkansas, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

DIY Afternoon — Mason Jar Terrariums, 1-2:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free for ages 13 and older. Register at 783-0229 or email lharms@fortsmithlibrary.org by April 11.

The Better World Mural — A partnership among Terra Studios, Compassion Fayetteville, local businesses and community members and 19 local artists to portray the 17 sustainable development goals plus one of compassion, 2 p.m. unveiling, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. 643-3185.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com