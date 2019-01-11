LIVE! in NWA

Jan. 11

Mindless Souls — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dawn Cate Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Tragikly White — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Libby Starks — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Core, Springdale.

Modeling — 10 p.m.; Ultra Suede at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

DJ Sandhu — 7 p.m. with Isak Allen, stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Septembers End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Atlantics — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Rachel B & Table for 3 — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Patrick Cunningham & Duell Aldridge — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Bert and Heather — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Hot Club of San Francisco — 7 p.m. Swing Dance party. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Jan. 12

Patrick Cunningham & Duell Aldridge — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dawson Hollow — with Ivan the Surreal DJ. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Cody Canada — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Fat Joe — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Core on Mall Ave., Fayetteville.

Randall Shreve and the Devilles — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

DJ Sandhu — 7 p.m. with Isak Allen, stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Marla Barina Jazz ‘n’ Bossa Nova — 5 p.m., The Island Bistro, Holiday Island.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Mink is King — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Blew Reed & The Flatheads — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Free Jukebox — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris, Rogers.

That’s What She Said Show — 8 p.m. “Greek Life.” Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $15.

Jan. 13

Beer & Hymns — 5 p.m. Beatles tribute with The Weatherfolk. Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville.

Brewroom Sessions — 7 p.m., with The Accidentals, and Sean Michel. Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville. $30.

School of Rock — noon. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$12.

Jan. 14

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jed Harrelson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jan. 15

The Accidentals — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Acoustic Open Mic — 7 p.m. with Nick Lohanick. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Jan. 16

OzMoMu Fest Pre-Party — 8:30 p.m. with Reverend Hylton. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Songwriters Showcase — 6:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Collin Littlejohn — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jan. 17

OzMoMu Fest — with Ben Miller Band, and Achi. Basin Park Hotel, Eureka Springs. $10-$55.

Runnin’ On Empty — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Mountain Sprout — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Thursday Throwdown — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lance McDaniel — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Forte Quartet — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

