Aries: Mars to Mercury — Our Destiny Changes March 29, 2019

Mercury turns direct Thursday in the early morning at 16 degrees Pisces. Mercury remains in its retrograde shadow until the 17thof April. We therefore move forward cautiously with plans, communications, and agendas until that time. Being careful of what we think, what we say, our tone, our tongue and our intentions. In Aries, Mercury is highlighted. It’s the Soul ruler of Aries. Usually Aries is thought of as a high risk, one who challenges the status quo. Often when we are around Aries we feel a bit in jeopardy, in peril. What hazard will they offer us, what danger, what gamble.

Sometimes we feel imperiled by Aries actions. They are always wanting to be first, no matter the danger. Their hands shoot up in classrooms when a question is asked. They may not know the answer but they were the first to respond. Red is their color; risk, their way of life. This is the Mars-oriented Aries. The one building the personality, filled with desires, longings, cravings and yearnings. But there is another deeper level to Aries.

After many lifetimes, the spirited energy of Mars shifts into the more harmonious energy of Mercury. Instead of putting one’s physical body at risk, the subtler Mercury-ruled Aries begins to study, gather knowledge, read, analyze, inquire, examine and search for life’s deeper meanings. This is the work of Mercury which builds a ladder or Rainbow Bridge from the personality to the studious virtues of the Soul. It is here also where one’s desires become aspirations to serve. One looks around, quite like a searchlight, seeking to know how they can be used in service and for Divine Expression. The horoscope is a blueprint of our everchanging selves. In our many lifetimes, patterns, beliefs, attitudes & behaviors shift. We change our destiny.

ARIES: Family issues are most important. What happened long ago and things forgotten are activated today. We remember behaviors that we might not want to remember and actions we don’t understand. When we find ourselves arguing with another, it could be we don’t understand something. It’s important to be transparent, aware of all words, actions and intentions. Find solitude and rest wherever you can.

TAURUS: When working cooperatively with others, great things can be accomplished. New ideas flood your mind as you sense the changes occurring in the world and know you must lead others towards safe alternatives. You have great strength of purpose. Realize others may have different paths and purposes in life. Much mental work will be done. Create notebooks for each project. Upgrade your technology.

GEMINI: Once again the question is what do you value? Gemini can value two sides of an issue equally. Instead of arguing with others concerning what they value, listen carefully to them. Ask why they value what they do and how they came to their awareness. Some people may not understand the word value. At this time, understanding your values defines your life choices. Create a visual and written notebook describing all that you value. Values change over time.

CANCER: Are you experiencing lots of activity, errands, little trips, fixing things, preparing for guests, cleaning up from winter and preparing for a summer garden? You want others to see your environment as clean, clear and beautiful. This is good. Careful with seeing only one side of things. Seek to know the other side, too. Should you notice a shift in another’s behavior ask them to explain what has changed. It may be that you have.

LEO: It’s possible you’re doing great work, yet others and not you are recognized and applauded. This could create irritability that casts a shadow of unease all around. Perhaps you want to show your true self but somehow, you’re misunderstood. Results are emotional upsets and possible confrontations with others. Solitude is best. Near a stream, under trees, in a forest or a desert far away. You know this place.

VIRGO: It’s good to gather with others and work together on a common project, perhaps an Easter party, a study, a salon, a reading group, cooking or dancing or walking or gardening or swimming or perhaps a parent group. Be sure to balance your presence (ideas, needs, wants) with others in the group. You are to be an equal participant and how this is done is to coordinate your interests and needs with those of the others. You can do this, it will serve you and make you happy.

LIBRA: Proceed with great care in all areas of public life. Realize the power you project, which you could be unaware of. Be very aware of communication, especially if asking for help, giving orders or speaking with officials. Align with them, letting them know you are on their side. This makes people feel safe. Libra’s most important gift (task, actually) is the ability to create Right Relations, which leads to Right Actions, harmony and peacefulness. Cultivate constant Goodwill. And be truly kind in all ways.

SCORPIO: It’s good to realize your idea of self is greater than you think. And that your beliefs are not who you are, either. This can become complex because often we identify with our beliefs and want others to believe as we do. What you’ve learned in the past is good. But your mind now seeks more in-depth information, expanded awareness and new dimensions of thought. On your way to these new realities, take ultimate care of yourself. Remember to say “Every day in every way life is getting better and better.”(Coue).

SAGITTARIUS: Things are both subtle and obvious, here but not there, then and later. How utterly confusing this can be. It’s because what impels you to move forward is hidden, doing the work of transforming you so your vision is a bit unfocused and no amount of anything can correct this. You will have to live with the paradox for a bit. Your life experiences are being reviewed for their usefulness in the times to come. Here’s the virtue of patience to borrow for a while.

CAPRICORN: Use all the tension you’re feeling to pursue a certain creative endeavor. You attempt to coordinate and cooperate with another for the purpose of harmony and a sense of intimacy within relationship. You are creating Right Human Relations which comes from the intentions for Goodwill. It’s important for grievances to be brought forth, everyone listening in order to clear the air and find the truth of the matters. If there is conflict, notice who has less power. Stand up, protect, and fight for yourself.

AQUARIUS: How is your health? Maintain a daily exercise program and avoid anything that hinders your health. Should you feel frustrations do not enter into a pained silence. Find someone(s) who can listen deeply without giving advice. Keeping silent in the face of any type of intense feeling can create illness. Work each day on a goal. Should you tend to practical things you will find yourself living with pride, self-esteem and happiness.

PISCES: A sense of discipline can be hard to find these days. You would prefer to play and have fun, experience life as simple and easy. Anything or anyone making demands upon you or your energy will need to watch out. You may assert your needs quite clearly so that others step back. Gently inform everyone of your need for playful and fun amusements. A Pisces can’t always be sad and hidden and drowning somewhere behind a watery fern.

