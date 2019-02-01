8 Days a Week

Feb. 1 (Friday)

Crosswords & Coffee — 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic Show — A kickoff to Black History Month, 1 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10. 751-5441.

Drawing — With Ryan Starkey, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library Miller Branch. Free for adults. 646-3945.

Writing Workshop — I Want to Write a Children’s Book! with Millie Gore, 1-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

ArtInfusion Happening — “(I)sland T(rap)” by Austin Dean Ashford, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335.

Macbeth” — With multiple murderous plots to untangle, Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” has plenty of darkness and evil to offer, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1-2, 6-9 & 2 p.m. Feb. 3 & 10, UA Black Box Theater, 2 E. Center St. in Fayetteville. $5-$20. 575-4752.

__

Feb. 2 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — African Folktales with Bright Star Children’s Theatre, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RAM Saturday — Quilt art, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

An Ozark Culinary History — With Chef Erin Rowe, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Square Dance Social — Enjoy a sit-down concert of old-time music from the West Fork Gals String Band then cut a rug at with a square dance called by Steve Green, 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10 suggested donation. 634-3791 or OzarkFolkways.org.

__

Feb. 3 (Sunday)

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Feb. 4 (Monday)

“Instruments of Faith” — The Life and Work of Ed Stilley, featuring more than 20 handmade Stilley instruments on loan from private collectors, through 2019, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

BookTalk at Night — “Sea Prayer” by Khaled Hosseini, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Feb. 5 (Tuesday)

Teen Movie Night — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

__

Feb. 6 (Wednesday)

NonProfits: Telling Your Story — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

A Curious Kids Workshop — Symmetrical Heart Art, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades K-6. 271-6816.

Books & Brews — “The Lost City of the Monkey God” by Douglas Preston, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. on Zion Road in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Try FPL — Salsa Dancing 101 with Ms. Eliese from DANCE, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Feb. 7 (Thursday)

Renaissance and Resistance — An Exploration of Black American Art in Times of Radical Change: “The Harlem Renaissance” with Kentrell Curry of NWA Black Artist Collective and Raven Cook of Foundations, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Fiction Forge — Join writers of all genres on the first Thursday of the month as they focus on different elements of the craft of creative writing, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

__

Feb. 8 (Friday)

Member Preview — “Men of Steel, Women of Wonder,” 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. Register at 418-5728.

“Valentines and Killer Chili” — A trucker and a waitress look for love in Kent Brown’s one-act play presented by Smokehouse Players, doors at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., music by Rob Button at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Feb. 8-9, Chillin’ Room at Ozark Mountain Smokehouse in Fayetteville. $20 donation to Magdalene Serenity House. smokehouseplayers@gmail.com or 935-4219.

“Falsettos” — The Tony Award-winning musical starts its national tour at the Walton Arts Center, 8 p.m. Feb. 8-9. $38. 443-5600.

__

Feb. 9 (Saturday)

Maker Space on the Mountain — Make a unique gift at workshops including weaving, Mexican dessert making, blacksmithing, oil painting, hand-built pottery and soap making, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Fees vary. 634-3791 or OzarkFolkways.org.

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Genealogy with Rich Venezia — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register for each session at faylib.org.

Mother Nature Reads — “The Woods in Winter: Where Are the Animals,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Chinese New Year Celebration — With a traditional Lion Dance, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for families. 271-6816.

Valentine Artsy Craftsy — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — The Cotton Pickers with museum educator Raven Cook, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Maker Studio — SewSimple, designed for adult sewing enthusiasts interested in learning how to sew, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free but sewing machines are limited. Register at 750-8180.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

FSRAM Fundraising Gala — With cocktails, live music, food and fun, 6:30-10 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $75-$100. 784-2787.

Valentine’s Day Dance — With the new NWA Jazz & More Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. $10. 855-8170.

__

Feb. 10 (Sunday)

Second Sunday Local Author Series — With Steve Hamburg, author of the novel “Ladies Wagon Train — Independence: The Beginning,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Feb. 11

BookTalk — “The Day of the Owl” by Leonardo Sciascia, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Speaker Series — With Master Naturalist Denis Dean speaking on “The Disappearing Ground: The World of Sinkholes, Caves, Disappearing Streams, and More,” 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Auditions — For “Stupid Kid,” a new play by Sharr White, 6:30 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. 631-8988.