LIVE! in NWA

Feb. 28
Pilar Andujar — 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $5.
David Lee Murphy — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
PONCÉ — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
G Jones — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.
Jim Mills — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rick Shaw — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
March 1
Shook Yang — 9 p.m., with Muscle Goose, and TV Preacher. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Dana Louise — 7 p.m. with Tyler Jordan. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.
Gin Mill Dive — 6 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Man vs. Machine Piano Duel — 7:30 p.m., Breedlove Auditorium, Fort Smith.
Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Colt Ford — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Mr. Cabbage Head & The Screaming Radishes — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Willi Carlisle — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
September Mourning — during Dirt Days at Sweeden Island, Atkins. $3-$5.
Spafford — 9 p.m.; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$81.
Brent Terhune — 7 p.m., with Tony Foxworthy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Paper Jam Band — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Egotrip — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Willie Mack Patsy — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
FDR — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
The Reeves Brothers — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.50-$20.
Dave Bright Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Josh Smith — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Roger Thomas — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Terri & Brett — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris, Rogers.
Taylor Scott Band — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Cody Jinks — 7 p.m., with Sunny Sweeney. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $55-$75.
Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Will Brand — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
March 2
Cody Jinks — 7 p.m., with Sunny Sweeney. ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $25-$150.
Ladies Night in Cursive II — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy with Natasha Ferrier. Backspace, Fayetteville. $8-$10.
Leflar Live — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Groovement — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Arkansas Winds Concert Band — 7 p.m., Farmington Performing Arts Center.
BOOGIE T.RIO — 9 p.m., with MERSIV. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$75.
Brent Terhune — 7 p.m., with Tony Foxworthy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Keith Nicholson Band — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Rosy Hips — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Willie Mack Patsy — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
The Odds — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Taylor Scott Band — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Moonsong — with Molasses Disaster. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Buddy Shute Duo — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Terri & Brett — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Terri & Brett — noon, Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Route 358 — 10 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
March 3
Jimmy Wayne Garrett — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
March 4
United States Navy Band Sea Chanters — 7 p.m., Fayetteville High School Auditorium.
Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Rachel B & Table 4 Three — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Lukas Wigington — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Russ Hutchison — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
March 5
Memphis May Fire — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5-$8.
Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Snapback — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
March 6
Gretchen Peters — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live, Fort Smith. $40.
Honey Collective — 8 p.m., with Becky Adams, and Dawson Hollow. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Pearson Bros. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jimi Gibbons — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
March 7
Sugar Ray — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $30.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
The Steel Woods — 9:30 p.m.; OSOG Family at 7. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
TJ Scarlett — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jake Karlik — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Matt Berger — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Billy Jeter Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Gretchen Peters — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30.
