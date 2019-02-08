LIVE! in NWA

Paul Bogart — Breakout country singer Paul Bogart released his debut album “Leather” in 2017 to critical acclaim, and his streaming views and listens are steadily continuing to rise. The “Cowboy Ride” singer will perform a free show at 9 p.m. Feb. 8 at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla. Though his songs are fresh and he himself is young, Bogart is an old soul, exuding sincerity and a rare, down-to-earth charm. 800-754-4111, cherokeecasino.com, paulbogart.com.

Feb. 8

Fran — 9 p.m., with Bret Koontz, and Jess Harp. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Sean Patton — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville. $10.

Ashtyn Barbaree Duo — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Drifters Mile — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Paul Bogart — Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Brandon Butler — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Core, Springdale.

The Odds — 7 p.m.; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Daryl Felsberg — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Brandon Davison. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Wes Hart — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

One 4 the Money — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

BottleRocket — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

DeFrance — 8 p.m., with Vintage Pistol. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12-$15.

Vanimal Kingdom — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

DJ Syca — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd — Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Candlebox — 8 p.m., with To Whom It May. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $22.50-$27.50.

Shannon Wurst and Ed Carr — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Alfredo Rodríguez and Pedrito Martinez Duo — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.

Alfredo Rodríguez and Pedrito Martinez Duo — Melding the music of their homeland with jazz influences, Alfredo Rodríguez and Pedro Pablo “Pedrito” Martinez will perform at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Rodríguez leads the way for the new wave of Cuban musicians who are embracing the genre, while Martinez’s original compositions reflect not only his Afro-Cuban roots, but also the range of influences that have impacted him from reggae to 1970s R&B to jazz to funk. Limited tickets remain. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org. $30-$50.

Feb. 9

House Of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 8 p.m. with Graham Weber, Willi Carlisle Goehring, Nick Nace, Ashtyn Barbaree, Ali Holder, and Megan Palmer. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

DiMeTrip — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Colter Wall — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Core on Mall Ave., Fayetteville.

Day of Percussion — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville.

Freddie Mercury Tribute — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Sold Out.

Daryl Felsberg — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Brandon Davison. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

September’s End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Testify — 8 p.m. Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12-$15.

Party Line Band — 9 p.m., Morano’s, Fayetteville.

The Salesman — 8 p.m., with Ghost Cities, and Esc Ctrl. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

DJ Mixx Tenn — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Feb. 10

Children of the World Choir — 8, 9:30 & 11:14 a.m., Christian Life Cathedral, Fayetteville.

House of Songs Songwriter Summit — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Feb. 12

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Feb. 13

Victor & Penny — 6 p.m. “Musical Time Capsule: The Evolution of Kansas City Jazz.” Fayetteville Public Library.

Drew Fish Band — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Isayah’s All Stars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Pop Evil — 7:30 p.m., with Don Jamieson, and Them Evils. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $20-$25.

Feb. 14

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Marla Barina Jazz’n’Bossa Nova — 6 p.m., Azul Tequila, Springdale.

Windy Theory — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Springdale.

JWG and The Dreamwalkers — 5 p.m. Cathouse, Eureka Springs.

Free Fallin Band — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Roby Panall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Benjamin Del — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Victor & Penny and the Loose Change Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$20.

Concert for Lovers — 7 p.m. with Susan Shore & Michael Cockram, and Emily Kaitz & Drew Pierce. Fenix Fayetteville. $10.

Valentines Comedy Night — 8 p.m. with Raj Suresh. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Valentines Day Laughter — 7 p.m. with dinner. The Grove, Lowell. $75.

Something Better — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ozark Variety Revue No.4 — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Rachel Fields — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Dwight Yoakam — 8 p.m., with Scooter Brown Band. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $59-$84.

