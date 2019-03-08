LIVE! in NWA
March 8
Samantha Hunt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Haymakers — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Mr. Cabbage Head & The Screaming Radishes — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Susan Milan — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville.
Flatland Cavalry — 9 p.m.; Flashback at 7; Ultra Suede at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Adam Richmond — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Sheridi Lester. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Wes Hart — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Justin Logan — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Brick Fields Duo — Landry’s New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.
Shaw Davis and The Black Ties — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.50-$15.
Southtown Comedy Night — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Route 358 — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
DJ Tic — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
DJ Syca — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
David Harvell — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
March 9
Ashtyn Barbaree — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Violet and the Undercurrents — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Reckless Kelly — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Josh Abbott Band — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Vintage Pistol — 9 p.m. album release, with Montu, and CBDB. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Adam Richmond — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Sheridi Lester. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Mick & Grady — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Justin Logan — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Dave Stiles — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
EgoTrip — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Earth Bone — 9:30 p.m. with Kurt Allen Band. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.50-$15.
Rachel B Table for 3 — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., Morano’s, Fayetteville.
Izuna — 7:30 p.m., with Sardis, Tel Anorath, and Obscure Sanity. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Tony Alvarez — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Chicken Pot Pie Trio — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Cadillac Jackson — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Bach & Beethoven — 7:30 p.m. Masterworks III with SoNA. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $32-$55.
Oreo Blue — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.
March 10
Parker Gispert — 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
JWG and The Dreamwalkers — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.
Songwriter Showcase — 7 p.m. with Ashtyn Barbaree, The Silver Lining, Adam Stephen Johnston, and David Miller. Fairlane Station, Springdale. $10.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
Masterworks III: Bach & Beethoven — 3 p.m. with SoNA. John Brown University, Siloam Springs. $15.
March 11
Garrett Brolund — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Sam Thompson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jim Mills — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Chris LaFata — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
March 12
Momma’s Boy — 9 p.m., with Drugs & Attics, and Pale Tongue. Backspace, Fayetteville.
Sarah Loethen — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
March 13
Wonderfuzz — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Lucero — 8:30 p.m., with Jamie Lou and The Hullabaloo. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Matt Smith — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
March 14
The Wirms — 8 p.m., with The Stools, and Musclegoose. Backspace, Fayetteville.
The Downtown Livewires — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Kip Attaway — 6 p.m. comedy show; Cash’d Out at 8:30 . George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
Matt Berger — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Taylor Jones — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ozark Variety Revue No. 5 — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Dead Rider — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Jerrod Niemann — 8 p.m., with Jabe Burgess, and Jillia Jackson. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15-$20.
One Night of Queen — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $29-$49.
Speak-Easy — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
