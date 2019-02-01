Art OverView

Superheroes, folk art instruments, calls for works

Now

Arkansas Business Hall of Fame — An exhibit honoring the induction of Springdale business icons John W. Tyson and Joe M. Steele, through Feb. 15, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 751-5441.

“A Bend in the Road” — Paintings by Fayetteville artist Carol Hart, through March 31, Story Art Gallery at Grace Point Church, 1201 NE McCollum Drive in Bentonville. Free. tim@gracepointchurch.net.

“On Paper: Collaborations in Print and Pulp from Wildwood Press” — Featuring work by Linda Schwarz, Christine Corday, David Shapiro, Valerie Hammond, Michele Oka Doner, Juan Sanchez and Xiaoze Xie, through May 4, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 571-2766.

Jan. 31

Opening Reception — For “From Spiro to Liverpool and Back Again: Hepcats, Stingers, Cornbread and R.C. Gamble,” 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. The exhibit, including an original hand painted poster, original 45 records, sheet music, a performance return for Colton Hall in Bristol, England, a Beatles jacket from the 1964 U. S. Tour (courtesy of Chris Carter) and more, open through March 30. $2-$7 museum admission. 783-7841.

Feb. 1

Artist’s Reception — For Fayetteville artist Joëlle Storet in an exhibition titled “Awakening,” 6:30-9 p.m., Thea Foundation Gallery at 401 Main St. in North Little Rock. Art on show through March 2. Admission $15 for the reception; exhibit free. 501-379-9512 or email stacey@theafoundation.org.

Feb. 2

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

RAM Saturday — Quilt art, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Hands-on for all ages. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Feb. 4

“Instruments of Faith” — The Life and Work of Ed Stilley, featuring more than 20 handmade Stilley instruments on loan from private collectors, through 2019, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Feb. 7

Opening Reception — For “Naked,” “a show exposing the unguarded, undisguised and unabashed,” 5-8 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville at 16 W. Center St. Art on show through March 2. fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Renaissance and Resistance — An Exploration of Black American Art in Times of Radical Change: “The Harlem Renaissance” with Kentrell Curry of NWA Black Artist Collective and Raven Cook of Foundations, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 8

Member Preview — “Men of Steel, Women of Wonder,” 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. Register at 418-5728.

Feb. 9

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Valentine Artsy Craftsy — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — The Cotton Pickers with museum educator Raven Cook, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

FSRAM Fundraising Gala — With cocktails, live music, food and fun, 6:30-10 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $75-$100. 784-2787.

Feb. 13

Figure Drawing from the Nude Model — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. Register at crystalbridges.org or 657-2335.

Feb. 14

Artist’s Reception — For “In Living Color,” works by Zeek Taylor, 4:30-6:30 p.m. during Art on the Bricks, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Art up until March 31, through the run of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” 631-8988.

Renaissance and Resistance — An Exploration of Black American Art in Times of Radical Change: “Black Power” with Kentrell Curry of NWA Black Artist Collective and Raven Cook of Foundations, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 16

Saturday Session — “Men of Steel, Women of Wonder,” 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. Register at crystalbridges.org or 657-2335.

RAM Saturday — Balloon painting, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Hands-on for all ages. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Feb. 17

Adult Workshop — iPhoneography, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $45. Register at crystalbridges.org or 657-2335.

Feb. 18

Figure Drawing — With a clothed model, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Feb. 21

The Great Reveal — Reclaiming Caricatures with works from the Civil War era, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Feb. 22

Art By the Glass — Comic Posters with artist Gustav Carlson, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

Feb. 23

RAM Saturday — Tie-dye art, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Hands-on for all ages. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Feb. 28

Gallery Conversation — What’s New: Njideka Akunyili Crosby with curatorial assistant Jayson Overby, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Call For Works

“The Heart of a Nation” — A national competitive exhibition that has been hosted by the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum since its inception in 1948, deadline is Feb. 15. Information at 784-2787.

Cherokee Art Market Youth Competition and Show — For citizens of a federally recognized tribe in grades 6-12, one entry per person, to be received March 28 and 29 at the Cherokee Heritage Center near Tahlequah, Okla. Applications at CherokeeArtMarket.com. Information at Deborah Fritts at 918-384-6990 or cherokeeartmarket@cnent.com.

All Month

Rogers Historical Museum — Now open in the Hailey Ford Building, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

Museum of Native American History — Ongoing, 202 S.W. “O” St. in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456; monah.us.

Eureka Fine Art Gallery — An artists’ cooperative, ongoing, 2 Pine St., next to Brews, in Eureka Springs. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Fenix Fayetteville — An artists’ cooperative, ongoing, 16 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. fenixfayettevilleart.com.

Wishing Spring Gallery — An artists’ cooperative, ongoing, 8862 W. McNelly Road at the Bentonville/Bella Vista border. 273-1798 or wishingspringgallery.org.

Art at Lotus — Featuring “Iced Trees” by Linda Scogin, through February, White Lotus in Fayetteville. 582-4806 or lotuswhite@sbcglobal.net.

“Make Architecture Indigenous Again” — Featuring the work of Chris Cornelius, a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and founding principal of studio:indigenous in Milwaukee, through March 21, Fred and Mary Smith Exhibition Gallery in Vol Walker Hall on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. Email mparks17@uark.edu.

Timothy J. Clark: Masterworks on Paper — Through March 31, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

First National Bank of NWA — Showing artists Annetta Gregory, Cheri Bohn, Robin Miller-Bookhout, and Christina Mariotti through mid-April at the Bentonville Branch, 402 SW “A” St. in Bentonville. Email bank art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

“Stand Up, Speak Out” — A photo exhibit exploring local protest movements, including historic photos of public demonstrations in Northwest Arkansas over such issues as labor, education, war, civil rights, government and the environment, through May 18, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com