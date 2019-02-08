Laissez Le Bon Temps Rouler February 8, 2019

Eureka Springs promises to feel like NOLA

The 14th annual Eureka Gras Mardi Gras Extravaganza got rolling on Jan. 12 with the Kings Day Kick-Off Gala to officially announce the Royal Court and Monarchs of the Krewe of Krazo (Ozark spelled backwards). With a dozen more events throughout February and March, Eureka Springs brings on “les bon temps” with this year’s theme of comic book characters.

Feb. 9

The Taste of N’Awlins — 1-3 p.m., Grand Taverne inside the Grand Central Hotel. $8.

Hot beignets, chicory coffee and gumbo shooters will be served, followed by the umbrella 2nd line.

Feb. 16

Red Dress Hearti Gras Ball & Benefit Dinner — 5 p.m., benefiting Eureka Christian Health Outreach. Music by Serrano-Torres. Upstairs at The Grotto. $70.

Feb. 21

Arti Gras Palette to Palate — 5:30 p.m., Crescent Hotel. $45.

Feb. 22

Coronation Masquerade Ball — 6 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center.

Feb. 23

Light and Sound Night Parade — 6 p.m., downtown on Spring and Main streets.

Black Lite Ball — 7 p.m., Chelsea’s Cafe. Advance tickets at reserveeureka.com. $35.

March 1

Jokers Masquerade Ball — 6 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center. Tickets by email at jokersballeurekasprings@gmail.com. $30.

March 2

Eureka Gras Costume Day Parade — 2 p.m., downtown on Spring and Main streets.

March 3

Jazz Brunch — 11 a.m., Crescent Hotel. Music by Crescent City Combo. Reservations at 253-9652. $19.95.

Fat Tuesday, March 5

St. Liz Cajun King Cake Ball — 6 p.m., oyster bar, Cajun dinner, music by Naturally Brass, St. Elizabeth Parish Hall. Reservations only: 253-8864. $40.

— Source: eurekaspringsmardigras.org