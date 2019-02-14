LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA
February 14, 2019

Last Saturday Fayetteville — Fayetteville’s monthly variety show featuring local musicians, comedians and performers of all kinds begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Fayetteville American Legion at 1195 S. Curtis Ave. Performers for this month are Judason Void (pictured), Terra Nova Kings and The Traveling Squirrels. This free event is open to all ages, but adult content is expected. facebook.com/LastSatFay.

Feb. 14

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Marla Barina Jazz’n’Bossa Nova — 6 p.m., Azul Tequila, Springdale.

Windy Theory — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Springdale.

JWG and The Dreamwalkers — 5 p.m. Cathouse, Eureka Springs.

Free Fallin Band — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Roby Panall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Benjamin Del — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Victor & Penny and the Loose Change Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$20.

Concert for Lovers — 7 p.m. with Susan Shore & Michael Cockram, and Emily Kaitz & Drew Pierce. Fenix Fayetteville. $10.

Valentines Comedy Night — 8 p.m. with Raj Suresh. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Valentines Day Laughter — 7 p.m. with dinner. The Grove, Lowell. $75.

Something Better — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ozark Variety Revue No.4 — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Rachel Fields — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Dwight Yoakam — 8 p.m., with Scooter Brown Band. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $59-$84.

Feb. 15

Marla Barina Jazz’n’Bossa Nova — 6 p.m., Azul Tequila, Bentonville.

Willowcreek — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Emily Rowland — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

nighTTrain — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Brent Cobb — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Benjamin Del — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Floozies — 7:30 p.m., with Too Many Zooz, and Dreamers Delight; Rackensack at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22-$25.

Read Southall — 9:30 p.m., with Ryan Wilcox & The Sunday Shakes. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Stewart Huff — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with John Byrnes, and Julie Drake. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

KALO — 8 p.m., with The Downtown Livewires. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.

GUTA — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

DeFrance — 10 p.m., with Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Odd Key Party — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Ghost Town Blues Band — 7 p.m., with Deron Freeman. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $10.

Deana Carter — Deana Carter took the music industry and fans by storm with her wildly successful, multiplatinum, international debut, “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” more than a decade ago, and she continues to defy conventional expectations of a Nashville artist. Anchored by the dreamy No. 1 super-hit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter showcased her own blend of country and retro-rock sprinkled with the folksy singer-songwriter qualities. At 8 p.m. Feb. 22, she brings her fan favorites to Cherokee Casino in Roland, Okla., for a free concert. deana.com, cherokeecasino.com, 800-256-2338.

Feb. 16

Bambi’s — 9 p.m. album release, with Dylan Earl & The Reasons Why, and Mouton. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Josh Lathe — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Friends of the Phamily — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

90LB Wrench — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

CJ Solar — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Pierce Pettis — 7 p.m., Cove Concerts, Springdale. $15.

Matt Sanders — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Shannon Wurst — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Stewart Huff — 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy, with John Byrnes, and Julie Drake. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Marla Barina Jazz’n’Bossa Nova — 5 p.m., The Island Bistro, Holiday Island.

She’s Us — 9 p.m. fundraiser for the arts. Mainstage, Eureka Springs.

Anthony Ball — 7 p.m. Soul Night. with Artist Micheal Fields Jr, Valdez Woods, and more. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

Jenna and the Soul Shakers — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

KANNA — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Adult 80’s Prom — benefiting Future School of Fort Smith. Propak Building, Fort Smith. $40.

Trillium Salon Series — 7 p.m. with Amos Cochran. Roots Headquarters, at Guisinger building. Fayetteville. $10.

Septembers End — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Mark Shields Band — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Coheed and Cambria — 8 p.m., with Foxing. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $27.50.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 10 p.m., West and Watson, Fayetteville.

Feb. 17

JWG and The Dreamwalkers — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Feb. 18

Eric Miller — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jim Mills — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Feb. 19

Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Matt Berger — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Cirque Eloize Saloon — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $26-$49.

Feb. 20

The Lovers — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dale Stokes — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jim n Juice — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Feb. 21

Gravedweller — 9 p.m., with The Phlegms, and The Chads. Backspace, Fayetteville.

2FM — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Austin Lee — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

William Clark Green — 9 p.m., with Ross Cooper. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Seth Cowles — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with David Jessup. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Lance McDaniel — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Chris LaFata — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Honey Collective — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

Categories: LIVE! In NWA

Related Articles

Live Music: Dec. 9

Live Music: Dec. 9

Passafire

Passafire

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

Music Listings

Music Listings

Live Music

Live Music

Candy's Back on the (Musical) Menu

Candy's Back on the (Musical) Menu

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA