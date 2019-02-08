LIVE! in NWA

Feb. 8

Fran — 9 p.m., with Bret Koontz, and Jess Harp. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Sean Patton — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville. $10.

Ashtyn Barbaree Duo — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Drifters Mile — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Paul Bogart — Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Brandon Butler — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Core, Springdale.

The Odds — 7 p.m.; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Daryl Felsberg — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Brandon Davison. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Wes Hart — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

One 4 the Money — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

BottleRocket — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

DeFrance — 8 p.m., with Vintage Pistol. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12-$15.

Vanimal Kingdom — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

DJ Syca — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd — Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Candlebox — 8 p.m., with To Whom It May. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $22.50-$27.50.

Shannon Wurst and Ed Carr — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Alfredo Rodríguez and Pedrito Martinez Duo — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.

Feb. 9

House Of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 8 p.m. with Graham Weber, Willi Carlisle Goehring, Nick Nace, Ashtyn Barbaree, Ali Holder, and Megan Palmer. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

DiMeTrip — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Colter Wall — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Core on Mall Ave., Fayetteville.

Day of Percussion — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville.

Freddie Mercury Tribute — George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Sold Out.

Daryl Felsberg — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Brandon Davison. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

September’s End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Testify — 8 p.m. Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12-$15.

Party Line Band — 9 p.m., Morano’s, Fayetteville.

The Salesman — 8 p.m., with Ghost Cities, and Esc Ctrl. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

DJ Mixx Tenn — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Feb. 10

Children of the World Choir — 8, 9:30 & 11:14 a.m., Christian Life Cathedral, Fayetteville.

House of Songs Songwriter Summit — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Feb. 12

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Feb. 13

Victor & Penny — 6 p.m. “Musical Time Capsule: The Evolution of Kansas City Jazz.” Fayetteville Public Library.

Drew Fish Band — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Isayah’s All Stars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Pop Evil — 7:30 p.m., with Don Jamieson, and Them Evils. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $20-$25.

Feb. 14

Marla Barina Jazz’n’Bossa Nova — 6 p.m., Azul Tequila, Springdale.

Windy Theory — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Springdale.

JWG and The Dreamwalkers — 5 p.m. Cathouse, Eureka Springs.

Free Fallin Band — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Roby Panall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Benjamin Del — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Victor & Penny and the Loose Change Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$20.

Concert for Lovers — 7 p.m. with Susan Shore & Michael Cockram, and Emily Kaitz & Drew Pierce. Fenix Fayetteville. $10.

Valentines Comedy Night — 8 p.m. with Raj Suresh. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Valentines Day Laughter — 7 p.m. with dinner. The Grove, Lowell. $75.

Something Better — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ozark Variety Revue No.4 — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Rachel Fields — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Dwight Yoakam — 8 p.m., with Scooter Brown Band. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $59-$84.

