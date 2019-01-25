Aquarius – Cooperation & Cooperatives

The Sun entered Aquarius last Sunday, prior to the lunar eclipse. Aquarius is the “Light that shines on Earth and across the sea.”We (seekers, aspirants, disciples, Initiates) have returned to Earth from the summit of Capricorn; on the mountain we absorbed the Light Supernal (heavenly light) for humanity. We now in Aquarius radiate that light. This light becomes the “waters of life for thirsty humanity.”

The keynotes of Aquarius are cooperation (cooperatives), collaboration and community. Uranus in Aries & later in Taurus provides the “quickening” needed to manifest the new era’s “new ways of being.” Aquarius is the sign of humanity working together, building community & cooperatives.

What are cooperatives? Cooperatives are democratically governed groups, operating on an at-cost-not-for-profit basis, focusing on economic and social well-being of people and nations worldwide. They foster and encourage cooperative development, which generates local wealth, employment and marketplace interactions. It’s a plan of action whose time has come. The thought of continuing under big corporation (BC) agendas is no longer feasible, acceptable, attractive, understandable or sustainable. BC is part of the past, lifeless world of greed and mass control.

Cooperatives fulfill the need of the 99% (humanity), seek what is local and sustainable, are consumer-owned and member-controlled – benefits that create communality and community. Cooperatives differ completely from profit-driven enterprises. Cooperatives are “people-centered enterprises,” operating under values and principles guiding cooperatives worldwide – self-help, self-responsibility, democracy, equality, equity, and solidarity. Cooperative members believe in the ethical values – honesty, openness, social responsibility and caring for others. Farmers in cooperatives say with pride, “I’m a farmer & I’m an owner.” Where is a cooperative near you?

ARIES: Working hard, perhaps to exhaustion, with your thinking power and energy focused in the world of work. Are you finding yourself easily upset, edgy, irritated or impatient? Are there criticism or interruptions around you? You continue to achieve success and enthusiasm. You ask that others exhibit the same. They cannot. They don’t have your astrology chart. Be generous, listen & ponder instead of having expectations. Exhaustion then falls away.

TAURUS: You love pleasure and pursue it quietly. You seek satisfaction through each day’s tasks and endeavors. At times you’re unexpectedly playful. Deep down you’re competitive. Your animals and/or children may exhibit this. You’re affectionate. You forgive. You’re admired yet secretive. You’re a taskmaster toward yourself. Enter the field of art. Draw, paint, sing, be creative each day. It’s your saving grace.

GEMINI: You’re protective of friends, home and family. You hide away with them. You have anger but no one can find it. You don’t even know why. It’s hidden in a Scorpio sort of family situation. Careful because resentments, like fiery sparks, sometimes fly out of you. Someday you’ll seek a more direct approach to your hidden inner world. Prayer helps soothe away what hurts. Studying astrology does too.

CANCER: More and more you speak your mind, expressing ideas and opinions. Knowing a lot of this and that, you become upset when your morals and values differ from others. Sometimes you’re afraid, sometimes you’re informative. Sometimes you’re disruptive. Consider the differences and outcomes. Everyone has important information. Even silence contributes. Everyone is polishing the facet of themselves, creating the great diamond of humanity. What facet belongs to you?

LEO: You’re working hard these days. In the months to come slow down a bit, become more precise and deliberate. Produce only what you value. At times, you’re ambitious. Then your impatience emerges with fiery impulsiveness. You can also be possessive. Independence is vital; a value you defend with secrecy. Daily life becomes filled with tasks. Take it easy. Slow down. Look around.

VIRGO: For a time, you’ll be more forcefully creative than usual. A dynamic energy will pour through you. It allows you to consider new realities, new plans and creative endeavors, giving you a new identity that’s independent and direct. You will be called to spontaneity, action and follow-through. Only for only a while, though. Then with the retrogrades everything turns inward. You return home.

LIBRA: For a long or short amount of time, you felt stifled from your choices. Understanding and asserting yourself was obstructed. A sense of defeat, perhaps despair was felt. No one was encouraging or loving you enough. You needed to build up self-confidence and a sense of balance. Then you made a decision to return somewhere to something. Your balance was re-established. Now, you’re strong though very sensitive. This latter is hidden. And now, there’s one more something to do.

SCORPIO: Make a spiritual decision, based on comradeship, to work directly with people in a state of loving cooperation. You will achieve your goals more readily. Enlarge the circle of people you trust. Do this first by supporting them in their undertakings, praising their accomplishments. Cooperation is your new work, endeavor and keyword. It will establish for you more permanent relations with others. Calling forth all your hidden abilities and gifts.

SAGITTARIUS: You feel you were born to be respected and successful. Other people’s opinions of you are of no concern. You are to keep your eyes on the horizon while realizing no one is an island. Compassion is your watchword. You learn to be more loving in the coming year, realizing everyone is useful and of great value. This makes for real leadership. Be practical with money. What is true happiness and choice without limits?

CAPRICORN: You curb yourself when any sort of criticism floods your lower mind. You never want to disregard others’ opinions. However, you know there is a great truth beyond opinions and you seek that truth everywhere – in everything and everyone. It’s quite hidden these days. You have trained yourself to be honest, smoothing blunt edges of communication. Your humor finds the absurd in all events. Laughter is a companion. New leadership responsibilities come forth and knock on your door.

AQUARIUS: So clearly do you see through pretenses that sometimes you can be blunt in the attempt to banish untruths, illusions and glamours. This is both a gift and a difficulty. Many admire you. Some don’t understand you. You want to share. However, something hurt you long ago that makes you wary. Your desire nature is strong. It makes things happen like magic. Whatever you focus on, materializes. You provide nourishment to the world so hungry. You are a White Magician.

PISCES: Be conscious and aware of communication and interactions, especially with intimates and close family and friends. You could feel, and be perceived as impatient, angry and unaware of others’ needs. Should this occur you would feel devastated as your behavior is never like this. Use the Soul energies to quicken your sensitivity towards everyone. Ask what are everyone’s needs, hopes, wishes and cares. What can you offer them? Cultivate these ways, developing the subtle art of harmonious Right Human Relationships.

