LIVE! in NWA
Dec. 21
Statehouse Electric — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
The Jackson Jennings 5 — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Rod Robertson — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Hillbilly Vegas — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Brooke White — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Boom!Kinetic — 9:30 p.m. 5th annual Kinetic Kristmas; Dawn Cate Band at 7; Leah & Mojo Doctors at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Snapback — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Pearson Bros. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
September’s End — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Dec. 22
Home for the Holidays Concert — 7 p.m., with Don Matt and Scott Thompson, the Harris family, Morty and Melody, and more. The Auditorium, Eureka Springs.
Hunter Donaldson — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Michael Shaw — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Usual Suspects — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Members Only — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Ben Miller Band — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Holiday Open House — 1 p.m., Guitar Center, Fayetteville.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Ocie Fisher — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Cutthroat Trout — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Melody Pond — 8 p.m. holiday show. The Nines, Fayetteville.
Dixie Misfits Trio — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Free Jukebox — 8 p.m.; Dixie Misfits Trio at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
DJ Syca — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Dec. 23
Christmas Singalong — 2 p.m. with Melody Pond. The Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista.
Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Dec. 25
Merry Christmas!
Dec. 26
Jon Dooly — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Ava Earnhart — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lukas Wigington — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.
Dec. 27
Stars — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Will Gunselman — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Dial Up — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Michael Cooper — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
TJ Scarlett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
The Lovers — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Comedians NWA Open Mic — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
Dec. 28
The Rios — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Johai Kafa — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Eli Young Band — 9 p.m.; nighTTrain at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $35.
Tragikly White — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Big Smith — 9:30 p.m.; The Cate Brothers at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7 p.m., Gravel Bar at Wanderloo Lodge, Eureka Springs.
The Lovers — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Rackensack — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Aces n’ Eights — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
The Odds — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Snapback — JJ’s Grill, Springdale.
Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Big Dre — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo — with Will Gunselman. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Alex Reymundo — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$55.
Mike & Grady — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Springdale.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com