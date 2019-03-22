LIVE! in NWA

March 22, 2019

Paul Bogart — Breakout country singer Paul Bogart released his debut album “Leather” in 2017 to critical acclaim, and his streaming views and listens are steadily on the rise. The “Cowboy Ride” singer returns to Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., for a free concert at 8 p.m. March 28. Though his songs are fresh and he himself is young, Bogart is an old soul, exuding sincerity and a rare, down-to-earth charm. 800-754-4111, cherokeecasino.com, paulbogart.com.

March 22

Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Buddy Shute & The Motivators — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

The Reeves Brothers — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Mr. Cabbage Head & The Screaming Radishes — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Mountain Sprout — 9:30 p.m.; Bel Airs at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

James Sibley — 6:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Party Line Band — Gusano’s, Bentonville.

Blue Muse — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Dawson Hollow — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$20.

John McCarthy Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Kristen Lytie — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Candy Lee — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Jenna Lyn and Friends — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

The Jackson Jennings 5 — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

March 23

Buddy Shute & The Motivators — 7 p.m., American Legion Post 341, Bella Vista.

Dimesack — 8 p.m., with Musclegoose, and The Wirms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Emily Rowland — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Levee Town — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Tragikly White — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Radney Foster — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Foggy Bobcat — 9 p.m. with Drawing Blanks, and Terra Nova Kings. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

James Sibley — 6:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Bill Dollar & Loose Change — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

2Shock — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Borderline — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Elijah Petty — 8 p.m., with Jared Henry. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Rachel Fields — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.

Ronnie Milsap — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $35-$70.

Randall Shreve — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

Buddy Shute & The Motivators — Buddy Shute and the Motivators bring listenable, danceable joy to real blues with an Ozarks twist. Shute’s original compositions and blues classics will get toes tapping and hips swaying as the band is known for improvising and pulling the audience into the performance. The blues rockers have a 9:30 p.m. show March 22 at Chelsea’s in Eureka Springs and a 7 p.m. show March 23 at the American Legion in Bella Vista. buddyshute.com.

March 24

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Borderline — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Kevin Mills — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

March 25

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Isayah Warford — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Todd & Two-Tars — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

March 26

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Chris LaFata — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dale Stokes — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

March 27

Ray Wylie Hubbard — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Seth Brand — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

March 28

An Evening of Love & Laughter — 6 p.m. with stand-up comedians Jason Earls and Sandi Joy. Arend Arts Center, Bentonville. $10.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Seth Band — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Broncho — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Ryan Reichard — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

March 29

Richard Burnett — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Route 358 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Blackout Boys — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Wade Hayes — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Leflar Live — 8 p.m., Core, Springdale.

Austin Lee — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Trout Steak Revival — 7:30 p.m. featuring UA Children’s Choir. Faulkner Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Groovement — 9:30 p.m., with Aaron Kamm & the One Drops; Brick Fields at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Matt Holt — 6 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Sal Demilio. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Earl & Them — 8 p.m. with The Downtown Livewires. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.

Flashback — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Dwight Simmons — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Modeling — 9 p.m. with Couch Jackets. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Music By, For and About Women — 7:30 p.m. with Moon-Sook Park. Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, UA, Fayetteville. Free.

Bert and Heather — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Dark Sisters — 7:30 p.m. from Opera Fayetteville. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$40.

Hadden Sayers — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $20.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

