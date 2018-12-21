LIVE! in NWA

Dec. 21

Statehouse Electric — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

The Jackson Jennings 5 — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Rod Robertson — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Hillbilly Vegas — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Brooke White — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Boom!Kinetic — 9:30 p.m. 5th annual Kinetic Kristmas; Dawn Cate Band at 7; Leah & Mojo Doctors at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Snapback — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

September’s End — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Dec. 22

Home for the Holidays Concert — 7 p.m., with Don Matt and Scott Thompson, the Harris family, Morty and Melody, and more. The Auditorium, Eureka Springs.

Hunter Donaldson — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Michael Shaw — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Usual Suspects — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Members Only — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Ben Miller Band — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Holiday Open House — 1 p.m., Guitar Center, Fayetteville.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ocie Fisher — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Cutthroat Trout — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Melody Pond — 8 p.m. holiday show. The Nines, Fayetteville.

Dixie Misfits Trio — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Free Jukebox — 8 p.m.; Dixie Misfits Trio at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

DJ Syca — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Dec. 23

Christmas Singalong — 2 p.m. with Melody Pond. The Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista.

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

Dec. 25

Merry Christmas!

Dec. 26

Jon Dooly — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Ava Earnhart — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Dec. 27

Stars — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Will Gunselman — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Dial Up — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Comedians NWA Open Mic — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Dec. 28

The Rios — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Johai Kafa — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Eli Young Band — 9 p.m.; nighTTrain at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $35.

Tragikly White — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Big Smith — 9:30 p.m.; The Cate Brothers at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7 p.m., Gravel Bar at Wanderloo Lodge, Eureka Springs.

The Lovers — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Rackensack — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Aces n’ Eights — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Odds — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Snapback — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Big Dre — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo — with Will Gunselman. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Alex Reymundo — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$55.

Mike & Grady — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.

