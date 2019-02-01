Second Season

Youth theaters ready to dance, sing and seek adventure

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

lhightower@nwadg.com

Spring brings fresh theater options to the Northwest Arkansas youngsters.

Trike Theatre

464-5084

triketheatre.org

“Trike Theatre is excited for its Little Trike season, intimate and interactive plays for children 2 to 5 and their families,” says Trike Theatre’s executive director, Kassie Misiewicz. “These ‘non-shushing’ shows are unique to Northwest Arkansas and are a perfect way to introduce our youngest audience members to live theater. We know that afterwards, children want to act out the story, so every family will depart with an interactive ‘Play-in-a-Box’ take-home.”

“Hurry Up!…and Wait” — Aimed at kids ages 2-4, this “Little Trike” selection teaches patience through songs, games and storytelling, 3 p.m. Feb. 23-24 and March 2-3; 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 2, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 27-March 1 & 11 a.m. Feb. 27-March 1 at Trike Theatre in Bentonville; 9:30 & 11 a.m. March 6-9 at Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $6.

“Balloonacy” — A sweet play about the importance of friendship, 3 p.m. March 30-31 and April 6-7; 4:30 p.m. March 30 and April 6, 9:30 a.m. April 3-5 & 11 a.m. April 3-5 at Trike Theatre in Bentonville; 9:30 & 11 a.m. April 10-13 & 3 p.m. April 14 at Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $6.

”Choose Love” — The national movement of compassion and acceptance, adapted for the stage, 3 p.m. April 27-28, 4:30 p.m. April 27, 9:30 & 11 a.m. May 1-4, Trike Theatre in Bentonville; 9:30 & 11 a.m. May 11, 15-18; 3 p.m. May 12 at Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $6.

Arts Live Theatre

521-4932

artslivetheatre.com

“Arts Live Theatre is excited to bring new and original productions to the area, plus several well-known titles,” says Arts Live Executive Director Mark Landon Smith. “In addition ALT, in partnership with Actors Casting Agency, provides opportunities for young actors to audition to appear in film, television and commercials… Arts Live also offers several after-school classes, spring break and summer camps and special events.”

“Jane Eyre” — Charlotte Bronte’s classic novel is adapted for the stage, Feb. 21-24, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $7-$9.

“Junie B. Jones: The Musical” — Everyone’s favorite first grader navigates her first day of school, May 2-5, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $7-$9.

“Treasure Island” — Robert Louis Stevenson’s adventurous classic, adapted for the stage, May 30- June 2, Arts Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $7-$9.

“The Hundred Dresses” — A poignant message about friendship, adapted from the Newbery Honor book by Eleanor Estes, June 27-30, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $7-$9.

Young Actors Guild

weareyag.com

With more than 60 seasons under its belt, Fort Smith’s Young Actors Guild is the oldest youth theater in Arkansas. Executive director Missy Gipson keeps things fresh by choosing a mix of original and classic shows for the season.

“Oz: The REAL Story” — The beloved story is told from Toto’s perspective in this humorous play, Feb. 14-15, Greenwood Performing Arts Center, 515 E. Gary St., in Greenwood. $7.

“The Velveteen Rabbit” — The classic children’s book comes to life on stage, March 28-31 King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren. $7.

“Newsies” — This rip-roaring musical is based on the 1899 New York newsboy strike, July 11-14, Alma Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St. in Alma. $7.

“Curious George: The Golden Meatball” — This adventure-filled musical is specially tailored for the younger set, Sept. 5-8, King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren. $7.

Pilot Arts

879-1034

pilotarts.org

In its second season, Pilot Arts is the new kid on the block. While not strictly youth theater, founder and artistic director Missy Gipson makes sure to make room for plenty of youth opportunities when planning the theater’s season.

“I’m so thankful to go into our second season showcasing new work — featuring kids in our new musical, ‘Ninjas,’” says Gipson. “We wanted to offer a musical that would excite kids about coming to see a musical, using the lure of roundhouse kicks, catchy tunes and some fun fight choreography. Great for families!”

Plus, she’s also gearing up for the musical version of “Freaky Friday.”

“The music is terrific, written by the same composers of ‘Next To Normal,’ and the book is by one of the writers of ‘Parenthood’,” says Gipson. “This is a show for anyone who has been a teen — all of us — has a teen, is going to have a teen, or likes dance musicals.”

“Ninjas: The Musical” — The world debut of an original musical, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 2 p.m. Feb. 23, Drake Field Airport, 4500 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. $6.

“Freaky Friday” — A musical, contemporary update of a 40-year-old classic, Mary Rodgers’ 1972 book “Freaky Friday.” The universe turns topsy-turvy, and a mother and daughter switch bodies, allowing each to learn a little something about the other’s life, 7 p.m. March 27-30 & 2 p.m. March 30-31, Arkansas Air & Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. $12-$30.