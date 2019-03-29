8 Days A Week

March 29 (Friday)

Family Nature Workshop — Tree Detectives, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “He Did It” by Rachel Lynett, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. TheatreSquared at 445-6333 or theatre2.org.

“Freaky Friday” — A musical comedy about what happens when a mom and her teenage daughter switch bodies overnight, 7 p.m. March 29-30; 2 p.m. March 30-31, Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave., Fayetteville. Presented by Pilot Arts. $12-$30. 879-1034.

“Dark Sisters” — A contemporary opera about life inside a sect practicing polygamy, 7:30 p.m. March 29-30, Starr Theatre at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Presented by Opera Fayetteville. $30-$40. 443-5600.

“Stupid Kid” — A story by Sharr White about love, family, justice and loss, 8 p.m. March 29-30; 2 p.m. March 31, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $22-$29. 631-8988. Final weekend. Rated “R” for language.

March 30 (Saturday)

Read With Haylee — A therapy dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for teens. 271-3192.

South By Southeast Art Tour — Five stops, including Terra Studios and Ozark Folkways as the “bookends,” along with Buell Pottery in Winslow, BoggleWomp Studio in Durham and Griffith Pottery Works in West Fork, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 30; noon-4 p.m. March 31. Free. terrastudios.com, ozarkfolkways.org.

Super Saturday — Weatherfest for young meteorologists, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “Ain’t I a Woman” by Na’Tosha De’Von, 11 a.m.; “Blanket Statements” by the LatinX Theatre Project, 2 p.m.; “Carlo at the Wedding” by Bryna Turner, 4:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. TheatreSquared at 445-6333 or theatre2.org.

Mountain Street Stage — With Jonathan Byrd and The Pickup Cowboys, musical gunslingers, vaudevillian hucksters & old-fashioned tent revivalists, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Balloonacy” — Part of the Little Trike Series for the youngest theatergoers, 3 p.m. March 30 & April 6; 4:30 p.m. March 30 & April 6; 9:30 a.m. April 3-5; 11 a.m. April 4-5, Trike Theatre, 902 SW 2nd St., Suite F, Bentonville. $6. 464-5084.

March 31 (Sunday)

Hands On ESSA — A fundraiser for the Eureka Springs School of the Arts with an art sale, live demonstrations and 10 hands-on art stations under one roof, 3-6 p.m., ESSA’s Wood and Iron Studio complex at 15751 U.S. 62 west of Eureka Springs. Admission by donation. 253-5384.

Mayumana: Currents — From Israel, a musical interpretation of the historical “Battle of Currents” between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in the Fort Smith Convention Center. Part of the UAFS Season of Entertainment. $33-$35. 788-7300.

April 1 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

B’Creative Stitchers — For needle workers, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Serendipity Book Club — “84 Charing Cross Road” by Helene Hanff, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

The Pod People — Tune in to some of the coolest, most interesting and highly entertaining podcasts on the internet, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Yoga And Art — With Lynn Hancock, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335.

April 2 (Tuesday)

Embroidery Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Knitters & Crocheters — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Teen Movie Night — “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse,” 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Space Science Series — “Listening to the Cosmos” with Caitlin Ahrens, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Series continues April 9. faylib.org.

April 3 (Wednesday)

Tech Time — With Adult Services Librarian Amanda Gibson, noon, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Bad Movie Wednesday — “The Dark Crystal,” 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for teens. faylib.org.

Coloring Book Club Series — Marking April as Stress Awareness Month, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Series continues April 10. faylib.org.

April 4 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — What’s New? “David Levinthal: Barbie and Baseball,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

After-School Workshop — A Day in the Life of a Fayetteville Firefighter, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for grades K-4. Register at faylib.org.

Spring Used Book Sale — 5-7:30 p.m. April 4 for Friends of the Library members; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 5-6 for the public, Bentonville Public Library. Free admission. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Opening Reception — For “Story Mode: Concepts, Narratives & Designs” by artists Donavon Brutus, Hannah Newsom-Doyle, Drew Gentle, Chad Maupin & Kenneth Siemens, 5-8 p.m., ArtVentures in Fayetteville. $10. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

Teen Movie Night — “Aquaman,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. 621-1152.

First Thursday Films — “The Lost Weekend,” starring Ray Milland and Jane Wyman, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

“The Graduate” — Gala opening night, 7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Little Theatre. $27. 783-2966.

April 5 (Friday)

“Tomorrow’s Heirlooms XVII” — A show by the QUILT guild of Northwest Arkansas, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 5 & 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 6, Encore Event Center, 1106 N. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. $8. QuiltGuildNWA.edublogs.org.

Mountain Street Stage — With singer/songwriter Ronny Cox and musician Radoslav Lorkovic, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

African Night — Hosted by the UAFS African Student Association, 6 p.m., Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas in Fort Smith. $15. 788-7981.

“Cinderella” — Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 7:30 p.m. April 5 & 2:30 p.m. April 6, ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$25. 785-0152 or waballet.org.

“The Graduate” — Directed by Micki Voelkel, 7:30 p.m. April 5-6, 2 p.m. April 7, again April 10-13, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966.

April 6 (Saturday)

Legomania — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Animal Tales, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Butler Center Spotlight — With Joe David Rice, author of “Arkansas Backstories,” 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Villain Day — Expect to see Maleficent, Captain Hook, Cruella DeVille & a few other familiar faces at this drop-in event, 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. Free. 646-3945.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Tail Waggin’ Reads With Obi — A therapy dog, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Adult Recess — Savvy Shopping, 2-3:30 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Branch Library. Free. 785-0405.

April 7 (Sunday)

Introduction to Basket Weaving — With Jeannie L. Hornsby, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

