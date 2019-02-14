LIVE! in NWA
Feb. 14
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Marla Barina Jazz’n’Bossa Nova — 6 p.m., Azul Tequila, Springdale.
Windy Theory — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Springdale.
JWG and The Dreamwalkers — 5 p.m. Cathouse, Eureka Springs.
Free Fallin Band — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Roby Panall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Benjamin Del — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Victor & Penny and the Loose Change Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$20.
Concert for Lovers — 7 p.m. with Susan Shore & Michael Cockram, and Emily Kaitz & Drew Pierce. Fenix Fayetteville. $10.
Valentines Comedy Night — 8 p.m. with Raj Suresh. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Valentines Day Laughter — 7 p.m. with dinner. The Grove, Lowell. $75.
Something Better — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ozark Variety Revue No.4 — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Rachel Fields — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Dwight Yoakam — 8 p.m., with Scooter Brown Band. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $59-$84.
Feb. 15
Marla Barina Jazz’n’Bossa Nova — 6 p.m., Azul Tequila, Bentonville.
Willowcreek — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Emily Rowland — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
nighTTrain — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Brent Cobb — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Benjamin Del — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Floozies — 7:30 p.m., with Too Many Zooz, and Dreamers Delight; Rackensack at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22-$25.
Read Southall — 9:30 p.m., with Ryan Wilcox & The Sunday Shakes. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Stewart Huff — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with John Byrnes, and Julie Drake. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
KALO — 8 p.m., with The Downtown Livewires. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.
GUTA — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
DeFrance — 10 p.m., with Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Odd Key Party — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Ghost Town Blues Band — 7 p.m., with Deron Freeman. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $10.
Feb. 16
Bambi’s — 9 p.m. album release, with Dylan Earl & The Reasons Why, and Mouton. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Josh Lathe — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Friends of the Phamily — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
90LB Wrench — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
CJ Solar — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Pierce Pettis — 7 p.m., Cove Concerts, Springdale. $15.
Matt Sanders — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Shannon Wurst — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
Stewart Huff — 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy, with John Byrnes, and Julie Drake. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Marla Barina Jazz’n’Bossa Nova — 5 p.m., The Island Bistro, Holiday Island.
She’s Us — 9 p.m. fundraiser for the arts. Mainstage, Eureka Springs.
Anthony Ball — 7 p.m. Soul Night. with Artist Micheal Fields Jr, Valdez Woods, and more. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.
Jenna and the Soul Shakers — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
KANNA — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Adult 80’s Prom — benefiting Future School of Fort Smith. Propak Building, Fort Smith. $40.
Trillium Salon Series — 7 p.m. with Amos Cochran. Roots Headquarters, at Guisinger building. Fayetteville. $10.
Septembers End — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Mark Shields Band — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Coheed and Cambria — 8 p.m., with Foxing. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $27.50.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 10 p.m., West and Watson, Fayetteville.
Feb. 17
JWG and The Dreamwalkers — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
Feb. 18
Eric Miller — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jim Mills — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Feb. 19
Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Matt Berger — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Cirque Eloize Saloon — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $26-$49.
Feb. 20
The Lovers — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dale Stokes — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lukas Wigington — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jim n Juice — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Feb. 21
Gravedweller — 9 p.m., with The Phlegms, and The Chads. Backspace, Fayetteville.
2FM — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Austin Lee — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
William Clark Green — 9 p.m., with Ross Cooper. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Seth Cowles — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with David Jessup. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Lance McDaniel — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Chris LaFata — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Honey Collective — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com