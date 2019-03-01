8 Days A Week

March 1 (Friday)

Crosswords & Coffee — 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Bingo for Books: Dr. Seuss Edition — 4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Orchids in the Garden — Co-Sponsored by the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and the Orchid Society of the Ozarks, 5-8 p.m. March 1; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 2; noon-4 p.m. March 3, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. 310-9444.

Eureka Gras Jokers Masquerade Ball — 6 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center in Eureka Springs. $30. Email jokersballeurekasprings@gmail.com.

Auditions — For Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” presented by the new Playwerks community theater company, 7 p.m. March 1 and 11 a.m. March 2, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church Parish Hall in Bella Vista. Performances May 11-12. 531-7468.

“Capturing Art with Machines: Piano Players vs. Player Pianos” — With Stephen Husarik, 7:30 p.m., Breedlove Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Stephen.Husarik@uafs.edu.

“The Wolves” — A team of young women prepare for their own sort of battle on the soccer field, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through March 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $36-$47. 443-5600.

“Topdog/Underdog” — The story of Lincoln and Booth, two brothers whose names were given to them as a joke, foretelling a lifetime of sibling rivalry and resentment, 7:30 p.m. March 1-2 and 6-9; 2 p.m. March 3 and 10, University of Arkansas Black Box Theater, 2 E. Center St., Fayetteville. $5-$20. 575-4752.

“A Bronx Tale” — A young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be, 8 p.m. March 1; 2 & 8 p.m. March 2; 2 p.m. March 3, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $38-$77. 443-5600.

__

March 2 (Saturday)

Great NWA Model Train Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds west of Bentonville. $8; $1 off with nonperishable food item. Email train072@cox.net.

Talk It Up Book Group — “After the Fall” by Dan Sanat, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 4-6. 271-3192.

Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Wizard of Oz” Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Super Saturday — Read Across America with the Cat in the Hat, 10:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cane Hill Kite Festival — Rescheduled for March 9. 824-8109.

Eureka Gras Parade — Led by the Krewe of Krazo, 2 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. Email grambo@eurekasprings.org.

Saturday Afternoon for Kids — Craft Day, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Tail Waggin’ Reads — With Obi the therapy dog, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

NEA Big Read — Station Eleven Book Discussion, 4-5 p.m., Bookish, 115 N. 10th St in Fort Smith. Free. Email Ann-Gee.Lee@uafs.edu or Christian.Gerard@uafs.edu.

“Cane Hill” — A concert with Kelly and Donna Mulhollan of Still on the Hill, 6 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or stillonthehill.com.

__

March 3 (Sunday)

Through-Hiker — With Jim Warnock and Hiker-Dog, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

March 4 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — Any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving & crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Serendipity Book Club — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

The Pod People — Tune in to some of the most interesting podcasts circulating the internet and then talk about them, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk @ Night — “Hunger” by Roxane Gay, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 5 (Tuesday)

Embroidery Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to people of all ages and levels of expertise, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Teen Movie & Pizza Night — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Mind Your Money — Home Buying, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 6 (Wednesday)

Teen Bad Movie Wednesday — 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chainmaille Jewelry Workshop — With Chris Hartley, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Register at 271-3192.

Books & Brews — “And the Mountains Echoed” by Khaled Hosseini, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co., 1150 Zion Road in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

UA Press Author Showcase — Phillip Howerton, author of “The Literature of the Ozarks: An Anthology,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 7 (Thursday)

After-School Movies — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

First Thursday Films — “Eskimo,” Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Opening Reception — For the Artists of Northwest Arkansas exhibition, 6-7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Works on show through April 3. Free. 575-5387 or faulkner.uark.edu.

Daughters of Eve Book Club — 6:45 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

__

March 8 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time — Kites, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Teen Night — St. Patrick’s Day, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“The Death House” — A murder-mystery dinner theater presentation, 6 p.m. March 8-9, Belvidere Mansion in Claremore, Okla. $50. 918-688-0651.

Arkansas Archaeology Month — With Melissa Zabecki speaking on “The Archaeology of Northwest Arkansas,” 6:30 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Film, Performance & Discussion — With Dara Birnbaum and Sarah Hill, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

March 9 (Saturday)

Handweavers Guild — With fiber artist Molly Barnes, 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Read With Obi — A therapy dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

With Liberty & Poetry for All — With Martha Silano, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Genealogy Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Super Saturday — PlayAct presents “Fairy Tales Gone Wrong,” 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — With Jane Para, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

RAM Saturday — “Paper Boat,” noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Teen Anime Club — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Small Screen Trivia — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free for teens and adults. 783-0229.

Author Talk — With Mark Saviers, author of “Flipped: How One Man’s Tragic Fall Became a Story of Surrender, Faith, and Hope,” 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Kindle E-Book Publishing — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

LEGO Club — 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.