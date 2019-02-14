8 Days a Week

Feb. 15 (Friday)

“Oz: The REAL Story” — The beloved story is told from Toto’s perspective in this humorous play presented by the Young Actors Guild, 6, 7 & 8 p.m. Feb. 15, First Lutheran Church, 1115 N. “D” St. in Fort Smith. $7. weareyag.com.

Valentine’s Day at the Rink — 7-9 p.m., ice rink at the Jones Center in Springdale. $7 single; $10 couple, nonmembers. 756-8090.

“Shakespeare in Love” — The stage adaptation of the 1998 Best Picture Academy Award winner, presented by the theater department at UAFS, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16 & 18-19, Breedlove Auditorium. Rated 13-plus for adult comedy and drama. $6. 788-7300.

“A Murder Is Announced” — An Agatha Christie classic whodunit, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16; 3 p.m. Feb. 17, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $10-$20. 751-5441.

“Happily Ever After: A Wedding Comedy” — Moments before her wedding, Francie is hiding in the church nursery, convinced her destiny is with another man — if he ever wakes up from his coma, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16 & 20-23; 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

“Sense and Sensibility” — Directed by associate professor of speech and theatre Josiah Wallace and adapted by Kate Hamill, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16 Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7. 524-7382.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” — Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera with Michael Myers, Justin Stewart and Alix Keil, 8 p.m. Feb. 15-16, 2 p.m. Feb. 17, again Feb. 21-24, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $28/$39. 631-8988.

Feb. 16 (Saturday)

Saturday Session — “Men of Steel, Women of Wonder,” 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. Register at crystalbridges.org or 657-2335.

Shiloh Saturday — With Hobbs State Park interpreter Steve Chyrchel in an exploration of Ozark animals and animal tracks, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Pictures & Pages Book Group — “If I Built a House” by Chris Van Dusen, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 1-3. 271-3192.

Talk It Up Book Group — “The Day Glo Brothers” by Chris Barton, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 4-6. 271-3192.

Super Saturday — Fenner Russell Music Series presents Shannon Wurst, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sweetheart Cruise — Eagle watching plus lunch at Ventris Trails End Resort, 11 a.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $40-$80. Reservations at 789-5000.

Black History Month Celebration — Noon-3 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

RAM Saturday — Balloon painting, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Hands-on for all ages. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

NEA Big Read — A celebration of the season of events, activities for all ages, and an Old Tech Museum, 1-3 p.m., Reynolds Room of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Ann-Gee.Lee@uafs.edu or Christian.Gerard@uafs.edu.

Chess at the Library — A monthly chess club for grades K-12, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Skylark & The Leisures Concert — 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10 suggested donation. OzarkFolkways.org or 634-3791.

The Expelled: My Bloody Valentine — This haunted house promises that it will “give your better half a reason to climb all over you,” 7-11 p.m., The Expelled Haunted House, 29555 Arkansas 23, Huntsville. $15. 466-8556 or theexpelled.com.

Black Hearts Ball — With UltraSuede, DJ Swift 720, comedy and signature cocktails, 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $25. 657-2335.

Arkansas Art Educators Regional Art Show — Through March 2, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 783-0229.

Feb. 17 (Sunday)

Sweetheart Cruise — Eagle watching plus lunch at Ventris Trails End Resort, 11 a.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $40-$80. Reservations at 789-5000.

Adult Workshop — iPhoneography, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $45. Register at crystalbridges.org or 657-2335.

Old Time Movie Afternoon — With the Laurel & Hardy movie “Music Box” and two short Little Rascals movies, “Wild Poses” (1933) and “Little Sinner” (1935), 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Films will be shown on an original 1940s Bell & Howell 16 mm film projector and sound system. Free with refreshments available for a fee. 855-2335.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Feb. 18 (Monday)

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Feb. 19 (Tuesday)

Teen Movie Night — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Feb. 20 (Wednesday)

Sandwiched In — “In God’s Pocket: The History of Our Lady of the Ozarks Shrine,” with independent researchers Juana Young and MaryAnn Kahmann, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Bad Movie Wednesday — “Cow Belles,” 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for teenagers. faylib.org.

Feb. 21 (Thursday)

Open Mic Night — 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for grades 5-12. faylib.org.

NEA Big Read — Trading Tales Throughout History with Tom Wing, 6-8 p.m., Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center Room 129 at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Ann-Gee.Lee@uafs.edu or Christian.Gerard@uafs.edu.

“Jane Eyre” — The Charlotte Bronte classic, presented by Arts Live and directed by Jason Suel, 7 pm. Feb. 21-23 and 2 p.m. Feb. 23-24, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $7-$9. 521-4932.

Feb. 22 (Friday)

Feb. 23 (Saturday)

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Bridal Show — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. $10 in advance; $15 at the door. 254-3870 or peelcompton.org/bride.

Super Saturday — Magician Aaron Acosta, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Fayetteville Seed Exchange — Presented by Tri Cycle Farms, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church in Fayetteville. The event includes a seed saving round table discussion with Herb Culver at 1 p.m., followed by a tour of the farm at 2 p.m. Free. tricyclefarms.org.

Black History Month Story Time — Celebrate with good books, songs and rhymes followed by a kid-friendly art project, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for children of all ages. 271-6816.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Feb. 24 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — Classical guitarist Peter Fletcher presents “Music of Four Centuries,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Film Screening — Aretha Franklin in “Amazing Grace,” 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Chapter of The Links. Sold out. 657-2335 for wait list info.

Jam With The Squirrels — Bring any instrument and/or singing voice and play familiar favorites with the Squirrel Jam community music ensemble., 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged 634-3791.

