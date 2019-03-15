LIVE! in NWA

March 15

Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

2Shock — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Uncrowned Kings — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Shooter Jennings — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Henna Roso — 9:30 p.m., with Branjae; Gary Hutchison’s Annual Bday Party at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Bob Nelson — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy with Barry Whitewater. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

The Atlantics — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ocie Fisher — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jason Kinney Band — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Tater, Mater & Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Han Duo — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Terri & Brett — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Chucky Waggs — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Dan Shafer — 7 p.m., with Sam & Jim. Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings & Bill Stewart Trio — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.

Gin Mill Dive — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

March 16

Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Red Oak Ruse — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Rod Robertson Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Carlton Anderson — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Fayetteville Jazz Collective — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville.

Spring Swing and St. Patty’s Day Party — 9 p.m. with The Poggs, and Will Brand. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Bob Nelson — 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy with Barry Whitewater. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Ocie Fisher — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes & Karl — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Aces n’ Eights — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Atlantics — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Dublin’ Down — 8 p.m. for St. Paddy’s Eve party. Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Collin Littljohn Trio — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

The Devine Dames — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Southern Confession — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Worst Party Ever — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Royal Wade Kimes — 7 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $21.95.

Jesse Dean & Co. — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

March 17

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

JWG and The Dreamwalkers — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.

Organist Broc Hite — noon Irish sing-a-long. First United Methodist Church, Bella Vista.

1 oz. Jig — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Prairie Roads — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Dublin’ Down — 3 p.m., Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.

Bruce Allen & Guy Ames — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

March 18

High Waisted — 8 p.m., with Granddad, Termination Dust, The Retinas, and Makin Loaf. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Russ Hutchison — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jim Mills — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Vince Turner — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Fats Marley — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Eric Miller — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

March 19

Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jimi Gibbons — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

March 20

Whiskey Menders — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lance Thompson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Candy Lee — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Kristen Lytie — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $10.

March 21

The Shotgunbillys — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Tater, Mater, Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Erin Detherage and Nate Womack — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Crow Moon Fest Pre-Party — 10 p.m. with Makin’ Loaf, and The Traveling Squirrels. West & Watson, Fayetteville. $7.

