8 Days a Week

Jan. 18 (Friday)

Scrappy Ladies Quilting — 9 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Closing Reception — For “3,” an exhibit of photos by students ay the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, 5-7 p.m., Windgate Art & Design, 535 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Free. 788-7240.

Drinks and Discussion — With “Men of Steel, Women of Wonder” artist Robert Pruitt, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“Our Stories” — A work of devised theater by the students at Arts Live Theatre, 7 p.m. Jan. 18; 2 & 7 p.m. Jan. 19; 2 p.m. Jan. 20, Arts Live, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $7-$9. 521-4932 or artslivetheatre.com.

“Every Brilliant Thing” — A one-woman show starring Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actor Liz Callaway, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 & 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16-Feb. 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17.50-$47. theatre2.org or 443-5600.

Jan. 19 (Saturday)

Wonders of Winter Wildlife — With programs on eagles & black bears, survival games & more, 9 a.,m.-4:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Shiloh Saturday Family Program — Kids of all ages are invited to try their hand at weaving on a loom with the Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Chinese New Year Celebration: The Year of the Pig, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RAM Saturday — Icicle mobile, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Hands-on for all ages. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Film Noir Series — “Double Indemnity,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Square Dance Social — A sit-down concert of old-time music from the West Fork Gals String Band followed by a square dance called by Steve Green, 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10 suggested donation. 634-3791 or OzarkFolkways.org.

“It’s Time For Chaplin” — With the Fort Smith Symphony playing the score of Chaplin’s film “City Lights,” 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$50. 452-7575 or fortsmithsymphony.org.

Jan. 20 (Sunday)

Sunday Salon Artist Talk — With artists showing in “Interiors in Context,” 1-3 p.m., ArtVentures in Fayetteville. The event is open to the public, and a $10 donation is suggested. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

Author Talk — With Will von Bolton, author of “Loophole to Happiness: A 585 Word Operation System for Your Mind,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Jan. 21 (Monday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Books on Tap — “Tangerine” by Christine Mangan, 7 p.m., The Odd Soul, 126 W. Emma Ave in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Jan. 22 (Tuesday)

MLK Remembrance — “The MLK Community Association in Action” by Bruce Wade, president of the MLK Community Association, 11 a.m. at the fireplace of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. 788-7891.

Knitters & Crocheters — For all ages and levels of expertise, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Artist Forum — With TheatreSquared guest actor and Emmy Award winner Liz Callaway, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jan. 23 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club — 9:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

MLK Remembrance — “Love and Action During Reconstruction” by Mike Crane, associate professor of history, noon at the fireplace of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. 788-7891.

Bad Movie Wednesday — “Land of the Lost,” 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for grades 7-12. faylib.org.

Dance Class — Dancing Through the Decades with Elite Dance Studios instructor Emily Viator, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wednesday Series — Self-Guided 101, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Jan. 24 (Thursday)

MLK Remembrance — “The Food Bank in Action” by Julie W. Moncrief, director of marketing and development for River Valley Regional Food Bank, noon at the fireplace of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. 788-7891.

Kibbles & Books — Read to therapy dogs, 5:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Opening Reception — 6-8 p.m., for artists Annetta Gregory, Cheri Bohn, Robin Miller-Bookhout, and Christina Mariotti, showing Jan. 14 through mid-April at the Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA, 402 SW “A” St. in Bentonville. Email bank art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Opening Reception — For “Friction” by Chase Timmerman, 6-8 p.m., Bolder Coffee, 4200 W. Green Acres Road in Rogers. Free. Email demara.titzer@gmail.com.

Train Club — 6:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Civil War Roundtable — 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Jan. 25 (Friday)

Crosswords & Coffee — 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

MLK Remembrance — “Keeping Hope Alive” by Chris Joannides, executive director of Riverview Hope Campus, director of marketing and development for River Valley Regional Food Bank, noon at the fireplace of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. 788-7891.

Art By The Glass — Suminagashi Paper Marbling, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

Spotlight Talk — Artist Do Ho Suh, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Jan. 26 (Saturday)

Talk It Up Book Group — “Twenty-One Elephants and Still Standing” by April Jones Prince, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 4-6. Free. 271-3192.

CB Babies — Special programming for infants ages 3 to 24 months with a caregiver, 10 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — “The Tortoise & the Hare” presented by the Arkansas Arts Center, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jane Austen Society of North America — Noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Have Fun Stampin’ Card Class — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Comic Book Fan Club — 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 7-12. Free. 271-3192.

Gallery Conversation — With Arkansas United Community Coalition, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Film Noir Series — “Touch of Evil,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Tween Night — Dancing, artmaking and gallery experiences for 5th-9th graders, 7-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Jan. 27 (Sunday)

Afternoon Tea — With Tam and Shane Bronson with the local Jane Austen Society of North America chapter talking about the author’s books and her legacy, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

