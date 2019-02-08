8 days a week

Feb. 8 (Friday)

Member Preview — “Men of Steel, Women of Wonder,” 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. Register at 418-5728.

“Valentines and Killer Chili” — A trucker and a waitress look for love in Kent Brown’s one-act play presented by Smokehouse Players, Chillin’ Room at Ozark Mountain Smokehouse in Fayetteville. $20 donation to Magdalene Serenity House. Sold out. Call for waitlist info: 935-4219.

“A Murder Is Announced” — An Agatha Christie classic whodunit, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8-9 and 15-16; 3 p.m. Feb 10 and 17, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $10-$20. 751-5441.

“Macbeth” — With multiple murderous plots to untangle, Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” has plenty of darkness and evil to offer, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8-9 & 2 p.m. Feb. 10, UA Black Box Theater, 2 E. Center St. in Fayetteville. $5-$20. 575-4752.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” — Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera with Michael Myers, Justin Stewart and Alix Keil, 8 p.m. Feb. 8-9; 2 p.m. Feb. 10; again Feb. 14-17 & 21-24, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $28/$39. 631-8988.

“Every Brilliant Thing” — A one-woman show starring Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actor Liz Callaway, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 & 7 p.m. Sunday, ends Feb. 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17.50-$47. theatre2.org or 443-5600.

“Falsettos” — The Tony Award-winning musical starts its national tour at the Walton Arts Center, 8 p.m. Feb. 8-9. $38. 443-5600.

Feb. 9 (Saturday)

Maker Space on the Mountain — Make a unique gift at workshops including weaving, Mexican dessert making, blacksmithing, oil painting, hand-built pottery and soap making, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Fees vary. 634-3791 or OzarkFolkways.org.

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Genealogy with Rich Venezia — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register for each session at faylib.org.

Mother Nature Reads — “The Woods in Winter: Where Are the Animals,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Chinese New Year Celebration — With a traditional Lion Dance, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for families. 271-6816.

Valentine Artsy Craftsy — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — The Cotton Pickers with museum educator Raven Cook, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Maker Studio — SewSimple, designed for adult sewing enthusiasts interested in learning how to sew, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free but sewing machines are limited. Register at 750-8180.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

FSRAM Fundraising Gala — With cocktails, live music, food and fun, 6:30-10 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $75-$100. 784-2787.

“Music From The Heart” — With the Arkansas Philharmonic & guest Robert Henry, 7 p.m., Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $5-$35. 800-965-9324.

“Local Color Radio Hour” — Local musicians, original comedy sketches and segments on exhibits at local museums, 7 p.m., William O. Darby Junior High School auditorium at 616 N. 14th St. in Fort Smith. $10. facebook.com/SpinninRoundProductions.

Valentine’s Day Dance — With the new NWA Jazz & More Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. $10. 855-8170.

Feb. 10 (Sunday)

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall, 121 W. Huntsville Ave. in downtown Springdale. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Second Sunday Local Author Series — With Steve Hamburg, author of the novel “Ladies Wagon Train — Independence: The Beginning,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Feb. 11 (Monday)

BookTalk — “The Day of the Owl” by Leonardo Sciascia, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cover to Cover Book Club — “All Rise for the Honorable Perry T. Cook” by Leslie Conner, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 4-6. 271-3192.

Adult Speaker Series — With Master Naturalist Denis Dean speaking on “The Disappearing Ground: The World of Sinkholes, Caves, Disappearing Streams, and More,” 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Auditions — For “Stupid Kid,” a new play by Sharr White, 6:30 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. 631-8988.

Feb. 12 (Tuesday)

The Book Lovers’ Club — 10:15 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 783-0229.

Lunch Pail Tales — An interactive story time for adults, noon, Windsor Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 785-0405.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — Noon, Rogers Public Library. Free for adults. 621-1152.

Books and Brews — “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman, 6 p.m., Core Public House on Mission Boulevard in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Book Club — “Educated” by Tara Westover, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For adults. 271-3192.

Dorrance Dance — Honoring tap dance’s uniquely beautiful history in a new, dynamic and compelling context, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center. $30-$85. 443-5600.

Feb. 13 (Wednesday)

Folding Friends — An origami club for kids, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 1-6. 271-3192.

Musical Time Capsule — The Evolution of Kansas City Jazz with Jeff Freling and Erin McGrane of Victor & Penny, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 14 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Death in the Air” by Kate Dawson, 9:30 a.m.,Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Afterschool Movies — “Christopher Robin,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for families. 271-3192.

Artist’s Reception — For “In Living Color,” works by Zeek Taylor, 4:30-6:30 p.m. during Art on the Bricks, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Art up until March 31, through the run of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” 631-8988.

Teen Movie Night — “I Am Number Four,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Renaissance and Resistance — An Exploration of Black American Art in Times of Radical Change: “Black Power” with Kentrell Curry of NWA Black Artist Collective and Raven Cook of Foundations, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Victor & Penny and the The Loose Change Orchestra — Playing Prohibition Era music in a “hoppin’ speakeasy” performance, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10-$20. 575-5387.

“Shakespeare in Love” — The stage adaptation of the 1998 Best Picture Academy Award winner, presented by the theater department at UAFS, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-16 & 18-19, Breedlove Auditorium. Rated 13-plus for adult comedy and drama. ?? 788-7300.

“Happily Ever After: A Wedding Comedy” — Moments before her wedding, Francie is hiding in the church nursery, convinced her destiny is with another man — if he ever wakes up from his coma, through Feb. 23, Fort Smith Little Theatre. Season tickets are $60-$120 at 783-2966 or fslt.org.

“Oz: The REAL Story” — The beloved story is told from Toto’s perspective in this humorous play presented by the Young Actors Guild, Feb. 14-15, Greenwood Performing Arts Center, 515 E. Gary St., in Greenwood. $7. weareyag.com.

Feb. 15 (Friday)

Feb. 16 (Saturday)

Saturday Session — “Men of Steel, Women of Wonder,” 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. Register at crystalbridges.org or 657-2335.

Shiloh Saturday — With Hobbs State Park interpreter Steve Chyrchel in an exploration of Ozark animals and animal tracks, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Pictures & Pages Book Group — “If I Built a House” by Chris Van Dusen, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 1-3. 271-3192.

Talk It Up Book Group — “The Day Glo Brothers” by Chris Barton, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 4-6. 271-3192.

Super Saturday — Fenner Russell Music Series presents Shannon Wurst, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sweetheart Cruise — Eagle watching plus lunch at Ventris Trails End Resort, 11 a.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $40-$80. Reservations at 789-5000.

Black History Month Celebration — Noon-3 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

RAM Saturday — Balloon painting, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Hands-on for all ages. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

NEA Big Read — A celebration of the season of events, activities for all ages, and an Old Tech Museum, 1-3 p.m., Reynolds Room of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Ann-Gee.Lee@uafs.edu or Christian.Gerard@uafs.edu.

Chess at the Library — A monthly chess club for grades K-12, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Skylark & The Leisures Concert — 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10 suggested donation. OzarkFolkways.org or 634-3791.

Black Hearts Ball — With UltraSuede, DJ Swift 720, comedy and signature cocktails, 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $25. 657-2335.

Arkansas Art Educators Regional Art Show — Through March 2, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 783-0229.

Feb. 17 (Sunday)

Sweetheart Cruise — Eagle watching plus lunch at Ventris Trails End Resort, 11 a.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $40-$80. Reservations at 789-5000.

Adult Workshop — iPhoneography, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $45. Register at crystalbridges.org or 657-2335.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

