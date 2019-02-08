LIVE! in NWA
Feb. 8
Fran — 9 p.m., with Bret Koontz, and Jess Harp. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Sean Patton — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville. $10.
Ashtyn Barbaree Duo — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Drifters Mile — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Paul Bogart — Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Brandon Butler — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Core, Springdale.
The Odds — 7 p.m.; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Daryl Felsberg — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Brandon Davison. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Wes Hart — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
One 4 the Money — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
BottleRocket — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
DeFrance — 8 p.m., with Vintage Pistol. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12-$15.
Vanimal Kingdom — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
DJ Syca — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
DJ Boyd — Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Candlebox — 8 p.m., with To Whom It May. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $22.50-$27.50.
Shannon Wurst and Ed Carr — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Alfredo Rodríguez and Pedrito Martinez Duo — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.
Feb. 9
House Of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 8 p.m. with Graham Weber, Willi Carlisle Goehring, Nick Nace, Ashtyn Barbaree, Ali Holder, and Megan Palmer. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.
Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
DiMeTrip — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Colter Wall — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Core on Mall Ave., Fayetteville.
Day of Percussion — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville.
Freddie Mercury Tribute — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Sold Out.
Daryl Felsberg — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Brandon Davison. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
September’s End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Testify — 8 p.m. Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12-$15.
Party Line Band — 9 p.m., Morano’s, Fayetteville.
The Salesman — 8 p.m., with Ghost Cities, and Esc Ctrl. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
DJ Mixx Tenn — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Feb. 10
Children of the World Choir — 8, 9:30 & 11:14 a.m., Christian Life Cathedral, Fayetteville.
House of Songs Songwriter Summit — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
Feb. 12
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Feb. 13
Victor & Penny — 6 p.m. “Musical Time Capsule: The Evolution of Kansas City Jazz.” Fayetteville Public Library.
Drew Fish Band — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.
Isayah’s All Stars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Pop Evil — 7:30 p.m., with Don Jamieson, and Them Evils. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $20-$25.
Feb. 14
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Marla Barina Jazz’n’Bossa Nova — 6 p.m., Azul Tequila, Springdale.
Windy Theory — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Springdale.
JWG and The Dreamwalkers — 5 p.m. Cathouse, Eureka Springs.
Free Fallin Band — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Roby Panall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Benjamin Del — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Victor & Penny and the Loose Change Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$20.
Concert for Lovers — 7 p.m. with Susan Shore & Michael Cockram, and Emily Kaitz & Drew Pierce. Fenix Fayetteville. $10.
Valentines Comedy Night — 8 p.m. with Raj Suresh. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Valentines Day Laughter — 7 p.m. with dinner. The Grove, Lowell. $75.
Something Better — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ozark Variety Revue No.4 — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Rachel Fields — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Dwight Yoakam — 8 p.m., with Scooter Brown Band. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $59-$84.
