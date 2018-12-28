LIVE! in NWA
Dec. 28
The Rios — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Johai Kafa — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Eli Young Band — 9 p.m.; nighTTrain at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $35.
Tragikly White — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Big Smith — 9:30 p.m.; The Cate Brothers at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7 p.m., Gravel Bar at Wanderloo Lodge, Eureka Springs.
The Lovers — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Rackensack — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Aces n’ Eights — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
The Odds — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Snapback — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.
Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Big Dre — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo — with Will Gunselman. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Alex Reymundo — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$55.
Mike & Grady — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.
Dec. 29
Big Dre — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Honey Shuffle — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Michael Ian Black — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $20.
John Michael Montgomery — 8 p.m.; Whiskey Myers at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Mr. Stinky Feet — for Winter Break Wonders. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Dial Up Da Bomb Prom 2018 — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
NYE Party — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Rackensak — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Jug Hill Annie — 8 p.m.; Ryan Reichard at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
The Rios — with Tiny Towns. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Dec. 30
Paul Bogart — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Confederate Railroad — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve
Auld Lang Syne: A New Year’s Eve Celebration — 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
New Years Eve Party — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
NYE Party — 9 p.m. with Fossils of Ancient Robots. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Dead Metal Society — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers — 11 p.m.; Cody Canada & The Departed at 8:30. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Noon Year’s Eve — 11 a.m. family celebration. Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville.
New 365 — 9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville.
Arkansauce — 9 p.m., with Julian Davis Band, and Deep Sequence. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $17-$20.
Dueling Pianos — 9 p.m. with NYE countdown and special dinner. The Grove, Lowell. $20-$50.
NYE DJs and Dancing — 8 p.m. with DJ Shortfuze, Theronious Chunk, Skater Ed, and Herkimer Diamond. The Holler, Bentonville.
Dead Armadillos — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Lazy Daisy — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
NYE Party — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Whippersnapper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
NYE Party — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7 p.m., Pedlar’s Pub, Bentonville.
NYE — 8 p.m. with Brandon Santini, Bruce Fowler, and Typsy Gypsy. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $20.
Jan. 1
Happy New Year!
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Trillium Salon Series — 5 p.m. New Years Day potluck celebration. With food, drinks, pop-up performances, poetry readings and more. Spring Shop, Fayetteville. Free.
Jan. 2
Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
John Silva — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Michael Cooper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jan. 3
George Brothers — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Jocko — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Thursday Throwdown — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Whiskey Menders — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
