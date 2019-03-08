LIVE! in NWA

March 8

Samantha Hunt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Haymakers — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Mr. Cabbage Head & The Screaming Radishes — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Susan Milan — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville.

Flatland Cavalry — 9 p.m.; Flashback at 7; Ultra Suede at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Adam Richmond — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Sheridi Lester. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Wes Hart — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Justin Logan — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Brick Fields Duo — Landry’s New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.

Shaw Davis and The Black Ties — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.50-$15.

Southtown Comedy Night — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

DJ Tic — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

DJ Syca — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

David Harvell — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

March 9

Ashtyn Barbaree — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Violet and the Undercurrents — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Reckless Kelly — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Josh Abbott Band — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Vintage Pistol — 9 p.m. album release, with Montu, and CBDB. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Adam Richmond — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Sheridi Lester. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Mick & Grady — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Justin Logan — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dave Stiles — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

EgoTrip — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Earth Bone — 9:30 p.m. with Kurt Allen Band. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.50-$15.

Rachel B Table for 3 — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., Morano’s, Fayetteville.

Izuna — 7:30 p.m., with Sardis, Tel Anorath, and Obscure Sanity. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Tony Alvarez — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Chicken Pot Pie Trio — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Cadillac Jackson — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Bach & Beethoven — 7:30 p.m. Masterworks III with SoNA. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $32-$55.

Oreo Blue — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

March 10

Parker Gispert — 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

JWG and The Dreamwalkers — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.

Songwriter Showcase — 7 p.m. with Ashtyn Barbaree, The Silver Lining, Adam Stephen Johnston, and David Miller. Fairlane Station, Springdale. $10.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Masterworks III: Bach & Beethoven — 3 p.m. with SoNA. John Brown University, Siloam Springs. $15.

March 11

Garrett Brolund — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Sam Thompson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jim Mills — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Chris LaFata — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

March 12

Momma’s Boy — 9 p.m., with Drugs & Attics, and Pale Tongue. Backspace, Fayetteville.

Sarah Loethen — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

March 13

Wonderfuzz — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Lucero — 8:30 p.m., with Jamie Lou and The Hullabaloo. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Matt Smith — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

March 14

The Wirms — 8 p.m., with The Stools, and Musclegoose. Backspace, Fayetteville.

The Downtown Livewires — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Kip Attaway — 6 p.m. comedy show; Cash’d Out at 8:30 . George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Matt Berger — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Taylor Jones — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ozark Variety Revue No. 5 — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Dead Rider — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Jerrod Niemann — 8 p.m., with Jabe Burgess, and Jillia Jackson. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15-$20.

One Night of Queen — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $29-$49.

Speak-Easy — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com