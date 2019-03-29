Trike Takes Flight

‘Balloonacy’ helps lift little learners

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

lhightower@nwadg.com

When Trike Theatre presents “Balloonacy” as part of its Little Trike Series, the story will be told through physicality, not words.

“I have always been a fan of physical theater,” says director Jason Suel. “I love discovering ways to tell a compelling story not with the voice but with the body. I think that it’s a challenging ‘ask’ for the actors, but the result is highly engaging for the audience.”

The play demonstrates the power of friendship and is “sweet, inventive and packed with physical comedy,” according to its publisher.

“The themes of this play resonate with the heart of Trike Theatre,” says Suel. “It’s a story about friendship, problem solving, and how developing relationships — no matter at what age — can have a lasting impact.”

“I love the simplicity and sweetness of the script,” says cast member Bill Rogers. Rogers was also recently named as Trike’s director of development. “It reminds me of aspects of the movie ‘Up,’ as well as the old movie ‘The Red Balloon.’ It’s a great choice for Trike in that it demonstrates the importance, fun and, sometimes, the challenges of friendship.”

Because the Little Trike Series is specifically for the youngest theater members — children up to the age of 5 —interaction and verbal reactions are encouraged, says Rogers.

“Welcoming and encouraging the involvement of the kids in a non-shushing environment makes for a fun and exciting experience for both the kids and the actors.”

And, says Suel, this early exposure to the arts can be critical for development.

“Research has proven that exposure to the arts and arts educational experiences has a remarkable impact on students’ academic outcomes and their social and emotional learning,” he says. “The students that I work with are on a journey. I’ve noticed that involving theater experiences in their journey helps develop students to be problem solvers, empathetic, creative, collaborative and possess a stronger sense of self-control and social intelligence.”

__

FAQ

‘Balloonacy’

WHEN — 3 p.m. March 30 & April 6; 4:30 p.m. March 30 & April 6; 9:30 a.m. April 3-5; 11 a.m. April 4-5

WHERE — Trike Theatre, 902 SW 2nd St., Suite F, Bentonville

COST — $6

INFO — 464-5084