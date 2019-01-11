LIVE! in NWA
Jan. 11
Mindless Souls — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Dawn Cate Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Tragikly White — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Libby Starks — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Core, Springdale.
Modeling — 10 p.m.; Ultra Suede at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
DJ Sandhu — 7 p.m. with Isak Allen, stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Septembers End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
The Atlantics — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.
Rachel B & Table for 3 — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Patrick Cunningham & Duell Aldridge — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Bert and Heather — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Hot Club of San Francisco — 7 p.m. Swing Dance party. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.
Jan. 12
Patrick Cunningham & Duell Aldridge — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Dawson Hollow — with Ivan the Surreal DJ. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Cody Canada — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Fat Joe — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Core on Mall Ave., Fayetteville.
Randall Shreve and the Devilles — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
DJ Sandhu — 7 p.m. with Isak Allen, stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Marla Barina Jazz ‘n’ Bossa Nova — 5 p.m., The Island Bistro, Holiday Island.
The Atlantics — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.
Mink is King — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Blew Reed & The Flatheads — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Free Jukebox — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris, Rogers.
That’s What She Said Show — 8 p.m. “Greek Life.” Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $15.
Jan. 13
Beer & Hymns — 5 p.m. Beatles tribute with The Weatherfolk. Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville.
Brewroom Sessions — 7 p.m., with The Accidentals, and Sean Michel. Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville. $30.
School of Rock — noon. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$12.
Jan. 14
Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jed Harrelson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jan. 15
The Accidentals — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $5-$10.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Acoustic Open Mic — 7 p.m. with Nick Lohanick. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
Jan. 16
OzMoMu Fest Pre-Party — 8:30 p.m. with Reverend Hylton. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Songwriters Showcase — 6:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Collin Littlejohn — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Jan. 17
OzMoMu Fest — with Ben Miller Band, and Achi. Basin Park Hotel, Eureka Springs. $10-$55.
Runnin’ On Empty — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Mountain Sprout — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Thursday Throwdown — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Lance McDaniel — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Forte Quartet — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com