LIVE! in NWA

March 1, 2019

Feb. 28

Pilar Andujar — 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $5.

David Lee Murphy — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

PONCÉ — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

G Jones — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.

Jim Mills — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rick Shaw — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Colt Ford — Colt Ford is bringing his revolutionary mashup of country music and rhythms of hip-hop to Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., at 9 p.m. March 1, followed by a stop at Cherokee Casino in Roland, Okla., at 8 p.m. on March 2. Both shows are free. Ford’s latest album, “Love Hope Faith,” reached No. 7 on the Billboard US Country Charts and features the single “Four Lane Gone.” 800-256-2338, cherokeecasino.com, or coltford.com.

March 1

Shook Yang — 9 p.m., with Muscle Goose, and TV Preacher. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Dana Louise — 7 p.m. with Tyler Jordan. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Gin Mill Dive — 6 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Man vs. Machine Piano Duel — 7:30 p.m., Breedlove Auditorium, Fort Smith.

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Colt Ford — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Mr. Cabbage Head & The Screaming Radishes — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Willi Carlisle — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

September Mourning — during Dirt Days at Sweeden Island, Atkins. $3-$5.

Spafford — 9 p.m.; Earl & Them at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$81.

Brent Terhune — 7 p.m., with Tony Foxworthy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Paper Jam Band — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Egotrip — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Willie Mack Patsy — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

FDR — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Reeves Brothers — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.50-$20.

Dave Bright Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Josh Smith — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Roger Thomas — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Terri & Brett — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris, Rogers.

Taylor Scott Band — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Cody Jinks — 7 p.m., with Sunny Sweeney. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $55-$75.

Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Will Brand — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

United States Navy Band Sea Chanters — The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters is the official chorus of America’s Navy. The ensemble performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway and contemporary music. The Washington, D.C.-based band will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. March 4 at the Fayetteville High School auditorium. The concerts are family-friendly events, meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy. navyband.navy.mil. (Photo courtesy U.S. Navy)

March 2

Cody Jinks — 7 p.m., with Sunny Sweeney. ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $25-$150.

Ladies Night in Cursive II — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy with Natasha Ferrier. Backspace, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Leflar Live — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Groovement — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Arkansas Winds Concert Band — 7 p.m., Farmington Performing Arts Center.

BOOGIE T.RIO — 9 p.m., with MERSIV. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$75.

Brent Terhune — 7 p.m., with Tony Foxworthy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Keith Nicholson Band — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Rosy Hips — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Willie Mack Patsy — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Odds — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Taylor Scott Band — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Moonsong — with Molasses Disaster. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Buddy Shute Duo — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Terri & Brett — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Terri & Brett — noon, Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Route 358 — 10 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

March 3

Jimmy Wayne Garrett — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

March 4

United States Navy Band Sea Chanters — 7 p.m., Fayetteville High School Auditorium.

Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Rachel B & Table 4 Three — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lukas Wigington — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Russ Hutchison — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

March 5

Memphis May Fire — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5-$8.

Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Snapback — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

March 6

Gretchen Peters — 7:30 p.m., AAC Live, Fort Smith. $40.

Honey Collective — 8 p.m., with Becky Adams, and Dawson Hollow. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jimi Gibbons — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

March 7

Sugar Ray — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $30.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

The Steel Woods — 9:30 p.m.; OSOG Family at 7. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

TJ Scarlett — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jake Karlik — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Matt Berger — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Billy Jeter Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Gretchen Peters — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30.

