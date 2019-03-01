Art OverView

Cloth, orchids, lace and archaeology

Now

“Cloth as Community: Hmong Textiles in America” — Twenty-eight textiles made by the Hmong community, ends March 15, Windgate Visual Art West Gallery at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Free. 238-8561.

“Make Architecture Indigenous Again” — Featuring the work of Chris Cornelius, a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, ends March 21, Vol Walker Hall on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. Email mparks17@uark.edu.

“Image Surface” — A solo exhibition by Kevin Arnold, open now, Bastion Gallery in Fort Smith. Email bastion.galleryfs@gmail.com.

__

March 1

Orchids in the Garden — Co-Sponsored by the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and the Orchid Society of the Ozarks, 5-8 p.m. March 1; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 2; noon-4 p.m. March 3, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. 310-9444.

Artists’ Reception — For Small Works on Paper, 6-8 p.m., Windgate Gallery in the Center for Humanities and Arts at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock. J.P. Bell of Fayetteville is a Merit Award recipient. Exhibit open through April 13. Email cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

__

March 2

Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

__

March 7

Opening Reception — For the Artists of Northwest Arkansas exhibition, 6-7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Works on show through April 3. Free. 575-5387 or faulkner.uark.edu.

__

March 8

Arkansas Archaeology Month — With Melissa Zabecki speaking on “The Archaeology of Northwest Arkansas,” 6:30 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Film, Performance & Discussion — With Dara Birnbaum and Sarah Hill, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

March 9

Handweavers Guild — With fiber artist Molly Barnes, 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

RAM Saturday — “Paper Boat,” noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

__

March 13

Book Club — “Superman: The High-Flying History of America’s Most Enduring Hero” by Larry Tye and Scott Brick, 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Figure Drawing from the Nude Model — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. Register at crystalbridges.org or 657-2335.

__

March 15

Art in Bloom — Tour the permanent collection where local florists will display floral arrangements inspired by magnificent works of art, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 15-18, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Art By the Glass — “Art Bouquets,” 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

__

March 16

Adult Workshop — Ikebana: Japanese Flower Workshop, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

RAM Saturday — “Seashell Turtle,” noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

__

March 18

Figure Drawing — With a clothed model, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

__

March 20

Sandwiched in — With Jami Lockhart, archaeologist with the Arkansas Archeological Survey, speaking on “Recent Archeological Investigations at Pea Ridge National Military Park,” noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

__

March 23

Discover the Grounds — Creating a Backyard Habitat, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

RAM Saturday — “Yarn Blossoming Tree,” noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

__

March 27

Wednesday Series — “Men of Steel, Women of Wonder,” 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

__

March 28

Superhero Film Series — “Wonder Woman,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

March 30

Family Nature Workshop — Tree Detectives, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

All Month

“From Spiro to Liverpool and Back Again” — “Hepcats, Stingers, Cornbread and R.C. Gamble,” through March 30, Fort Smith Museum of History. $2-$7 museum admission. 783-7841.

“The Essence of Jazz: Color As I See It” — Abstracts by Angela R. Green, through March 31, Smith Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas in Fort Smith. Free. 788-7667.

Timothy J. Clark: Masterworks on Paper — Through March 31, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

First National Bank of NWA — Showing artists Annetta Gregory, Cheri Bohn, Robin Miller-Bookhout, and Christina Mariotti through mid-April at the Bentonville Branch, 402 SW “A” St. in Bentonville. Email bank art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

“Photographing Frida: Portraits of Frida Kahlo” — Through April 14, Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock. arkansasrtscenter.org.

“Men of Steel, Women of Wonder” — More than 70 paintings, photographs, installations & videos by 50 artists, through April 22, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

“On Paper: Collaborations in Print and Pulp from Wildwood Press” — Featuring work by Linda Schwarz, Christine Corday, David Shapiro, Valerie Hammond, Michele Oka Doner, Juan Sanchez and Xiaoze Xie, through May 4, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 571-2766.

“Stand Up, Speak Out” — A photo exhibit exploring local protest movements, through May 18, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

RMS Titanic Life Jackets — Seven of only 12 known extant Titanic life jackets, through June 15, Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson. $14-$26.50. 800-391-7870 or titanicbranson.com.

“Instruments of Faith” — The Life and Work of Ed Stilley, featuring more than 20 handmade Stilley instruments on loan from private collectors, through 2019, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.