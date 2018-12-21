LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA
December 21, 2018

Dec. 21

Statehouse Electric — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

The Jackson Jennings 5 — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Rod Robertson — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Hillbilly Vegas — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Alex Reymundo — With two one-hour specials that aired on Showtime and Comedy Central, (“Red-Nexican” & ALMA Award-winning “Hick-Spanic”) Alex Reymundo appeals to all demographics. Reymundo has spent years touring with Blue Collar’s Bad Boy Ron White and was a highlight of P. Diddy’s “Bad Boys of Comedy.” The comedian has honed his skills over 20 years in stand-up and three films, and he comes to Fort Smith at 8 p.m. Dec. 28 for a show at Temple Live. templelive.com, facebook.com/alexreymundo. $25-$55.

Brooke White — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Boom!Kinetic — 9:30 p.m. 5th annual Kinetic Kristmas; Dawn Cate Band at 7; Leah & Mojo Doctors at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Snapback — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

September’s End — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Dec. 22

Home for the Holidays Concert — 7 p.m., with Don Matt and Scott Thompson, the Harris family, Morty and Melody, and more. The Auditorium, Eureka Springs.

Hunter Donaldson — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Michael Shaw — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Usual Suspects — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Members Only — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Ben Miller Band — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Holiday Open House — 1 p.m., Guitar Center, Fayetteville.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ocie Fisher — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Cutthroat Trout — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Melody Pond — 8 p.m. holiday show. The Nines, Fayetteville.

Dixie Misfits Trio — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Free Jukebox — 8 p.m.; Dixie Misfits Trio at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

DJ Syca — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Melody Pond — Local songbirds Candy Lee and Emily Rowland — together known as Melody Pond — bring their Christmas Singalong to the Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 for an all ages show. The duo will perform holiday favorites on guitar, ukulele, percussion, jingle bells and feature their signature harmonies. Hot cocoa will be provided by Java Dudes Coffee. facebook.com/artistretreatcenter, melodypondmusic.com.

Dec. 23

Christmas Singalong — 2 p.m. with Melody Pond. The Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista.

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

Dec. 25

Merry Christmas!

Dec. 26

Jon Dooly — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Ava Earnhart — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Dec. 27

Stars — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Will Gunselman — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Dial Up — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Comedians NWA Open Mic — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Dec. 28

The Rios — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Johai Kafa — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Eli Young Band — 9 p.m.; nighTTrain at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $35.

Tragikly White — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Big Smith — 9:30 p.m.; The Cate Brothers at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7 p.m., Gravel Bar at Wanderloo Lodge, Eureka Springs.

The Lovers — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Rackensack — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Aces n’ Eights — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Odds — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Snapback — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.

Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Big Dre — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo — with Will Gunselman. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Alex Reymundo — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$55.

Mike & Grady — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

Categories: LIVE! In NWA

Related Articles

Live Music: Dec. 2-8

Live Music: Dec. 2-8

Live Music

Live Music

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

Live Music

Live Music

Switchfoot coming to George’s

Switchfoot coming to George’s

Live Music & Clubs

Live Music & Clubs

LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA

Live Music: July 8

Live Music: July 8