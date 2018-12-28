LIVE! in NWA

Dec. 28

The Rios — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Johai Kafa — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Eli Young Band — 9 p.m.; nighTTrain at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $35.

Tragikly White — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Big Smith — 9:30 p.m.; The Cate Brothers at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7 p.m., Gravel Bar at Wanderloo Lodge, Eureka Springs.

The Lovers — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Rackensack — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Aces n’ Eights — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Odds — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Snapback — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Big Dre — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo — with Will Gunselman. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Alex Reymundo — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$55.

Mike & Grady — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.

Dec. 29

Big Dre — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Honey Shuffle — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Michael Ian Black — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $20.

John Michael Montgomery — 8 p.m.; Whiskey Myers at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Mr. Stinky Feet — for Winter Break Wonders. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Dial Up Da Bomb Prom 2018 — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

NYE Party — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Rackensak — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Jug Hill Annie — 8 p.m.; Ryan Reichard at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

The Rios — with Tiny Towns. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Dec. 30

Paul Bogart — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Confederate Railroad — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve

Auld Lang Syne: A New Year’s Eve Celebration — 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

New Years Eve Party — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

NYE Party — 9 p.m. with Fossils of Ancient Robots. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Dead Metal Society — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers — 11 p.m.; Cody Canada & The Departed at 8:30. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Noon Year’s Eve — 11 a.m. family celebration. Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville.

New 365 — 9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville.

Arkansauce — 9 p.m., with Julian Davis Band, and Deep Sequence. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $17-$20.

Dueling Pianos — 9 p.m. with NYE countdown and special dinner. The Grove, Lowell. $20-$50.

NYE DJs and Dancing — 8 p.m. with DJ Shortfuze, Theronious Chunk, Skater Ed, and Herkimer Diamond. The Holler, Bentonville.

Dead Armadillos — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Lazy Daisy — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

NYE Party — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

NYE Party — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7 p.m., Pedlar’s Pub, Bentonville.

NYE — 8 p.m. with Brandon Santini, Bruce Fowler, and Typsy Gypsy. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $20.

Jan. 1

Happy New Year!

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Trillium Salon Series — 5 p.m. New Years Day potluck celebration. With food, drinks, pop-up performances, poetry readings and more. Spring Shop, Fayetteville. Free.

Jan. 2

Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

John Silva — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jan. 3

George Brothers — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Jocko — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Thursday Throwdown — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Whiskey Menders — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com