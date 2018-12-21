Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All December 21, 2018

Winter Solstice. Return of the Light. Return of the Sun. End of darkness. Our hearts, our inner Sun, vivifying, coming alive again. Solstice (Yule) is Friday, (a complex day) when Sun enters Capricorn and a 3 day pause begins. The Sun is quiet & still (sol– sun, stice – still) for 3 days. And then at midnight, Christmas morning, the Midnight Sun begins to move northward. And the new light, the holy child (the Soul) within our hearts and minds and in that little stable in Bethlehem…the holy child is born. We are “anointed with light – the Soul’s Light.

So many events this week. Such a complex day is the Solstice– Capricorn Sun, Gemini moon, Venus/Neptune, Mercury/Jupiter (an auspicious time). And Saturdaymorning a full moon, the last of the year, the Capricorn solar festival at 0.49 degrees. Mondayis Christmas Eve with Leo moon (sign of the gift of each of us). Tuesdayis Christmas day.

The Christmas narrative is familiar. We all know the story. Mother and father, innocent child, shepherds, a bright star (Sirius), and animals all around. No room at the inn, the stable, the manger with hay, angels singing. At this solstice Christmas new light time, let us restore Christmas to its spiritual purpose and its distant origins, to its beauty, light and magic, with sacred rituals, prayers and invocations. And let’s join the angels saying “Merry Christmas, everyone. Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All.”Love, Risa

ARIES: It’s important to maintain moment to moment awareness of all experiences each day and of all who come into your sphere of life. If aware you will see their gifts (talents and abilities) and they will reflect your talents, too This is a great revelation. Allow yourself no expectations. Remain poised in observation to all that is around you. In this silence, new values, new perspectives and the new realities you’ve been searching for appear.

TAURUS: Know that plans will change; feelings and emotions too. Memories will be part of the holidays this year and you have many of them. You will sense and feel the special people who are no longer with us. Know they still love you, always remaining close by. You will have new revelations about your work in the world. Perhaps a book, a painting, a work of creativity. Follow the signs, intuitions and impressions given.

GEMINI: If not traveling then soon you should be. Travel offers prospects and plans that change the course of your life, advancing you into the future. When retrogrades occurs all our focus turns inward. But we are out of the long retrogrades. So, thoughts, ideas and plans become practical. You seek new ways to make contact and communicate. Plan to study Compassionate (non-violent) Communication with friends and partners. You will never be the same after.

CANCER: New insights come forth about the people in your life. Before you had global ideas. But now you have a deeper more personal understanding about how others live their lives. Communicate your insights to those who care for you. Become interested in what others think. Ask for their insights. This creates deeper connections. And then love is released. You are surprised.

LEO: Tend to your health. A health issue from the past may reoccur. If seeing a doctor, seek a Functional doctor (MD) in your area or close by. Functional doctors diagnose, test and look at health differently. It’s important to have a new approach to all things. From health to work to animals to plants to co-workers. The full moon offers illuminations and revelations. Listen in silence and solitude. Information comes on little cat’s feet.

VIRGO: Notice your creative expressions increasing. Happiness, enthusiasm and playfulness come into the mix and you recognize these are natural gifts within each of us. And then something spontaneous occurs and you understand your life experiences from birth to the present and then you understand everyone else’s, too. And everything transforms daily in front of your eyes. And then there is joy.

LIBRA: The past returns for review. Nothing can stop this. Gradually a new perspective appears concerning childhood home, parents, siblings, family interactions. Childhood impressions change like a kaleidoscope of colors. With revelations your understanding increases and you step unexpectedly into a state of compassion. To anchor this unexpected shift, you reorder everything in your home. And a state of wonder follows you everywhere.

SCORPIO: So many thoughts occurring during this time. You attempt to find a pattern to a puzzle of life. You realize there are things you want to say (and not say) to family and friends. You notice all around is the light of insight and a new way of doing things and you review old knowledge and see how it forms the foundation for a new philosophy of life. Soon, quietly, new skills appear. And new perspectives about your life as a server. You are the phoenix arising out of the fire.

SAGITTARIUS: Life and its gifts have you assessing many things – values, resources, what you have and don’t yet have, what you want and don’t want. You look too at what you considered lost (returning later in different forms). New and innovating ideas appear about your future work in the world. They take into consideration all your desires and aspirations, later to anchor creatively in your life. A new land calls. You answer.

CAPRICORN: It’s good to create an “I am…. Journal.” With Pluto in your sign, all Capricorns are transforming and becoming their greater selves. Seek to see yourself in new ways, with new information being given about who you are. Write in your journal sentences beginning with “I am…” Write every day. See how you begin to unfold and express yourself differently. A new self-coordination, identity, harmony, courage and creativity emerges as you write about yourself and who you are and will become.

AQUARIUS: Perhaps you feel many endings or closings or maybe you’re approaching a curve in the road. There may be sadness or sorrow concerning something (someone) that is no longer. This will ease over time. New perceptions occur in the coming months, offering an understanding of the past. Look back, then look forward. Cherish everything. Remembering is a gift. Soon you will be stepping forward onto another path.

PISCES: So many things change for Pisces during this time concerning affiliated groups. You review when and why you joined certain groups and your purpose with them. they hold a different importance in your life now and you gradually make changes in terms of your interactions. A new world service is calling; new relationships and a new form of group interaction takes place. You step more fully into inner worlds. While remaining very practical in the outer worlds. There is no confusion. They are one.

