8 Days a Week

Jan. 11 (Friday)

Meditation Workshop — With Amita Rathore, 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Second of four sessions. Free. faylib.org.

Pre-School Story Time — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Friday Folk Tales — 3:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 5-12. Free. 621-1152.

Jan. 12 (Saturday)

Tutu Run 5K — And quarter marathon, 8 a.m., Greg Smith River Trail in downtown Fort Smith. A benefit for Western Arkansas Ballet. $25-$35. waballet.org/events/fundraisers/.

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Genealogy Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Cabin Fever Reliever — With displays by some two dozen local collectors, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

RAM Saturday — Snowflakes, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Hands-on for all ages. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Gallery Conversation — The Classics, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Film Noir Series — “The Woman in the Window,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Good Crafternoon — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 5-12. Free. 621-1152.

Saturday Family Story Time — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Jan. 13 (Sunday)

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar” — And Other Eric Carle favorites, presented by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $9-$15. 443-5600.

Author Talk — With Constance Waddell, author of “Sally & Me,” a book about her childhood in Bella Vista, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. Email jxlucas@cox.net.

Second Sunday Local Author Series — With Gil Miller, author of “Spree,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Jan. 14 (Monday)

Monday Makers — 9:30 a.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 3-12. Free. 621-1152.

Cover to Cover — “The Mysterious Benedict Society” by Trenton Lee Stewart, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 4-6. Free. 271-3192.

The Merci Train — After World War II, Americans banded together to send over 700 boxcars of relief supplies to Europe. In return, French citizens sent gifts of gratitude to the United States in what were called Merci Trains. Adult Speaker Session with Laurel Lamb of the University of Arkansas Museum, 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Jan. 15 (Tuesday)

Embroidery Group — 10 a.m.-noon, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Booked for Lunch — “The Best We Could Do” by Thi Bui, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Knitters & Crocheters — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Writing Workshop — Hemingway’s Parisian Circle and Hidden Tragedy with Pat Carr and the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center in Piggott, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Registration is required at faylib.org.

Beyond the Book — “Warcross” by Marie Lu, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 7-12. Free. 271-3192.

Jan. 16 (Wednesday)

Couponing in Northwest Arkansas — 9 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Sandwiched In — “The ‘Peavine’: The Story of Northwest Arkansas’ Kansas City & Memphis Railway” with railroad historian Mike Sypult, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Noon Book Club — “Life in Motion” by Lisa Wingate, noon, Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. boonecountylibrary.org.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Couponing in Northwest Arkansas — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

High South Moments — With chef and author Erin Rowe, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $38. 657-2335.

Jan. 17 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — Alexander Hogue: Painting the American West with Tyson scholar Michaela Rife, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Beginners Stampin’ Up Card Class — With Jane Para, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Afterschool Movies — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For families. Free. 271-3192.

Opening Reception — 6-8 p.m., for artist Saya Woolfalk’s “The Future Is Female,” 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Chief Curator Alice Gray Stites will speak, followed by a special presentation by Woolfalk. 21cmuseumhotels.com.

Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute — Including books and selected writings, through Jan. 27, Boreham Library at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, 813 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Free. Email John.Post@uafs.edu.

Jan. 18 (Friday)

Scrappy Ladies Quilting — 9 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Drinks and Discussion — With “Men of Steel, Women of Wonder” artist Robert Pruitt, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges. Free. 657-2335.

Jan. 19 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday Family Program — Kids of all ages are invited to try their hand at weaving on a loom with the Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Chinese New Year Celebration: The Year of the Pig, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RAM Saturday — Icicle mobile, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Hands-on for all ages. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Artistic Designers Card Class — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. $15 for supplies. 855-1753.

Film Noir Series — “Double Indemnity,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Square Dance Social — A sit-down concert of old-time music from the West Fork Gals String Band followed by a square dance called by Steve Green, 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10 suggested donation. 634-3791 or OzarkFolkways.org.

Jan. 20 (Sunday)

Sunday Salon Artist Talk — With artists showing in “Interiors in Context,” 1-3 p.m., ArtVentures in Fayetteville. The event is open to the public, and a $10 donation is suggested. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

Author Talk — With Will von Bolton, author of “Loophole to Happiness: A 585 Word Operation System for Your Mind,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

