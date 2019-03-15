8 Days a Week

March 15 (Friday)

Scrappy Ladies — A quilting group, 9 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Art in Bloom — Tour the permanent collection where local florists will display floral arrangements inspired by magnificent works of art, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 15-18, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Gallery Conversations — Meet the Designers, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Spring Concert — With the JBU Cathedral Choir, 6:30 p.m., Village Baptist Church at 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. Free. 549-7268.

“The Wolves” — A team of young women prepare for their own sort of battle on the soccer field, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through March 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $36-$47. 443-5600.

March 16 (Saturday)

Preschool Story Time — “Clouds,” 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“The Disappearance of Maud Crawford” — With author and filmmaker Beth Brickell, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Shiloh Saturday — Kids of all ages are invited to try their hand at weaving on a loom, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free for families. 750-8165.

Super Saturday — Irish dancers from Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Iron-Jawed Angels” — A 2004 HBO film about the American women’s suffrage movement in the 1910s starring Hillary Swank and Anjelica Huston, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Sponsored by Fayetteville Business and Professional Women and the Washington County Women in History Coalition. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

RAM Saturday — “Seashell Turtle,” noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Butler Center Spotlight — With James Johnson, author of “Mountain Feds: Arkansas Unionists and the Peace Society,” 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Workshop — Ikebana: Japanese Flower Workshop, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

“It’s Your Story” — A Fearless Writing exploration with Crescent Dragonwagon, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $125. 634-3791 or email info@ozarkfolkways.org.

Heartfulness Meditation — Learn to relax for total body health, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-5976.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Photographic Afternoon — With photographers Jay Stout at 2:30 p.m. & Cleeo Wright at 3:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

March 17 (Sunday)

Spring Break Specials — 1-4 p.m. through March 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

March 18 (Monday)

Graffiti Sidewalk Art — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fort Smith Library Miller Branch. Free. 646-3945.

B’Creative Stitchers — For any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving & crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

School’s Out Movie — “Smallfoot,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sew Crafty — Learn basic sewing skills and create a puppet, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. For grades 3-6. Free. 750-8180.

Teen DIY — Irish cooking, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

March 19 (Tuesday)

I Spy @ the Library — Visit the Fort Smith Main Library on Tuesday of Spring Break Week and see if you can spot the objects hidden in the Youth Services Department, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. 783-0229.

Booked for Lunch — “Tangerine” by Christine Mangan, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Knitters & Crocheters — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Movie Marathon — 1-5 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for families. 750-8180.

School’s Out Movie — “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books on Tap — “The Best We Could Do” by Thi Bui, 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing in Springdale. Hosted by Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

March 20 (Wednesday)

Couponing in NWA — 9 a.m. & 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Tech Time — Join Adult Services Librarian Amanda Gibson for Tech Time to learn more about the technology you can use with your library card, noon, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Sandwiched in — With Jami Lockhart, archaeologist with the Arkansas Archeological Survey, speaking on “Recent Archeological Investigations at Pea Ridge National Military Park,” noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

School’s Out Movie — “The Secret Life of Pets,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Spring Break Movie — “A Wrinkle in Time,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0299.

Brainteasers — Thought-provoking puzzles and games designed to keep your brain working and problem solving, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Chainmaille Jewelry Workshop — With Chris Hartley, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Power of Now Book Group — Discussing ideas from the book and related personal experiences, 7 p.m., Heart of Many Ways, 68 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. Eric at 253-6972.

March 21 (Thursday)

Spring Cleaning Make & Take Crafts — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

School’s Out Movie — “Dumbo,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Dance Party — 2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

Beginners’ Stampin’ Up Card Class — With Jane Para, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“Maurice Denis and Expressing Identity” — A lecture by Jessi Medeiros, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $15. 784-2787.

March 22 (Friday)

Spring Crafternoon — 1-6 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

School’s Out Movie — “Hotel Transylvania,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

March 23 (Saturday)

Discover the Grounds — Creating a Backyard Habitat, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Story Time With WAC — “Emily Brown and the Thing,” 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RAM Saturday — “Yarn Blossoming Tree,” noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Gallery Conversation — With Opera Fayetteville presenting excerpts from “Dark Sisters,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335, operafayetteville.org.

Sew Simple — Mug rugs, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. 750-8180.

Wizard Way of the Ozarks — A convention for fantasy fans, Fayetteville Town Center and Chancellor Hotel in Fayetteville. $16-$30; pub crawl March 23 is a separate $15 ticket. wizardwayoftheozarks.com or email wizardwayozarks@gmail.com.

March 24 (Sunday)

Annual Meeting — With Dale Phillips on the War of 1812 and the Battle of New Orleans, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. Email jxlucas@cox.net.

