LIVE! in NWA

March 22

Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Buddy Shute & The Motivators — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

The Reeves Brothers — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Mr. Cabbage Head & The Screaming Radishes — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Mountain Sprout — 9:30 p.m.; Bel Airs at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

James Sibley — 6:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Party Line Band — Gusano’s, Bentonville.

Blue Muse — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Dawson Hollow — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$20.

John McCarthy Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Kristen Lytie — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Candy Lee — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Jenna Lyn and Friends — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

The Jackson Jennings 5 — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

March 23

Buddy Shute & The Motivators — 7 p.m., American Legion Post 341, Bella Vista.

Dimesack — 8 p.m., with Musclegoose, and The Wirms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Emily Rowland — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Levee Town — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Tragikly White — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Radney Foster — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Foggy Bobcat — 9 p.m. with Drawing Blanks, and Terra Nova Kings. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

James Sibley — 6:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Bill Dollar & Loose Change — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

2Shock — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Borderline — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Elijah Petty — 8 p.m., with Jared Henry. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Rachel Fields — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.

Ronnie Milsap — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $35-$70.

Randall Shreve — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

March 24

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Borderline — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Kevin Mills — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

March 25

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Isayah Warford — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Todd & Two-Tars — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

March 26

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Chris LaFata — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dale Stokes — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

March 27

Ray Wylie Hubbard — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Seth Brand — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

March 28

An Evening of Love & Laughter — 6 p.m. with stand-up comedians Jason Earls and Sandi Joy. Arend Arts Center, Bentonville. $10.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Seth Band — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Broncho — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Ryan Reichard — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

March 29

Richard Burnett — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Route 358 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Blackout Boys — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Wade Hayes — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Leflar Live — 8 p.m., Core, Springdale.

Austin Lee — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Trout Steak Revival — 7:30 p.m. featuring UA Children’s Choir. Faulkner Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Groovement — 9:30 p.m., with Aaron Kamm & the One Drops; Brick Fields at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Matt Holt — 6 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Sal Demilio. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Earl & Them — 8 p.m. with The Downtown Livewires. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.

Flashback — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Dwight Simmons — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Modeling — 9 p.m. with Couch Jackets. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Music By, For and About Women — 7:30 p.m. with Moon-Sook Park. Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, UA, Fayetteville. Free.

Bert and Heather — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Dark Sisters — 7:30 p.m. from Opera Fayetteville. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$40.

Hadden Sayers — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $20.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com