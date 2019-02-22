LIVE! in NWA
Feb. 22
Becky Adams — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Cadillac Jackson — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Deana Carter — 8 p.m.; Typsy Gypsy at 9. Cherokee Casino, Roland, Okla.
Paralandra — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Mr. Cabbage Head & The Screaming Radishes — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Jack Myers — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
The Inspector Cluzo — 9 p.m. with Clutch; Filthy Habit at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $30-$34.
Seth Cowles — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with David Jessup. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
2 Shock — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Cuttthroat Trout — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Shotgun Billys — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Warehouse Collective — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Meghan Welch — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Maud Crawford — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Feb. 23
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., American Legion Post 341, Bella Vista.
Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Judason Void, Terra Nova Kings, and The Traveling Squirrels. American Legion, Fayetteville.
Kevin Cott — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.
Meghan Welch — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Samantha Hunt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Black Light Ball — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Christina P — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy; Rocket Science at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Mitchell Tenpenny — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Lou Dog — 9 p.m. Sublime tribute. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Mark Shields — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
MoonShine Devils — 8 p.m., with Black Water. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.
Becky Adams Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Moonsong — 8 p.m., Molasses Disaster. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Rackensak — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Dixie Misfits Trio — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris, Rogers.
Terminus — 10 p.m. with White Mansion. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Michael Andrew —8 p.m. “Sinatra and the American Songbook” with Fayetteville Jazz Collective. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.
Feb. 24
Peter Fletcher — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
Feb. 25
RIPE — 8 p.m., with Brook, and The Bluff. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $13-$15.
Mattie Neumayer — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chaves Soliz — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Vince Turner — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Feb. 26
Real Dominic — 9 p.m., with Daymaker, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
UA Collegiate Chorale — 7:30 p.m. “Kenya Yetu.” Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $5-$10.
Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jake Karlik — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Matt Berger — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dudley Jr. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Michael Cooper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Feb. 27
Sam Thompson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brooke White — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jerrod Mounce — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Feb. 28
Pilar Andujar — 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $5.
David Lee Murphy — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
PONCÉ — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
G Jones — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.
Jim Mills — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rick Shaw — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
