LIVE! in NWA

January 11, 2019

DJ Sandhu — Buried deep within the most luxuriant beard in comedy lives DJ Sandhu’s silver tongue just aching to get out and spread its diabolical thoughts. From the World Series of Comedy to StandUp NBC to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Sandhu now comes to Lowell for two stand-up comedy shows at The Grove Comedy Club at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 12. With stand-up comic Isak Allen. thegrovecomedy.com. $12.

Jan. 11

Mindless Souls — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dawn Cate Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Tragikly White — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Libby Starks — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 8 p.m., Core, Springdale.

Modeling — 10 p.m.; Ultra Suede at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

DJ Sandhu — 7 p.m. with Isak Allen, stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Septembers End — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Atlantics — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Rachel B & Table for 3 — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Patrick Cunningham & Duell Aldridge — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Bert and Heather — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Hot Club of San Francisco — 7 p.m. Swing Dance party. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Jan. 12

Patrick Cunningham & Duell Aldridge — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dawson Hollow — with Ivan the Surreal DJ. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Cody Canada — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Fat Joe — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7:30 p.m., Core on Mall Ave., Fayetteville.

Randall Shreve and the Devilles — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

DJ Sandhu — 7 p.m. with Isak Allen, stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Marla Barina Jazz ‘n’ Bossa Nova — 5 p.m., The Island Bistro, Holiday Island.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mr. Lucky — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Mink is King — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Blew Reed & The Flatheads — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Free Jukebox — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris, Rogers.

That’s What She Said Show — 8 p.m. “Greek Life.” Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $15.

Jan. 13

Beer & Hymns — 5 p.m. Beatles tribute with The Weatherfolk. Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville.

Brewroom Sessions — 7 p.m., with The Accidentals, and Sean Michel. Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville. $30.

School of Rock — noon. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$12.

Sleeping Bag Fundraiser — The 7 Hills Youth Council — an organization of 4- to 13-year-olds battling homelessness in Northwest Arkansas — will host a sleeping bag drive at 1 E. Mountain Street on the Fayetteville downtown square from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. The event will feature music by Smokey and the Mirror (pictured), marshmallow dodgeball and food and will serve as a fundraiser to purchase sleeping bags for homeless Arkansans in partnership with 7Hills. bit.ly/warmsleep. $8.

Jan. 14

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jed Harrelson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jan. 15

The Accidentals — 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Acoustic Open Mic — 7 p.m. with Nick Lohanick. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Jan. 16

OzMoMu Fest Pre-Party — 8:30 p.m. with Reverend Hylton. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Songwriters Showcase — 6:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Collin Littlejohn — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jan. 17

OzMoMu Fest — with Ben Miller Band, and Achi. Basin Park Hotel, Eureka Springs. $10-$55.

Runnin’ On Empty — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Mountain Sprout — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Thursday Throwdown — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lance McDaniel — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Forte Quartet — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

