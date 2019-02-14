LIVE! in NWA

Feb. 14

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Marla Barina Jazz’n’Bossa Nova — 6 p.m., Azul Tequila, Springdale.

Windy Theory — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Springdale.

JWG and The Dreamwalkers — 5 p.m. Cathouse, Eureka Springs.

Free Fallin Band — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Roby Panall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Benjamin Del — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Victor & Penny and the Loose Change Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$20.

Concert for Lovers — 7 p.m. with Susan Shore & Michael Cockram, and Emily Kaitz & Drew Pierce. Fenix Fayetteville. $10.

Valentines Comedy Night — 8 p.m. with Raj Suresh. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Valentines Day Laughter — 7 p.m. with dinner. The Grove, Lowell. $75.

Something Better — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ozark Variety Revue No.4 — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Rachel Fields — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Dwight Yoakam — 8 p.m., with Scooter Brown Band. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $59-$84.

Feb. 15

Marla Barina Jazz’n’Bossa Nova — 6 p.m., Azul Tequila, Bentonville.

Willowcreek — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Emily Rowland — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

nighTTrain — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Brent Cobb — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Benjamin Del — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Floozies — 7:30 p.m., with Too Many Zooz, and Dreamers Delight; Rackensack at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22-$25.

Read Southall — 9:30 p.m., with Ryan Wilcox & The Sunday Shakes. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Stewart Huff — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with John Byrnes, and Julie Drake. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

KALO — 8 p.m., with The Downtown Livewires. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.

GUTA — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

DeFrance — 10 p.m., with Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Odd Key Party — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Ghost Town Blues Band — 7 p.m., with Deron Freeman. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $10.

Feb. 16

Bambi’s — 9 p.m. album release, with Dylan Earl & The Reasons Why, and Mouton. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Josh Lathe — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Friends of the Phamily — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

90LB Wrench — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

CJ Solar — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Pierce Pettis — 7 p.m., Cove Concerts, Springdale. $15.

Matt Sanders — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Shannon Wurst — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Stewart Huff — 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy, with John Byrnes, and Julie Drake. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Marla Barina Jazz’n’Bossa Nova — 5 p.m., The Island Bistro, Holiday Island.

She’s Us — 9 p.m. fundraiser for the arts. Mainstage, Eureka Springs.

Anthony Ball — 7 p.m. Soul Night. with Artist Micheal Fields Jr, Valdez Woods, and more. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

Jenna and the Soul Shakers — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

KANNA — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Adult 80’s Prom — benefiting Future School of Fort Smith. Propak Building, Fort Smith. $40.

Trillium Salon Series — 7 p.m. with Amos Cochran. Roots Headquarters, at Guisinger building. Fayetteville. $10.

Septembers End — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Mark Shields Band — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Coheed and Cambria — 8 p.m., with Foxing. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $27.50.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 10 p.m., West and Watson, Fayetteville.

Feb. 17

JWG and The Dreamwalkers — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Feb. 18

Eric Miller — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jim Mills — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Feb. 19

Keith Nicholson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Matt Berger — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jason Campbell — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Cirque Eloize Saloon — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $26-$49.

Feb. 20

The Lovers — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dale Stokes — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jim n Juice — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Feb. 21

Gravedweller — 9 p.m., with The Phlegms, and The Chads. Backspace, Fayetteville.

2FM — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Austin Lee — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

William Clark Green — 9 p.m., with Ross Cooper. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Seth Cowles — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with David Jessup. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Lance McDaniel — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Chris LaFata — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Honey Collective — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

