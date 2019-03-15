LIVE! in NWA
March 15
Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
2Shock — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Uncrowned Kings — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Shooter Jennings — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Henna Roso — 9:30 p.m., with Branjae; Gary Hutchison’s Annual Bday Party at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Bob Nelson — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy with Barry Whitewater. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
The Atlantics — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Ocie Fisher — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jason Kinney Band — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Tater, Mater & Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Han Duo — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Terri & Brett — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Chucky Waggs — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Dan Shafer — 7 p.m., with Sam & Jim. Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings & Bill Stewart Trio — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.
Gin Mill Dive — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
March 16
Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Red Oak Ruse — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Rod Robertson Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Carlton Anderson — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Fayetteville Jazz Collective — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville.
Spring Swing and St. Patty’s Day Party — 9 p.m. with The Poggs, and Will Brand. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Bob Nelson — 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy with Barry Whitewater. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Ocie Fisher — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Wes & Karl — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Aces n’ Eights — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
The Atlantics — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Dublin’ Down — 8 p.m. for St. Paddy’s Eve party. Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Collin Littljohn Trio — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
The Devine Dames — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Southern Confession — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Worst Party Ever — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Royal Wade Kimes — 7 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $21.95.
Jesse Dean & Co. — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.
March 17
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
JWG and The Dreamwalkers — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.
Organist Broc Hite — noon Irish sing-a-long. First United Methodist Church, Bella Vista.
1 oz. Jig — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
Prairie Roads — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Dublin’ Down — 3 p.m., Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.
Bruce Allen & Guy Ames — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
March 18
High Waisted — 8 p.m., with Granddad, Termination Dust, The Retinas, and Makin Loaf. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Russ Hutchison — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jim Mills — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Vince Turner — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Fats Marley — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Eric Miller — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
March 19
Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jimi Gibbons — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
March 20
Whiskey Menders — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Lance Thompson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Candy Lee — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Kristen Lytie — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $10.
March 21
The Shotgunbillys — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Tater, Mater, Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Erin Detherage and Nate Womack — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Crow Moon Fest Pre-Party — 10 p.m. with Makin’ Loaf, and The Traveling Squirrels. West & Watson, Fayetteville. $7.
