8 Days a Week

Feb. 22 (Friday)

Used Book Sale — Offering more than 7,000 books from the Clarence Archer estate, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 22-23, Bentonville Public Library. Hosted by the Friends of the Bentonville Library & the Literacy Council of Benton County. 271-3192.

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Ninjas: The Musical” — An original musical by Chase and Missy Gipson, presented by Pilot Arts, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 2 p.m. Feb. 23, Drake Field Airport, 4500 S. School Ave., Fayetteville. $6. 879-1034.

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” — Kris Andersson’s drag persona Dixie Longate offers audiences a look at some alternative uses for Tupperware, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-23; 2 p.m. Feb. 23-24, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $25-$45. 443-5600.

“Happily Ever After: A Wedding Comedy” — Moments before her wedding, Francie is hiding in the church nursery, convinced her destiny is with another man — if he ever wakes up from his coma, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-23, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” — Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera with Michael Myers, Justin Stewart and Alix Keil, 8 p.m. Feb. 21-23, 2 p.m. Feb. 24, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $28/$39. Final weekend. 631-8988.

Feb. 23 (Saturday)

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Bridal Show — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. $10 in advance; $15 at the door. 254-3870 or peelcompton.org/bride.

Super Saturday — Magician Aaron Acosta, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Fayetteville Seed Exchange — Presented by Tri Cycle Farms, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church in Fayetteville. The event includes a seed saving round table discussion with Herb Culver at 1 p.m., followed by a tour of the farm at 2 p.m. Free. tricyclefarms.org.

RAM Saturday — Tie-dye art, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Hands-on for all ages. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Black History Month Story Time — Celebrate with good books, songs and rhymes followed by a kid-friendly art project, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for children of all ages. 271-6816.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

“Hurry Up!…and Wait” — Aimed at kids ages 2-4, this “Little Trike” selection teaches patience through songs, games and storytelling, 3 p.m. Feb. 23-24 and March 2-3; 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 2, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 27-March 1 & 11 a.m. Feb. 27-March 1 at Trike Theatre in Bentonville; 9:30 & 11 a.m. March 6-9 at Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $6. 464-5084.

Native Conversations — Music and Language Arts of the Southern Plains with Kiowa artist Travis Mammedaty, 6 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

Eureka Gras Light and Sound Night Parade — 6 p.m., Carnegie Public Library, down Spring Street to the Court House on Main Street in Eureka Springs. Free. Email grambo@eurekasprings.org.

Eureka Gras Black Lite Ball — 7 p.m., Chelsea’s Corner Cafe in Eureka Springs. $35. reserveeureka.com.

“Sinatra and the American Songbook” — With Michael Andrew, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600. A Creative Conversation precedes the performance at 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — Classical guitarist Peter Fletcher presents “Music of Four Centuries,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Film Screening — Aretha Franklin in “Amazing Grace,” 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Chapter of The Links. Sold out. 657-2335 for wait list info.

Jam With The Squirrels — Bring any instrument and/or singing voice and play familiar favorites with the Squirrel Jam community music ensemble., 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged 634-3791.

Feb. 25 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — Any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving & crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

LEGO Club — 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Crafting for the Not-So-Crafty — The most simple, easy to follow, no fuss crafts we can find, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Auditions — For “The Graduate,” 7 p.m., Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. Show dates April 4-13. fslt.org.

Feb. 26 (Tuesday)

Diabetes 101 — Part of the Schmieding Center’s Diabetes Empowerment Education Program, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to people of all ages and levels of expertise, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Wizard of Oz Story Time — 4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Teen Trivia Night — 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

NEA Big Read — Spoken word/slam poetry performance, 6-8:30 p.m., Bookish, 115 N. 10th in Fort Smith. Free. Email Ann-Gee.Lee@uafs.edu or Christian.Gerard@uafs.edu.

Evening Family Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Colorin, Colorado Spanish Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Cooking Demo — With Chef Erin Rowe, author of “An Ozark Culinary History,” 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Feb. 27 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club — 9:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

What the Health? — Hearing loss with audiologist Elizabeth Bowden, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 28 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — What’s New: Njideka Akunyili Crosby with curatorial assistant Jayson Overby, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Adult Crafty Corner — Cookie decorating, 2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

Chispas Spanish Story Time — 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

After-School Movies — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

What the Health? — Alzheimer’s Warning Signs with Brandi Schneider, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Kibbles & Books — Read with a therapy dog, 5:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

“Wizard of Oz” Preview — With the Community School of the Arts, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Civil War Roundtable — 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

March 1 (Friday)

Crosswords & Coffee — 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Bingo for Books: Dr. Seuss Edition — 4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Eureka Gras Jokers Masquerade Ball — 6 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center in Eureka Springs. $30. Email jokersballeurekasprings@gmail.com.

“Capturing Art with Machines: Piano Players vs. Player Pianos” — With Stephen Husarik, 7:30 p.m., Breedlove Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Stephen.Husarik@uafs.edu.

March 2 (Saturday)

Talk It Up Book Group — “After the Fall” by Dan Sanat, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 4-6. 271-3192.

“Wizard of Oz” Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Super Saturday — Read Across America with the Cat in the Hat, 10:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eureka Gras Parade — Led by the Krewe of Krazo, 2 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. Email grambo@eurekasprings.org.

Saturday Afternoon for Kids — Craft Day, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Tail Waggin’ Reads — With Obi the therapy dog, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

NEA Big Read — Station Eleven Book Discussion, 4-5 p.m., Bookish, 115 N. 10th St in Fort Smith. Free. Email Ann-Gee.Lee@uafs.edu or Christian.Gerard@uafs.edu.

“Cane Hill” — A concert with Kelly and Donna Mulhollan of Still on the Hill, 6 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or stillonthehill.com.

