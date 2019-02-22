LIVE! in NWA

February 22, 2019

Deana Carter — Deana Carter took the music industry and fans by storm with her wildly successful, multiplatinum, international debut, “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” more than two decades ago, and she continues to defy conventional expectations of a Nashville artist. Anchored by the dreamy No. 1 super-hit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter showcased her own blend of country and retro-rock sprinkled with the folksy singer-songwriter qualities. At 8 p.m. Feb. 22, she brings her fan favorites to Cherokee Casino in Roland, Okla., for a free concert. deana.com, cherokeecasino.com, 800-256-2338.

Feb. 22

Becky Adams — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Cadillac Jackson — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Typsy Gypsy at 9. Cherokee Casino, Roland, Okla.

Paralandra — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Mr. Cabbage Head & The Screaming Radishes — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Jack Myers — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

The Inspector Cluzo — 9 p.m. with Clutch; Filthy Habit at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $30-$34.

Seth Cowles — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with David Jessup. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

2 Shock — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Cuttthroat Trout — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Shotgun Billys — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Warehouse Collective — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Meghan Welch — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Maud Crawford — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — Fayetteville’s monthly variety show featuring local musicians, comedians and performers of all kinds begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Fayetteville American Legion at 1195 S. Curtis Ave. Performers for this month are Judason Void (pictured), Terra Nova Kings and The Traveling Squirrels. This free event is open to all ages, but adult content is expected. facebook.com/LastSatFay.

Feb. 23

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., American Legion Post 341, Bella Vista.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Judason Void, Terra Nova Kings, and The Traveling Squirrels. American Legion, Fayetteville.

Kevin Cott — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Meghan Welch — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Samantha Hunt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Black Light Ball — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Christina P — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy; Rocket Science at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Mitchell Tenpenny — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Lou Dog — 9 p.m. Sublime tribute. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Shields — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

MoonShine Devils — 8 p.m., with Black Water. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

Becky Adams Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Moonsong — 8 p.m., Molasses Disaster. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Rackensak — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Dixie Misfits Trio — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris, Rogers.

Terminus — 10 p.m. with White Mansion. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Michael Andrew —8 p.m. “Sinatra and the American Songbook” with Fayetteville Jazz Collective. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Feb. 24

Peter Fletcher — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Feb. 25

RIPE — 8 p.m., with Brook, and The Bluff. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $13-$15.

Mattie Neumayer — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chaves Soliz — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Vince Turner — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Feb. 26

Real Dominic — 9 p.m., with Daymaker, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

UA Collegiate Chorale — 7:30 p.m. “Kenya Yetu.” Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jake Karlik — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Matt Berger — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dudley Jr. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Michael Cooper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Feb. 27

Sam Thompson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brooke White — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jerrod Mounce — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Feb. 28

Pilar Andujar — 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $5.

David Lee Murphy — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

PONCÉ — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

G Jones — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.

Jim Mills — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rick Shaw — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

