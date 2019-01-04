Missy Gipson
Actor, director, playwright, choreographer, mom, Pilot Arts founder
Q. Five years ago, what effect did you want to have on the arts in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley?
A. I wanted to create great theater, and I wanted to do it with artists that live and work here. I wanted to give opportunities to people that are part of the lifeblood of this community — parents, business professionals, laborers, teachers, the list goes on — that need a place to shake the dust off their dreams and plug into their creative selves.
Q. How did that turn out?
A. Incredibly well. I started Pilot Arts, a community musical theater company, this past year. In that time we’ve showcased over 100 community artists — mostly adults with some youth — on our stage, 25 musicians in our pit, and eight sound and scenic designers. We have had over 2,500 audience members attend our inaugural season of “Footloose,” “Tuck Everlasting” and “Mamma Mia.” We also involved a local historical gem, the Arkansas Air and Military Museum, for our venue. There are so many talented people right here in Northwest Arkansas, and it’s so satisfying to sit in the audience and watch these incredible artists engage with each other and create together.
Q. How did Pilot Arts thing come about? What does it entail now?
A. I have always wanted more opportunities locally to direct musical theater. Once I decided I wanted to do it, all the chips fell into place. I wanted the name Pilot Arts because I think the process of creating theater is a terrific adventure. Once the company name was decided, I toured Drake Field Airport as a possible rehearsal and class space, and it was an ideal spot. The fact that Drake Field fit with the name and brand of Pilot Arts was just icing on the cake. From there, the Arkansas Air and Military Museum ended up being the perfect spot for our shows.
We are about to gear up for Season 2, opening with an original musical called “Ninjas,” [a family musical] my husband Chase and I wrote together. It’s in a class format for ages 8 to 14 that culminates in public performances in February. We will release audition dates for our spring mainstage musical on New Year’s Eve!
Q. What else have you added to your plate since 2014?
A. Most importantly, Hart, our third child. She was born in May of 2014. She’s a little ball of lightning who keeps us in love and on our toes.
Other than welcoming her, I have been fortunate to be named a part of the Society of Directors and Choreographers 2018 Observership class. It’s a program that provides directors opportunities to observe the work of master directors as they create shows (off and on Broadway, as well as regional theaters).
I’ve written a series of short plays for youth called “The REAL Story” series, taking well loved tales and twist and combine them with other stories. I also work with the Young Actors Guild in Fort Smith.
And I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in some terrific film work (as an actor) that has been shot in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
5. What do you want to accomplish over the next five years?
A. For Pilot Arts: I want to offer more opportunities for area artists to perform, design and create. My long-term goal is to become a professional company.
For the Young Actors Guild: I want to keep increasing the programs that YAG offers to area youth. It’s such an incredible organization for mobilizing confidence in kids, so any way I can help support that, I am in.
Personally: I want to become a stronger director by working with and observing other directors. There are so many great stories to be told, and I want to help tell them. I also enjoy acting whenever that’s possible.
— Becca Martin-Brown
bmartin@nwadg.com
__
Previous People
2018
Mark Landon Smith
Michael Myers
Halley Mayo
John Jeter
Samuel Lopez
Jeannie Hulen
Leigh Wood
Houston Hughes
Daniel Hintz
Willi Carlisle
__
2017
Stephen Caldwell
Jenni Taylor Swain
Laura Shatkus
Kholoud Sawaf
Mike Shirkey
Katy Henriksen
Joseph Farmer
Hannah Withers
Morgan Hicks
Kat Robinson
__
2016
Jason Suel
Dana Idlet
Jennifer McClory
Kelly & Donna Mulhollan
Sabine Schmidt
Erika Wilhite
Jenny McKnight
Eve Smith
Gina Gallina
Bob Stevenson
__
2015
Sara Parnell Luetgens
Justin & Virginia Scheuer
Mark Landon Smith
Missy Gipson
John Rankine
Sons of Otis Malone
__
2014
Zeek Taylor
Eve Smith
Amy Herzberg & Bob Ford
Michael Riha
Amber Perrodin
Kyle Kellams
Zach Denison
Bryan Hembree
Janet Alexander