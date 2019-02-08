Laissez Le Bon Temps Rouler
Eureka Springs promises to feel like NOLA
The 14th annual Eureka Gras Mardi Gras Extravaganza got rolling on Jan. 12 with the Kings Day Kick-Off Gala to officially announce the Royal Court and Monarchs of the Krewe of Krazo (Ozark spelled backwards). With a dozen more events throughout February and March, Eureka Springs brings on “les bon temps” with this year’s theme of comic book characters.
Feb. 9
The Taste of N’Awlins — 1-3 p.m., Grand Taverne inside the Grand Central Hotel. $8.
Hot beignets, chicory coffee and gumbo shooters will be served, followed by the umbrella 2nd line.
Feb. 16
Red Dress Hearti Gras Ball & Benefit Dinner — 5 p.m., benefiting Eureka Christian Health Outreach. Music by Serrano-Torres. Upstairs at The Grotto. $70.
Feb. 21
Arti Gras Palette to Palate — 5:30 p.m., Crescent Hotel. $45.
Feb. 22
Coronation Masquerade Ball — 6 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center.
Feb. 23
Light and Sound Night Parade — 6 p.m., downtown on Spring and Main streets.
Black Lite Ball — 7 p.m., Chelsea’s Cafe. Advance tickets at reserveeureka.com. $35.
March 1
Jokers Masquerade Ball — 6 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center. Tickets by email at jokersballeurekasprings@gmail.com. $30.
March 2
Eureka Gras Costume Day Parade — 2 p.m., downtown on Spring and Main streets.
March 3
Jazz Brunch — 11 a.m., Crescent Hotel. Music by Crescent City Combo. Reservations at 253-9652. $19.95.
Fat Tuesday, March 5
St. Liz Cajun King Cake Ball — 6 p.m., oyster bar, Cajun dinner, music by Naturally Brass, St. Elizabeth Parish Hall. Reservations only: 253-8864. $40.
— Source: eurekaspringsmardigras.org