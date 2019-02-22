LIVE! in NWA

Feb. 22

Becky Adams — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Cadillac Jackson — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Deana Carter — 8 p.m.; Typsy Gypsy at 9. Cherokee Casino, Roland, Okla.

Paralandra — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Mr. Cabbage Head & The Screaming Radishes — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Jack Myers — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

The Inspector Cluzo — 9 p.m. with Clutch; Filthy Habit at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $30-$34.

Seth Cowles — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with David Jessup. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

2 Shock — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Cuttthroat Trout — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Shotgun Billys — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Warehouse Collective — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Meghan Welch — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Maud Crawford — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Feb. 23

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., American Legion Post 341, Bella Vista.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Judason Void, Terra Nova Kings, and The Traveling Squirrels. American Legion, Fayetteville.

Kevin Cott — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Meghan Welch — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Samantha Hunt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Black Light Ball — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Christina P — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy; Rocket Science at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Mitchell Tenpenny — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Lou Dog — 9 p.m. Sublime tribute. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Shields — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

MoonShine Devils — 8 p.m., with Black Water. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

Becky Adams Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Moonsong — 8 p.m., Molasses Disaster. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Rackensak — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Dixie Misfits Trio — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris, Rogers.

Terminus — 10 p.m. with White Mansion. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Michael Andrew —8 p.m. “Sinatra and the American Songbook” with Fayetteville Jazz Collective. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Feb. 24

Peter Fletcher — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Feb. 25

RIPE — 8 p.m., with Brook, and The Bluff. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $13-$15.

Mattie Neumayer — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chaves Soliz — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Vince Turner — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Feb. 26

Real Dominic — 9 p.m., with Daymaker, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

UA Collegiate Chorale — 7:30 p.m. “Kenya Yetu.” Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jake Karlik — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Matt Berger — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dudley Jr. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Michael Cooper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Feb. 27

Sam Thompson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brooke White — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jerrod Mounce — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Feb. 28

Pilar Andujar — 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $5.

David Lee Murphy — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

PONCÉ — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

G Jones — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.

Jim Mills — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rick Shaw — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

