LIVE! in NWA
March 22
Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Buddy Shute & The Motivators — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
The Reeves Brothers — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Mr. Cabbage Head & The Screaming Radishes — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Mountain Sprout — 9:30 p.m.; Bel Airs at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
James Sibley — 6:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Party Line Band — Gusano’s, Bentonville.
Blue Muse — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Dawson Hollow — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$20.
John McCarthy Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Kristen Lytie — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Candy Lee — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Jenna Lyn and Friends — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
The Jackson Jennings 5 — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
March 23
Buddy Shute & The Motivators — 7 p.m., American Legion Post 341, Bella Vista.
Dimesack — 8 p.m., with Musclegoose, and The Wirms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Emily Rowland — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Levee Town — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Tragikly White — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Radney Foster — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Foggy Bobcat — 9 p.m. with Drawing Blanks, and Terra Nova Kings. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
James Sibley — 6:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Bill Dollar & Loose Change — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
2Shock — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Borderline — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Elijah Petty — 8 p.m., with Jared Henry. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Rachel Fields — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Blew Reed & the Flatheads — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.
Ronnie Milsap — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $35-$70.
Randall Shreve — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
March 24
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
Borderline — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Kevin Mills — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
March 25
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Isayah Warford — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Todd & Two-Tars — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
March 26
Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Chris LaFata — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dale Stokes — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
March 27
Ray Wylie Hubbard — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Seth Brand — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
March 28
An Evening of Love & Laughter — 6 p.m. with stand-up comedians Jason Earls and Sandi Joy. Arend Arts Center, Bentonville. $10.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Seth Band — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Broncho — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Ryan Reichard — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
March 29
Richard Burnett — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Route 358 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Blackout Boys — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Wade Hayes — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Leflar Live — 8 p.m., Core, Springdale.
Austin Lee — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Trout Steak Revival — 7:30 p.m. featuring UA Children’s Choir. Faulkner Center, Fayetteville. $10.
Groovement — 9:30 p.m., with Aaron Kamm & the One Drops; Brick Fields at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Matt Holt — 6 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Sal Demilio. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Earl & Them — 8 p.m. with The Downtown Livewires. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.
Flashback — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Dwight Simmons — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Modeling — 9 p.m. with Couch Jackets. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Music By, For and About Women — 7:30 p.m. with Moon-Sook Park. Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, UA, Fayetteville. Free.
Bert and Heather — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Dark Sisters — 7:30 p.m. from Opera Fayetteville. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$40.
Hadden Sayers — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $20.
